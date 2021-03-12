The American Rescue Plan was signed into law yesterday afternoon.

One of the big healthcare components was a 100% COBRA subsidy between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

This changes the calculus of whether to take COBRA or go to Exchange. COBRA is usually a good deal for someone who makes too much money to be subsidized, has already had a lot of out of pocket expenses accrue to their deductible and is older than the average bear. This is because COBRA is priced on fully community rated models where a 21 year old pays the same premium as a 64 year old instead of the ACA’s 1:3 age ratchet and COBRA mandates the carry-over of cost-sharing accumulators. COBRA also has a significantly lower learning hurdle than a new Exchange plan as there is nothing new to learn. The downside to COBRA traditionally is that it is expensive as hell as individuals are paying 102% of premium with no assistance.

The 100% subsidy temporarily changes that set of trade-offs.

COBRA coverage is likely to have the same or lower premium and quite conceivably could have the same or lower cost-sharing remaining as previous cost-sharing counts for the COBRA plan while an Exchange plan you would start at zero again.

I think that for people who are already on COBRA, staying on COBRA through the summer makes sense and this is a windfall.

I think that for people who are very confident that they’ll have other coverage from a new job or Medicare or something else this summer, COBRA makes a lot more sense today than it did on Wednesday.

For people who aren’t certain that they’ll have other coverage by November or December, this is a tougher equation to solve. Exchange with subsidies might be cheaper if you use the same policy from April to December but more expensive if something comes along in August or September or October.

I think that COBRA will be less adversely selected against than normal and take-up will increase as the transition transaction costs are far lower.