Help is here — and brighter days lie ahead. pic.twitter.com/HSp8rPBxty
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2021
New analysis of Biden stimulus impact out today –>
— Poverty falls by 42% for black people
— By 39% for Hispanic people
— By 34% for white people
Overall, bill lowers poverty rate from 13.7 percent to 8.7 percent – similar to Columbia analysishttps://t.co/8LVhO7vpFB
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 10, 2021
Remember when people were 100% certain Biden would pass a watered down bill to get GOP votes?
Twitter continues to be wrong about everything. https://t.co/qI7b6Ir5qS
— Fleet (@fleetadmiralj) March 10, 2021
NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd
— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021
Kittens aren't polling at 75%. https://t.co/5NbtHpVrni
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 10, 2021
The boom will be due to our eliminating Malarkey. The $1.9T just takes it to the next level. https://t.co/uHxj8Wm9AW
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 10, 2021
Credit where due:
The American Rescue Plan will
– send $1,400 direct payments to working class adults & their kids
– cut child poverty in HALF
– boost unemployment payments by $300
That is just some of what's in the bill. What a difference it makes when government is on the side of working people.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2021
National Guard stumble upon euphoric Dem celebration of the stimulus law in the Rotunda, grab Bernie for a photo. pic.twitter.com/4duslxV417
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) March 10, 2021
(You know that photo has to be deeply confusing to some of Sen. Sanders’ loudest-on-social-media supporters… )
