COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, March 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, March 11-12

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/11 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/11 China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 10 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG) & 1 from the UAE; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & the UAE; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines & Kenya
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the DRC, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 2 Chinese nationals returning from Algeria
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a foreign national coming from Pakistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Indonesia & 1 from Serbia
      • Zhenghou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Turkish crew member off a cargo ship (last port of call in South Korea)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US

       

      Overall in China, 8 confirmed cases recovered, 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 435 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 182 active confirmed cases in the country (177 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 244 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 1 suspect cases (imported). 4,594 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/12 Hong Kong reported 60 new cases, 6 imported (from Indonesia & Belgium) & 54 domestic (5 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified). There is an outbreak associated with a fitness club, with 50+ cases over the past several days.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 151. Now at 1173 deaths.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      155 cases in the hospital, 41 in the ICU
      42% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      Mary G

      I haven’t been posting in these threads because for some reason, don’t know what it could be, I am sleeping at 3:12 a.m. instead of wide awake and thanking AL for articles to read. I had to do it tonight because this is my immuniversary (two weeks from second Moderna shot) and I wanted to once again thank AL for producing these amazing threads and keeping me informed on especially the world situation, along with YY_Sima Qian, Amir, Sloan Ranger and the Aussies.

      Also, too, the OC has executed an amazing turnaround from our hideous numbers of a week or two ago. We only had 56 new cases yesterday and 139 today. Adjusted daily cases per 100,000 is down to 6 (100+) at the peak. Test positivity 3.2%, and health equity Quartile Positivity Rate 4.1%. One puts us into the red tier range and the other two put us in the orange tier range, but we are in the purple/worst tier until we can keep it up for 3 weeks. Let us pray the reopening of the theme parks and spring breakers’ partying keep us there.

      gkoutnik

      My wife and I got our first Moderna jab on Wednesday. We live in upstate NY but were spending time at and working on our rental house out toward the end of Cape Cod. I had been monitoring nine vaccination appointment sites (we were eligible for jabs in both states) and finally found one with two app’ts at the same time, within walking distance… from our NY home. Seven hour drive, jab the next day, seven hours back yesterday. I felt slightly nauseous for over 24 hours, and we both had pain in the injection site.

      We were jabbed by two different nurses. “My” nurse told me to use Tylenol, not Ibuprofen, for any pain, and to exercise the arm. My wife’s nurse did not tell her that, and she took Ibuprofen and didn’t exercise and had a lot of pain (we’re both fine now). But “her” nurse told her more about scheduling the second shot than “mine” did. These were County Dep’t of Health employees and should have been more thorough and comprehensive.

      On another note – the Laurie Garrett tweet about where new cases are “soaring,” Oneonta, our NY home is toward the top of the list. Interestingly, no real mention of this in local media. Small city of about 7,000, which doubles when students of two colleges (SUNY and Hartwick) are in town. They are almost entirely to blame for the “soaring” cases. That’s why we’re spending a lot of time on the Cape, where we can isolate very easily.

      Don’t want to miss a chance to once again thank AL for her hard and excellent work.

      satby

      @Chyron HR: The difference is TFG was blowing smoke and setting arbitrary dates, and Joe is proposing a goal date, giving us the means to get to it with expanded vaccine access, and giving people a realistic hope of getting there. Night and day difference.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,575 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 320,939 cases. He also reports three new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,203 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 17,074 active and contagious cases; 147 are in ICU, 67 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,042 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 302,662 patients recovered – 94.3% of the cumulative reported total.

      10 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Industri Dua, Jalan Tempua, and Jalan Kunci Air in Selangor; Jalan Pelepas Dua in Johor; Lintang Bayan Lepas in Penang; Ladang Bukit in Terengganu; and Jalan Main Bazaar, Sena, and Buloh Pasi in Sarawak.

      Jalan Tempua, Jalan Kunci Air, Jalan Main Bazaar, Sena, and Buloh Pasi are community clusters. The rest are workplace clusters.

      1,568 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 751 cases: 111 in older clusters; 23 in Jalan Industri Dua, Jalan Tempua, and Jalan Kunci Air clusters; 560 close-contact screenings; and 57 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 173 cases: 22 in older clusters; 11 in Jalan Main Bazaar, Sena, and Buloh Pasi clusters; 106 close-contact screenings; and 34 other screenings. Johor reports 134 local cases: 23 in older clusters, 10 in Jalan Pelepas Dua cluster, 52 close-contact screenings, and 49 other screenings. Penang reports 132 cases: two in older clusters, 26 in Lintang Bayan Lepas cluster, 53 close-contact screenings, and 51 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 103 local cases: 14 in older clusters, one in Jalan Laksamana cluster, 38 close-contact screenings, and 50 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 56 local cases: four in existing clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Perak reports 44 cases: 36 in older clusters, one in Jalan Laksamana cluster, four close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Kelantan reports 43 cases: nine in existing clusters, 24 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 32 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Melaka reports 25 cases: 19 in existing clusters, and six close-contact screenings. Perlis also reports 25 cases, all in an existing cluster. Kedsh reports 23 cases: one in an existing cluster, 13 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 16 cases: one in an older cluster, 11 in Ladang Bukit dan Jalan Laksamana clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Pahang reports four cases: one in an existing cluster, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Putrajaya also reports four cases: one in an existing cluster, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Labuan rep[orts three cases: one close-contact screening, and two other screenings.

      Seven new cases today are imported: five in Kuala Lumpur, one in Johor, and one in Sabah.

      The deaths reported today are a 69-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; a 69-year-old woman in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity; and a 59-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur, DOA with diabetes.

      satby

      And because it’s just so freaking ironic, at the doctor’s office I may be laying off a bunch of them for 6-8 weeks anyway (anti-vaxxers first). The primary doctor suffered a retinal detachment yesterday and is on bed rest pending surgery, and out for 6-8 weeks recovery after that. If I can’t arrange substitute doctors to cover we will be unable to be open all the days we normally are. There are two other part time doctors, but they also work at other offices. So I now have a way to ease the antivaxxers out.

      Sloane Ranger

      Sorry but probably won’t be able to post yesterday’s figures from the UK today.

      I am off to have my 1st shot of a vaccine.  As the centre nearest me is still mopping up the 60-64’s with underlying conditions I am having to travel to a centre about 8 miles away. Unfortunately, as I don’t drive it’s going to involve catching 2 buses to get there and a journey time of about 1 and a half hours with the same to get back.

      Robert Sneddon

      An interesting report from Scotland, a study of healthcare workers and their families shows a 30% drop in familial COVID-19 infections after the healthcare workers in question were immunised.

       

      Scotland like the rest of the UK prioritised healthcare workers for vaccination against COVID-19 so the study had a deep-time spread back to December 2020 as well as over 140,000 sample cases to work with. This indicates that vaccinating people seriously reduces the spread of the disease even if it’s only one person in a household that’s covered as that’s one less vector within a given family ‘bubble’.

