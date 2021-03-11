Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Should Know By Now, You're a Native New Yorker

You Should Know By Now, You’re a Native New Yorker

by | 8 Comments

I have two predictions about a couple of New York politicians.

First, Chuck Schumer.  Chuck’s getting a little bit of attention because he’s signaled that he’s completely done with Susan Collins’ shit (warning: Politico link).  Good — she’s a fucking useless time waster.  I guess Harry Reid once said that you’ll get her vote, but never on anything important, which is a form of performative bipartisanship that media wankers like, but doesn’t get anything done.  Collins is also salty about her tough campaign, which if Maine had any sense, she would have lost.  Too fucking bad.

Anyway, my prediction about Schumer is that the a primary challenge by someone like AOC is about as likely as Collins doing anything about her many concerns.   The New York federal office holders who have lost primaries in the last couple of cycles took their constituents for granted.  Schumer shows up.  If we have festivals in Rochester this Summer, I can guarantee you that some staffer will be holding up a “Meet Chuck Schumer” sign and Chuck will be there, taking selfies and answering questions.  Also, AOC is a smart politician and a Schumer primary challenge would be a dumb move.

Second, Mario’s kid.  Another accusation (unwanted touching) came out a couple of days ago, and there are almost certainly more to come.  Cuomo has vowed not to resign, and there aren’t enough votes to impeach him. The legislature voted to strip him of emergency powers, but to allow him to extend the 96 emergency executive orders he’s already issued, which is a fair bit less than nothing.  Calls for him to resign from the Assembly Speaker and Senate Leader are just words until they have the votes to impeach.

My easy prediction here is that, barring some live boy / dead girl revelation, Cuomo won’t resign.  Hell, he might even run for another term.  (And, no, AOC won’t challenge him, which is something you hear every so often.  A Tish James challenge is more likely.)

This isn’t a prediction, but Gillibrand has been pretty weak sauce on Cuomo, in contrast to her position on Franken.  She’s probably a more likely target for AOC in 2024, if that’s in the cards (which I doubt).

  Chyron HR
  Deekaa6
  Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  Keith
  lowtechcyclist
  Walker
  WereBear

    1.

      Walker

      Schumer is WAY into constituent service. I will never forget the time I went to the Lilac Festival in Rochester and there was this incredibly distraught woman talking to Schumer. And he was assuring her that he would personally get her the help she needed.

    2.

      Chyron HR

      Cuomo has vowed not to resign, and there aren’t enough votes to impeach him. The legislature voted to strip him of emergency powers

      I understand the impetus to punish Cuomo for his grabby hands but this seems pretty arbitrary.

    3.

      WereBear

      Cuomo is also being hammered for his COVID handling, which started at the beginning and has never stopped. THAT part I don’t get: at least from my on-the-ground perspective, the lunatics who wanted to defy mask orders got little traction through the whole state: and I’m in a red area.

      I think it’s undeniable he saved lives. Not that he’s right on this harassment thing: he is at least someone who bullied women who didn’t play along, and that’s got to have some consequences.

      But I’m glad I didn’t vote for Cynthia Nixon, or the Republican. All I’m saying.

    4.

      Keith

      At every graduation ceremony, at each and every minor college or University in NY State, there was a really good chance that Schumer would turn up and deliver the very same speech he likely gave at the first graduation ceremony to which he was invited.

      This has become such a routine event in New York that it is rumored you do not even have to invite the Senior Senator to attend and regale us with tales of how he met his wife, and other great life lessons, he will simply turn up, speech at the ready. Put him in Provost – he’s ready to play!

      Schumer, in short, gets around and makes his presence known in every town, large or (more importantly) small throughout the Empire State.

    5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Chyron HR:

      I understand the impetus to punish Cuomo for his grabby hands but this seems pretty arbitrary.

      It’s not as big a deal as it sounds.  Basically, it’s them saying “no more, we’re back to regular order, but what you did is fine”, since they didn’t invalidate the existing, broad 96 orders related to COVID, and allowed him to extend them.  The New York constitution gives the governor extensive emergency powers unless or until the legislature votes to stop him.

    6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @WereBear:

      Cuomo is also being hammered for his COVID handling, which started at the beginning and has never stopped. THAT part I don’t get: at least from my on-the-ground perspective, the lunatics who wanted to defy mask orders got little traction through the whole state: and I’m in a red area.

      I agree with this.  He wasn’t perfect but my God he was a lot better than red state governors.

    8.

      lowtechcyclist

      Thoughts about AOC and Gillibrand:

      I could be wrong, but AOC doesn’t strike me as someone who’s particularly defined by ambition.  I won’t say she’s the opposite of Buttigieg, who’s spent every last freakin’ minute of his political life trying to grasp for a higher rung, but she seems a lot closer to the other end of the scale.  I could see her running for Gillibrand’s seat whenever Gillibrand is ready to retire, but she’s not going to challenge her (or Schumer) in the meantime.  And I think she knows herself well enough to realize that, at least for now, the governor’s office would be a bad fit; she won’t be challenging Cuomo either.

      I expect that where Gillibrand is coming from is, she took the lead on Franken, it took a toll on her, and cost her a lot of support within the party.  And for those reasons, I think she’s decided to let others take the lead on this one.  Just because she did this once doesn’t make her the Official Take-On-The-Harasser Functionary of the Democratic Party.  This seems to be the expectation in some people’s minds, but I don’t think it’s a reasonable one.

