July 4 is the goal, Biden says, for when “small groups will be able to get together” after “long hard year” “That will make this independence day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.” pic.twitter.com/6efjJnX49c — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2021





NEWS: In his speech tonight, President Biden will announce he is directing all states, tribes, & territories to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine NO LATER THAN May 1st. Senior officials say the President has the authority to do so “via HHS.” @CBSNews — Sara Cook (@saraecook) March 11, 2021

1 in 4 American adults has been vaccinated! https://t.co/xS9ImfzkD5 — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) March 11, 2021

We will hit 100 million shots tonight https://t.co/ipsoWm7hOl — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) March 11, 2021

It was discussed and was something Trump didn’t want to do https://t.co/WDxpD6SsBI — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2021

PHOTOS: India’s elderly are standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. https://t.co/mmvxxaOJgo — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2021

Nagpur becomes first Indian city to return to lockdown https://t.co/JS3tuUE24p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 12, 2021

For years, North Korean defectors have resorted to an underground network of brokers to call and send money to their families in North Korea. But they are increasingly out of touch with their loved ones in North Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/UESLvl1rik — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2021

Russia on Friday confirmed 9,794 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,370,617https://t.co/omThKs7KIp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 12, 2021

All coronavirus restrictions lifted from New Zealand's largest city https://t.co/iKessojEXj pic.twitter.com/0pbmhaAI5h — Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2021

??Vaccine update! (Global)?? Vaccines now starting to roll out across Africa. New to the Bloomberg World Map of Vaccinations this in the last couple days include:

???? Kenya

???? Uganda

???? Angola

???? Rwanda

???? Ghana

???? Ivory Coast

(Much of this is joint vaxx procurement like Covax) — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) March 11, 2021

We’re no longer No. 1 https://t.co/haGIs1VOzv — Carlos Tejada (@CRTejada) March 12, 2021

"Brazil is becoming a threat to global public health." Brazil has exceeded 2,000 Covid-related deaths in a single day for the first time and infection rates are still soaring. One epidemiologist shares his fears. Find out more: https://t.co/zMJzXLBeeQ pic.twitter.com/palxo36GzE — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) March 11, 2021

Covid vaccines to top the agenda at 'Quad' meeting https://t.co/F2ytCQdv49 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 11, 2021

The U.S. is sitting on tens of millions of vaccine doses the world needs. Those tens of millions of doses from AstraZeneca are awaiting clinical trial results, while countries that authorized the vaccine beg to have them https://t.co/ldfPK5t0mi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 12, 2021

I understand the folks who want the FDA to approve the AstraZeneca as soon as possible but this seems like an important sticking point. https://t.co/9LtBJoY6xN pic.twitter.com/W9xxSiTigX — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 12, 2021

Some European countries are suspending AstraZeneca vaccinations over worries about blood clots. Denmark, Iceland & Norway announced suspensions. Denmark said vaccinations would be halted for at least 14 days after cases of severe clots were reported https://t.co/WBlCRJVecM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

AstraZeneca vaccine delays are "enormous problem", Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar says https://t.co/7yWxVqaGe8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 11, 2021

Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Norway and Denmark suspend use https://t.co/tDDQpqHwlu pic.twitter.com/A2RYndE2G4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2021

Dr. Fauci told me that high school students were "very likely" to be vaccinated by the fall semester. On Sunday he also predicted that based on age de-escalation studies that are underway now, elementary students are "likely" to get vaccinated by the Q1 of 2022. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/D3DvicQ3rV — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 11, 2021

10 days after receiving a 2nd dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, people who are asymptomatic are far less likely to test positive & unknowingly spread SARSCoV2. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna manufacture the two mRNA vaccines https://t.co/THbTVtOReD pic.twitter.com/Y65WQJ6cHu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 12, 2021

Vaccinating kids against Covid: Indiana scientists are working on a vax for children by reverse-engineering the rotavirus genome to serve as a vector for a snippet of SARSCoV2's spike protein. Together they could vaccinate against both infections. Preprint https://t.co/kIJunxeUPT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 12, 2021

New findings on 2 ways children become seriously ill from #coronavirus infection https://t.co/3JlBe4Y2yn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 12, 2021

RT @OECD: The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the complexity of the journey from R&D to a jab in the arm 🔬➡️💉#SupplyChains for developing & producing #vaccines involve many steps and multiple countries. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/gjir5PgYFk pic.twitter.com/Xw10z2DnVy — Equity & Health (@equitylist) March 11, 2021

The next time you read an credible-looking article about the horrible side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine, you may be reading something written in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Putin is engaging in a full-throated disinformation campaign against Western vaccines. https://t.co/FQleGwSpoD — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 11, 2021

Despite the #COVID19 #vaccines there are places in the USA where new cases are soaring.https://t.co/HPycVNPnXS pic.twitter.com/OGmNEO9uMW — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 11, 2021

And how many would be pleased by the resemblance — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 12, 2021

NBC News: States with Republican governors had highest Covid incidence and death rates, study finds.https://t.co/6W8MdouqT0 via @GoogleNews — brian o (@proudCanadavet) March 12, 2021

Or, Texas already really fucked up its #COVID19 response. https://t.co/e0R7mAQNTk — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) March 12, 2021

Texas Atty General threatens to sue the city of Austin unless it rescinds its mask mandate https://t.co/j3M2l5Y6Br — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ZvYAnRWRFq — Roy Edroso (@edroso) March 11, 2021

I would like to apologize to the makers of Jurassic World for ever doubting the premise that they would re-open the park. https://t.co/T7zEWcTw74 — Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) March 12, 2021