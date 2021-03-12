Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Back to the Old DC Normal

I thought Biden’s speech was excellent.  I didn’t watch it until this morning, and before I did, I read a couple of stories to see if I could get the gist of it and skip the speech.  Man, that’s hard work.

First, the Post’s political team seems to have finished their recalibration from Trump to Biden.  The third “big takeaway” of their main story is that Biden pumped up his vaccine record a bit too much.  Oh really?  Basically, they’re quibbling about the size and shape of the shitshow that Biden inherited.

Second, Glenn Kessler, who showed the utter impotence of his fact checking project when applied to Trump (unlike, say, Daniel Dale) is also quibbling with Biden’s death math, saying that there were 583,000 deaths from WWI, WW2, Vietnam and 9/11, which isn’t more than the 527,726 who have died from COVID so far.  First, as usual, Glenn exhibits his failure of tragic imagination to believe that we won’t hit 583K by the time Texas and Florida are done with this pandemic.   Second, Biden’s math is based on battlefield deaths, and Glenn is lumping in pandemic deaths for WWI, and he disputes that 9/11 deaths were battlefield deaths, which, to put it mildly, is not a widely shared belief.

Anyway, fuck that guy, but I think part of the failure of the political team at the Post is a reflection of the calcification of a press corpse that had four years of really easy pickings with Trump:  he tweets, you report, he repeats.  As a comparison, The Guardian’s story is head and shoulders above the lead Post story just in terms of being straight news.  I did not check the Times because I didn’t want to burn a free click, and I also didn’t want to self-induce nausea this morning.

Another thought on Kessler et. al.:  who are they writing this shit for?  True Republicans don’t read the mainstream media — they’re pure Fox consumers.  Democrats have no time for this petty quibbling, since we are focused on the giant unfuck that Biden and Congress have to accomplish.  Who’s left?

    germy

      germy

      Another thought on Kessler et. al.:  who are they writing this shit for?  True Republicans don’t read the mainstream media — they’re pure Fox consumers.  Democrats have no time for this petty quibbling, since we are focused on the giant unfuck that Biden and Congress have to accomplish.  Who’s left?

      They write this shit for each other.

      It’s a club and they’re always trying to impress and top each other.  They’re careerists

       

      EDIT:  or as Marcelo said above.

    4. 4.

      charluckles

      I find this **** absolutely infuriating.  We’re these people on a different planet between November 3rd and January 20th?  The Trump administration completely surrendered to the pandemic and were actively trying to sabotage the transition.  Tens of thousands of Americans suffered and died because of the Trump administration’s malfeasance.  Our country should be demanding accountability.

    7. 7.

      wenchacha

      It is disappointing to see the both-siderism in WaPo, though I guess we gotta be used to it, by now. Am I misremembering that former guy didn’t get poked about small stuff like this? Former guy did small stuff All the TIME. It never ever ever stopped.

      I appreciate all that Daniel Dale has done on the last admin. I appreciate the desire to fact check one POTUS because you maybe recognize you didn’t do it enough on former guy.

      Until the grope-under-blouse incident from Cuomo, he might have skated. This alleged incident, along with the rest, and the current desire for less crumbly feet of clay in elected officials, should really finish him.

    Baud

      Baud

      At this rate of lying, Biden will surpass Trump in 25,000 years!

      (Don’t fact check my math.)

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @Marcelo: @germy: Exactly.  They write for the Village, notably including their sources, whom they can’t write mean things about because it might jeopardize their access (and thereby their celebrity, not to mention the dinner parties).

    MattF

      MattF

      Also, the actual number of pandemic deaths at this time is undoubtedly larger than the official number while the number of historical battlefield deaths at this time is close to the actual number.

    OGLiberal

      OGLiberal

      @bbleh: Yup, like y’all said.  When they get together at the pub after a long week of spending hours griping about how Biden hasn’t had an official “presser” yet, do let get in huge “who both sided best this week” disputes?

      The BS Kessler pulled with the COVID deaths v. wartime deaths is just a ridiculous stretch.  Does he think by doing this Tucker Carlson will give him a trophy and tell his viewers to shower Glenn with gifts?

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      Second, Glenn Kessler, who showed the utter impotence of his fact checking project when applied to Trump (unlike, say, Daniel Dale) is also quibbling with Biden’s death math, saying that there were 583,000 deaths from WWI, WW2, Vietnam and 9/11, which isn’t more than the 527,726 who have died from COVID so far.

      This shit is insanely trivial. It would be like a reporter writing “Did Lincoln get it right when he said, ‘Four score and seven years ago?'” Totally misses the freaking point of the Gettysburg Address.

      From the Guardian story:

      Biden did not acknowledge the previous administration’s investment in Operation Warp Speed to produce vaccines, a sore point among Trump alumni. Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary, tweeted: “Even the media acknowledges the Trump administration’s role in spearheading vaccine development and procurement … but President Biden REFUSES to say the truth.”

