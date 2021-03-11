Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: 'Help Is On the Way'

Thursday Morning Open Thread: ‘Help Is On the Way’

75 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Credit where due:


(You know that photo has to be deeply confusing to some of Sen. Sanders’ loudest-on-social-media supporters… )

    4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “There’s just not the antipathy to Biden like there was Obama. He just doesn’t drive conservative outrage,” said Alex Conant, a longtime GOP operative

      ***

      “They never talk about Biden. It’s amazing,” Conant said of the conservative news media.

      I wonder what’s the difference is btwn Biden and Obama. Why did they lose their minds over Obama, yet are indifferent to Biden and his polices. I wish I could point to the difference.

    8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So far all I’ve heard from GQPers is how it’s a liberal wishlist for blue states. I sure would like to see the press pull their heads out of their collective asses and start asking these GQPers what they specifically don’t like and how it specifically will not benefit their constituents.

      But other than that — Aviators, bitches!

    9.

      Low Key Swagger

      @raven: Interesting that you say that.  I’ve been here a very long time, lurked for over a decade.  The comments used to be what kept me around. (Well, that and some excellent front pagers) Sometimes, though I cringe reading thru threads, because that’s exactly what I am reminded of.  (FDL) Some very good commenters have left, and I miss some of them quite a bit.

    12.

      Starfish

      @raven: Thank you for your service. It has been so annoying, and I wish people would cut it out. Nothing signals a low-quality comments section like that kind of nonsense.

    17.

      JAFD

      Good morning from New Jersey !

      Highs this past weekend were in the 30’s, today predicted to be in 70’s.  Then cooling off again this coming weekend

      In minor good news, mail order package mailed from Scotland last Friday, ‘out for delivery’ today.  Us mail chauvinists cheer.

      Stay healthy, happy and hydrated !

    22.

      Betty Cracker

      I think the notion that the wingnut media ignores Biden is false. Let’s stipulate the obvious: the wingnut media is infested with racist assholes and caters to white grievance, so Biden isn’t as ideal a foil as Obama was. But they do regularly accuse Biden of being a dementia puppet with AOC and Harris pulling the strings.

      The reason they aren’t talking about Biden admin policies as much as they ragged on Obama’s is because the relief package is broadly popular, even with their own voters. So, they’re meeping about cancel culture instead. But they sense an opportunity with border control and immigration. That’ll be phase 2 since it’s an effective wedge issue for them. They’ll talk about Biden plenty.

    25.

      Baud

      Two NYT headlines on my feed this morning.

      New Stimulus Package Brings Big Benefits to the Middle Class

      NYT > Top Stories / by Alan Rappeport / 2h

       

      Be it child care or health care, an array of tax changes and subsidies makes the $1.9 trillion relief legislation more than a lifeline for the poor.

      Biden, Champion of Middle Class, Comes to Aid the Poor
      NYT > Top Stories / by Michael D. Shear / 4h
      President Biden’s new role as a crusader for Americans in poverty is an evolution for a politician who has focused on the working class and his Senate work on the judiciary and foreign relations.

    26.

      germy

      NEW YORK (Reuters) – Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he would go in for a seventh interview on Wednesday with the Manhattan district attorney’s office pursuing a criminal investigation into the former U.S. president.

      In a brief interview with Reuters, he likened a March 1 U.S. Supreme Court decision denying Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private to the “holy grail” for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.

      After that ruling, Vance’s office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump’s accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.

      Cohen declined to comment on what he expected to discuss in Wednesday’s meeting with Vance’s office, which would be conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

      The Manhattan district attorney said in an August filing that the office is investigating “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organization, though he has not fully disclosed the scope of the probe. In a September filing, he said “mountainous” misconduct allegations could justify a grand jury probe into possible tax fraud, insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

      https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2B22DF

    28.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @germy: As I read in a lawyer comment somewhere yesterday, seven interviews with a witness is not investigation, it’s trial preparation.

    30.

