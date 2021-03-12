Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Quick PSA: The CDC Has Updated The Underlying Medical Conditions That Place People at Risk For Severe COVID-19

A Quick PSA: The CDC Has Updated The Underlying Medical Conditions That Place People at Risk For Severe COVID-19

The CDC recently updated the underlying medical conditions that place people at risk for severe COVID-19 illness. How recently? I have no idea since I only found out about it when someone texted me about it yesterday asking if I’d seen it. When I spoke to my own physician three or four weeks ago about my pre-existing conditions and he pulled up the CDC site it still had the original list that was prepared and published under the Trump administration in December 2020. So the change to the guidance has been within the past month give or take a day or so despite the website saying the revision went up in December 2020, which is not true. Since I’d not seen any reporting on this, I figured I’d make sure to bring it to everyone’s attention. While I figured that the Anderson on insurance guy knew and didn’t need me to tell him, I just checked and he DID NOT!!! I think we can all agree that Richard Mayhew would never have missed this type of thing… But I still want to make sure all of you readers and commenters and other front pagers know.

More seriously, the real reason I want to make sure you all see this is that while some of you live in states and municipalities that are handling the vaccination roll out well, including West By G-d Virginee!, which is why Cole got his first shot a couple of week’s ago if I’m recalling correctly, a lot of us are unfortunately living in places governed by the likes of Ron DeStupid, Charlie Baker, Greg Abbott, etc, etc, etc. Here in Florida, Governor DeStupid has decided to pick fights with both teachers, law enforcement, and emergency service personnel by refusing to lower the vaccination age requirement below 50 for people in those professions. This boiled over a bit when Walgreens, CVS, and Wal-Mart, which are all part of the Federal pharmacy COVID vaccination program told him to go piss up a rope, because they got their doses directly from the Federal government, and they’d follow the just revised Federal guidance on these classes of professionals not his guidance. I know from recent reporting that Charlie Baker in Massachusetts has decided to join the DeStupid is as DeStupid does vaccination regime and is picking fights over vaccine access with teachers and asthmatics. From the reporting we also know that as Greg Abbott was lifting the mask, social distancing, and occupancy mandates and forbidding municipalities from putting their own in place, Texas was almost at the bottom of states for percentage of the population vaccinated.

Before you start your inner ethical monologues about whether this is somehow cheating to use the form documenting your underlying medical conditions to get vaccinated now, it is important to remember that in places where a lot of the population are also all in on the DeStupid is as DeStupid does program, vaccines are just sitting waiting for someone to inject them into people that both want and need them. This happened in Florida last week where at the end of the weekend, the primary FEMA non-mobile vaccination site in Tampa for the greater Tampa Bay region had 3,000 doses left over that went unused. The site is set up to dispense 3,000 doses per day, so they basically had an entire day’s worth of doses left over. The reporting says this isn’t typical, so hopefully it’s a unique and not to be frequently repeated occurrence.

Here’s the link to the CDC’s medical conditions list. Though it isn’t 100% the original list as they appear to have now separated out Type 1 and 2 diabetes into the separate lists.

Here’s the original list of underlying conditions, which are still at the top of the list:

Adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Severe illness from COVID-19 is defined as hospitalization, admission to the ICU, intubation or mechanical ventilation, or death.

Adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

And here’s the recently updated and expanded revisions:

COVID-19 is a new disease. Currently there are limited data and information about the impact of many underlying medical conditions on the risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Based on what we know at this time, adults of any age with the following conditions might be at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

So if you live in a state that is being run according to the DeStupid House Rules and you have one or more of the underlying conditions on the original or revised lists, contact your primary care physician or nurse practitioner and see what you need to do to get them to certify you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Open thread!

    32 Comments

    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      My ethical calculation is that the primary thing is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. There are a great many secondary things, like pre-existing conditions, age, and occupation that should get people vaccinated earlier, but I am not being picky if some rules are bent.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sherparick

      Thanks. I should note that approximately 74% of the U.S. adult population over 18 is considered overweight or obese. So sign up for the those shots and if you jump line to get a shot that otherwise would be thrown out, more power to you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: I will let the CDC advisory committee know that you are ethically in approval so that they can update their files.//

      Seriously, you and I are in complete, 100% agreement.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      California is expanding eligibility to include a similar list, starting on Monday. Per the state public health department:

      Health conditions

      At that time, healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals aged 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19 because they have the following severe health conditions

      • Cancer, current with weakened immune system
      • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
      • Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
      • Down syndrome
      • Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
      • Pregnancy
      • Sickle cell disease
      • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
      • Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
      • Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

      Disabilities or illness

      Healthcare providers may then also vaccinate individuals with  developmental or other severe disabilities or illness if:

      • The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection
      • Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival
      • Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

      These include people with a range of physical and behavioral disabilities. Examples include all enrolled consumers of regional centers, independent living centers, in-home supportive services, and community-based adult services/adult day health centers; or those with a Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waiver, Medi-Cal home, community-based alternatives waiver, or Medi-Cal assisted living waiver.

      Congregate living spaces 

      Individuals who live or work in a congregate residential setting, such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. These settings are at high risk for outbreaks and have a concentration of individuals with high-risk chronic health conditions. This includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice.