      The Republicans are pathetic, and don’t know what to do with themselves. This Twittering twit only magnifies Biden’s achievement here by simultaneously trying to minimize it and take partial credit for it.

      But this “refuses to say the truth shit” is rich coming from an administration which tried to claim that Obama had been the worst president ever and that the Orange Beast was singlehandedly responsible for the sunshine that would shine up your ass and cure the Covid virus.

      These fools are shameless even in their march into irrelevance.

    PJ

      PJ

      @Marcelo:

       

      @germy:

       

      @bbleh: Y’all beat me to it.  The media “mind” has been locked into the “both sides” narrative since the ‘90s, and I think a lot of these writers 1) genuinely believe there is no real difference between the parties and politicians, any more than there is between sports teams; and 2) they also believe that Republicans are the party of “responsibility” and the Democrats are “irresponsible”, in part because they have swallowed Republican messaging for so long but also because many of them are, or want themselves to be considered, in the upper class above where Democratic economic efforts are aimed.

      Trump and Republican support for him over the last four years have given the lie to this in a way that most citizens cannot ignore, but the journalists who write these things, and the editors who print them, remain oblivious to what is obvious to everyone else.

    Hildebrand

      Hildebrand

      I think that all of the ‘politics’ writers of both the NY Times and the Post need to be sent to their own publication (they all seem to want to be like Politico, so send them there) and let the actual journalists and reporters do their thing.  That way they can offer their ‘hot takes’ for each other and we can more easily ignore them since they will all be in one place.

      It’s either that or all the ‘hot take’ writers need to be shoved into their own section of the paper (and website) – and before you can enter, you have to read and click ‘ok’ on the disclaimer: ‘What you are about to read contains no actual substance – you were warned, please don’t take this seriously.  We print this here as a public service so that these people don’t inflict their knavery on unsuspecting people at the bar, in the elevator, at family gatherings, or just random folks on the street.  We, of course, encourage you to read something else on our site, but if you are determined to lose IQ points, well, as we said, we warned you.’

    18. 18.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Clearly, a governor in the mold of Carl Paladino would have handled COVID better and would never have sexually harassed anyone.

      Also, replacing Gavin Newsom with a California Republican will ensure that you would have a chief executive who would be laser-focused in COVID and would never go to a restaurant during a pandemic.

    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Reading this post, and the comments, I realise I haven’t seen Villago Delenda Est around these parts for a while. Anyone know if VDE is okay? Or perhaps they’ve been around and I’ve simply missed those threads.

    22. 22.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I think some people need to get it hammered into their skulls that there’s no going back to the pre-Trump world, the same way that there was no going back to the pre-atomic world once the atom bomb was used.

    24. 24.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Baud:  Personally, knowing it is not his style, I think he should roll up for one of his speeches in either a seersucker suit with a Panama hat(going for the Strother Martin failure to communicate vibe to Republicans),or just do the the leather jacket, jeans and aviators and watch the beltway press lose their shit.

    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Another thought on Kessler et. al.:  who are they writing this shit for?

      A better question might be: Who are they publishing this for? Kessler and the other limp-dicks are writing for their paychecks. Why are they paid to write such dreck? Who profits? Put another way: would we all be talking about this (and some of us potentially then going to WaPo and providing “hits”) if Kessler et al. were honest? Heck, the Guardian played it straight and might get one extra hit for that.

    27. 27.

      Anoniminous

      All you need to know about American newspapers:

      “You furnish the pictures and I’ll furnish the war.”  — William Randolph Hearst

      More recently:

      “In Senate testimony in September, Rumsfeld said Hussein’s regime “has amassed large, clandestine stockpiles of biological weapons — including anthrax and botulism toxin, and possibly smallpox . . . large, clandestine stockpiles of chemical weapons . . . including VX, sarin, cyclosarin and mustard gas . . . [and] has an active program to acquire and develop nuclear weapons.”  WaPo – November 10, 2002

    piratedan

      piratedan

      @Brachiator: guessing that the only reason any Big or Little Pharma company got federal cash for vaccine development was because the 45 admin was invested in them.  It would have been even more remarkable if the Feds hadn’t backed any vaccine development but considering their repeated downplaying of the pandemic, and any national guidelines and undercutting their own medical experts, it wouldn’t have shocked me.

      We sit there and listen to Azar  say that they’ll release the National Reserve and then find out a day later it doesn’t exist.  The ask the 46 Admin about the plan regarding distributing the vaccine and they inform them that 45 left them no plan.  They can’t even remember running the stories where the 45 admin didn’t buy additional vaccine when placing the original order nor did they mandate that its production a national priority.

      and I’m just a blog commenter, if I KNOW these things, why in the hell don’t they mention it?

    31. 31.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Anoniminous: Ah yes, the stockpiles of bullshit that are west, and some north, and piles south (where most piles are), and a bit east.

      “There may be some still left up my ass,” Mr. Rumsfeld continued. “It’s where most of this shit is coming from.”