      Baud

      LOL

      Biden not yet holding a formal news conference raises accountability questions (Ben Gittleson/ABC News)

    35.

      rikyrah

      PSA: If you are a Democrat, or if you are any kind of leftist at all, stop comparing "how much Biden is giving you" to "how much Trump gave you."Trump didn't give you anything. He just put his name on the checks. The CARES Act was bipartisan and the checks were Dems' idea.— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 10, 2021

    36.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

       

       

      Lest we forget, Trump and Republicans didn't even want to give stimulus checks at all.Trump's stimulus idea was to bail out airlines, hotels, and cruise ships. McConnell's idea was to pay businesses not to do layoffs, and ban employees from suing their bosses if they get sick.— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 10, 2021

    38.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

      All the provisions of the CARES Act that actually worked and helped people — the checks, the expanded UI — were Nancy Pelosi's doing.Sure, Trump demanded direct payments *after* losing reelection. But he just did that as a fuck-you to McConnell on his way out the door.— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 10, 2021

    40.

      germy

      Rep. Pramila Jayapal has sent letters to the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics calling for investigations into Republicans Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and Mo Brooks over what she said was their involvement in "instigating and aiding" the Capitol riot.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 11, 2021

      This story isn’t going away, no matter how much they yell about Mulberry Street.

    43.

      Immanentize

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      seven interviews with a witness is not investigation, it’s trial preparation.

      That is a good line!  I’m stealing it….

      But, seriously, considering the huge dump of financials from both Trump’s accountants and Deutsch Bank, I suspect Mr. Cohen is acting more as an expert at this point trying to help the DAs sort out the mess. The addition of a skilled RICO and mob prosecutor to the team has given me hope.

    46.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: He can share whatever he wants if it is related to criminal conduct he was involved in.  Notice how Cohen keeps telling the world, “I’m about to testify again!” And the litigious Trump team does nothing to block him?

      My guess is they are going for lying corrupt lawyer felon scumbag who never did more than deliver coffee to Trump.  Like Chris Christie.

    47.

      germy

      Is there a German word for Republicans who take credit for bills they themselves have voted against?

      Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief.

      This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4

      — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

    48.

      Soprano2

      They’re forecasting 3-6″ of rain for us in the next 2-3 days, and the ground is still not that dry from the 8″ of snow we got in February. Hoo boy, there’s probably going to be some flooding here this weekend.

    49.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: oh. I see….  I think Cohen knew quite a bit about many of the businesses, side deals and hush money.  Also, there are some reports that he was also the family lawyer who bailed the kids out when they got into trouble, which was not infrequent.

      My lowbrow gossipy self wants to know whether Marla Maples has had a Zoomy Interview as well….  Weak link in the ex-wives club.

    50.

      Soprano2

      @germy: I’m pretty interested in that part of the bill. We stayed away from the PPP loans because the first time it wouldn’t have helped us since we were closed, and the second time we decided we didn’t need the hassle. I sure do hope these are grants, so I don’t have to worry about doing exactly the right thing in order to get it forgiven.

    51.

      Jeffro

      @germy: between Wicker, Mr. “There’s About to Be a Boom” McConnell, and the rest, I truly hope Team Biden runs a weekly feature across all types of media

      “THIS WEEK IN SHAMELESS: Senator Wicker”

      “THIS WEEK IN SHAMELESS: Senator McConnell”

      and so on.

      They’re going to show up at every ribbon cutting & re-opening and try to claim credit.  We will need to work at it constantly to keep them from getting any.

    53.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: Jen Psaki really is the best press secretary I’ve ever seen.  When she was asked “many Americans say …” And she asked back, “which Americans?” And the reporter had to admit it was Trump….

      That was so fine!

      She does not accept the lazy media framing and rather than ignore it, she makes the reporters own it.

    54.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: yes…we wouldn’t want a president running amok with no accountability, now would we, snooze media?

      Yeesh, these people…

    55.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: At some point Biden and Congressional Democrats will roll out Comprehensive Immigration Reform legislation. Then the Republican fat will be in the fire. While past polling shows a substantial majority of Americans support such reform, it is a wedge issue that splits republicans, with the Chamber of Commerce-types on one side, and the “populists” on the other.

      Last month I listened to the slick Hugh Hewitt float immigration reform on his radio show. Half his callers were, like Hewitt, in favor. The other half were against, vehemently.

    57.

      Immanentize

      @Jeffro: or pissing on the comments ladder from the top!

      No more “First”
      No more “First!”
      Say it loud say it proud,
      “First” is the worst!

    58.