      Transportation and logistics – Public transit/airport and commercial airlines

      Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes), will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. They are at high risk for occupational exposure, and maintaining continuity of transportation operations is critical.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Thanks Adam!

      I’m pissed that DeWine in Ohio still hasn’t opened eligibility to more essential workers. I was lucky, but most aren’t

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: I’m fortunate, my doctor has been able to keep my congregate living spaces under control while also managing my transportation and logistics with appropriate medication complimented by diet and exercise.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      My DIL is pregnant and her doctor wants her to wait until she gets the vaccine.   They are careful and have groceries delivered, but It’s concerning because if she does get the virus, she’s at risk.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      Adam, thank you for this.  It looks like I’m now eligible on two different counts.  Time to learn how to find a shot appt.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chetan Murthy: You have to find out if California is going to need a form from your doctor first. Once you’ve got that sorted, you should be able to make an appointment or just go to a walk up site.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Adam L Silverman: According to what I read yesterday, no. You need to sign an attestation that you have a qualifying condition, but that’s it.

      I can see the logic, from a medical privacy and an accessibility standpoint (lot of people without a primary-care doctor who can sign something regarding preexisting conditions), but it’s going to be a mess.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: heh, not that I’m proud of it [and started intermittent fasting to undo some of it], but my attestation is my chubby bod, hangin outta my t-shirt.  Well, and sure, I have high BP too.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: That’s the issue being reported on in Florida. Especially in the communities of color that DeStupid is fucking over with his state directives. Far too many people in them with these conditions don’t have primary care providers despite having one or more of these underlying conditions. So they can’t just call up and ask for one to be prepared. They have to go and find a public health or urgent care clinic to do a work up. There have been widespread calls to just let people self attest. DeStupid is largely unfazed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: You’re trying to tell me that you’re an adult male American and don’t have at least one thing on that extended list?

      I can arrange a phone call with several people about things not working right on the back end of the blog and we can have you diagnosed with high blood pressure in about three minutes!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ProfDamatu

      I’ve about decided that it makes sense for me to claim my two-time cancer survivor status as an underlying condition and get vaccinated. I know that we don’t have extensive studies, but there are some observational series that seem to indicate that even people who finished their most recent treatment *years* ago are still at significantly increased risk for severe disease if they catch COVID-19.

      I’m at very high risk of exposure, too; my university is pushing in-person instruction, and I teach labs in a small room to students who I’m sure are not being as careful about exposure as I am.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Shantanu Saha

      I can attest that at least the hypertension item has been in the list since January, when I filled out a registration form to determine eligibility in New York State, where my school is located (currently teaching from home in NJ). It wasn’t there when I applied for my remote accommodation at the end of the summer. The BMI of 25+ was NOT there, however.

      In the meantime, working and eating at home, I was able to reduce my BMI from above 30 to just below, so I still qualify due to BMI (as well as Diabetes 2 and heart condition) but now adding hypertension.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Shantanu Saha

      @ProfDamatu: my wife worked at a University, but in a staff position with no student contact, and remote 4 days a week since September (all remote up to then). She still was eligible and got her shots before me even though I am a k12 teacher with multiple comorbidities, because the university hooked her up.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      J R in WV

      My wife received permanent and total disability in 2006. I retired in 2008 in part to be able to be with her more.

      Then in 2011 when we when to Rehobeth Beach via Baltimore Inner Harbor, wife contacted pneumonia, a stealthy version that gave no sign of its infection.

      I took her to the ER Sunday evening, and when they asked her for her birth date, she said 1913, which was her father’s birth year. They swept her into treatment area in about 90 seconds. She was put on a vent in MICU where she remained for nearly 4 weeks. After they weaned her off of the ventilator, she had a collapsed lung, which lingered for weeks.

      Eventually her thoracic surgeon decided to take a look to see why her collapsed lung wasn’t reinflating. He told us he was going patch whatever was leaking, probably a 20-30 minute procedure. Then a staffer took me to the surgical waiting room, where I waited for several hours!

      It turned out that the lower lobe of her left lung was extensively necrotic — in layman’s terms, rotten. Much to the Dr’s shock and dismay. He spent all that time cleaning up the mess, using antiseptic liberally, scraping the waste up. When he walked down the hall towards the waiting room, he was as white as a ghost, sweaty and pasty, which is saying something for a Filipino doctor!

      She obviously recovered, was discharged still with chest tubes, which the home health care nurses were shocked to see. I was given a long course in treating sucking chest wounds and maintenance of chest tubes the day she was discharged.

      She is fully recovered, more or less.

      But where does this show up on the pre-existing conditions list??? It obviously doesn’t, not at all, way too rare! Doc said when I asked about it that he had never heard of such a thing, ever!

      But I listed ALL those details when I signed us up for the WV waiting list, and it worked well enough… We both had our first Moderna shots 3 weeks ago and are scheduled for the second shot next week at the local Primary Care Clinic in the county seat.

      I’m feeling lucky, we’ll call for a time on next Friday on Monday. Thank FSM Former Guy isn’t in charge of anything any more!!!!!!!!​

      Reply

