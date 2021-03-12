I thought Biden’s speech was excellent. I didn’t watch it until this morning, and before I did, I read a couple of stories to see if I could get the gist of it and skip the speech. Man, that’s hard work.

First, the Post’s political team seems to have finished their recalibration from Trump to Biden. The third “big takeaway” of their main story is that Biden pumped up his vaccine record a bit too much. Oh really? Basically, they’re quibbling about the size and shape of the shitshow that Biden inherited.

Second, Glenn Kessler, who showed the utter impotence of his fact checking project when applied to Trump (unlike, say, Daniel Dale) is also quibbling with Biden’s death math, saying that there were 583,000 deaths from WWI, WW2, Vietnam and 9/11, which isn’t more than the 527,726 who have died from COVID so far. First, as usual, Glenn exhibits his failure of tragic imagination to believe that we won’t hit 583K by the time Texas and Florida are done with this pandemic. Second, Biden’s math is based on battlefield deaths, and Glenn is lumping in pandemic deaths for WWI, and he disputes that 9/11 deaths were battlefield deaths, which, to put it mildly, is not a widely shared belief.

Anyway, fuck that guy, but I think part of the failure of the political team at the Post is a reflection of the calcification of a press corpse that had four years of really easy pickings with Trump: he tweets, you report, he repeats. As a comparison, The Guardian’s story is head and shoulders above the lead Post story just in terms of being straight news. I did not check the Times because I didn’t want to burn a free click, and I also didn’t want to self-induce nausea this morning.

Another thought on Kessler et. al.: who are they writing this shit for? True Republicans don’t read the mainstream media — they’re pure Fox consumers. Democrats have no time for this petty quibbling, since we are focused on the giant unfuck that Biden and Congress have to accomplish. Who’s left?