      Hildebrand

      @Betty Cracker: Yep – the Fox primetime crowd is back to working the incapacitated angle.  Which, fine, I guess.  It didn’t stick during the election (the debates quashed that) and it won’t stick now (because, well, Biden keeps getting stuff done).

      I think the right-wing screamers are like the White House Press types – they are hating the fact that they are going to have to talk about policy, not just the performative nonsense.  They got addicted to the sugar rush of the former guy’s outrageous statement of the day.

      Of course, the main difference is that the right-wing screamers never wanted to deal with policy in the first place – all they wanted was the outrage of the day.   Biden doesn’t give them that, so they are back to manufacturing something to talk about.

    60.

      RSA

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      So far all I’ve heard from GQPers is how it’s a liberal wishlist for blue states.

      An online conservative acquaintance of a friend has said that the law means “free abortions for all.” Because it doesn’t include Hyde language. Amazing.

    61.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly

      As opposed to all the other kinds of nonsense?

      I’m thinking that all this berating of the frist/2nd/thrid stuff is just a back/underhanded way to bust the chops of some of the more egregious commenters, like that guy who keeps saying “Belch,” whoever that is. I think he’s a lurker or a troll or a veeblefetzer or something.

      That said: 287th!

    62.

      citizen dave

      The press conference thing–I mean, at least he’s not some crazy man sending all manner of tweets that are all over the place.  A crazy way to communicate.  Kevin McCarthy sent some tweet aimed at Biden the other day.  My reply was, why are you tweeting this?  Why not give Biden a call, I’m sure he would take you call.  All the crap doesn’t have to be in the public arena.

      Was not impressed with this Katie Porter clip.  I think she needs to take it back a notch, let people talk, etc.  The virtual nature of the hearings hurts us all.

    63.

      JMG

      Biden quite prudently doesn’t want to have a formal press conference until he’s got some things to boast about. Now he does. I’d imagine he’ll have one as part of the ARP hype rollout the rest of this month. Alas, he’ll probably just get questions about Major the dog and “bipartisanship.” Oh, and Harry and Meghan, too.

    64.

      citizen dave

      @SFAW: Was thinking earlier about how the internet needed a “sarcasm” symbol/emoji, other than that one you do with the ;) these things (I don’t know it).

      Detecting internet sarcasm will probably be one of the last things AI learns to do.

    65.

      WereBear

      @WereBear: Mind you, I’m not saying only old white men should represent, utterly NOT.

      Just this coincidental bit of Judo might be helpful. I explained that when the system has been dismantled, we need people with experience to build it again.

    68.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Left hand? Meet right hand!

      If only there were some person who could get those two “reporters” to talk to each other, or maybe just make sure headlines aren’t contradictory.

      [Tangent: After 9/11, when the Party of Traitors was going after Jamie Gorelick (Great Neck, represent!) for not getting the CIA, FBI, OSS, FSB, and BSA to talk to each other, my brother commented that “If only there were some person who is supposed to make sure all the security-related groups were talking to each other. Such as a National Security Adviser.” He was, of course, referring to Condoleezza Rice, whose catastrophic failure in that role seemed to get a pass from Rethugs and their media lapdogs.]

    69.

      WaterGirl

      @JMG: Jen Psaki has been very clear about the fact that Biden is not going to have a joint session of congress until some of the benefits of the American Rescue Plan are in action.

      To him, it’s not time to celebrate or take the victory lap in a joint session just because the bill has passed or has been signed into law.

    71.

      different-church-lady

      American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs “you can tear them up!”

      And I’m sure that when times are once again flush for for AA, they’ll be the first company to volunteer for additional corporate taxes to pay it back.

      Heh, I crack myself up. Just not much…

    72.

      SFAW

      @WaterGirl:

      I sometimes wonder if Jen Psaki has a Luther-equivalent somewhere. With some of the incredibly stupid things she’s asked, I’m amazed she doesn’t EVER blow a gasket and tell the “reporter” not to waste her time with moronic questions.

    74.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Well that asshole deserves having his chops busted.

      Well, normally I’d agree with you, but he’s kind of feeble/doddering — he IS a grandfather, many times over, after all — so I try to exercise some restraint.

    75.

      WaterGirl

      @SFAW: Oh, I would love to see a Jen Psaki anger translator.  That would be awesome.  But it probably couldn’t happen without causing damage until at least a year or two from now.

      But damn, I would so like to see that.

