Media outlets are making a BFD of the fact that The Former Guy and the Third Lady were the only living ex-POTUS/FLOTUS who didn’t participate in COVID-19 vaccine PSAs. Here’s a link to one such report from CNN:

Washington (CNN)All living former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and their respective former first ladies — with the exception of the [Fucknuckles] — are part of a newly released ad campaign urging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is their turn, a push that is aimed squarely at combating vaccine skepticism.

Of course, The Former Guy practically invented COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and hid the fact that he and the scowling birther received vaccines before blowing town. TFG put out a tweet-like statement yesterday or today from the Office of the Cranky Butthurt Toddler HQ that I won’t bother replicating here, but the gist is that every American who gets a shot should thank him. Fuck that noise. I’ll thank Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and Dolly Parton when I get my shot(s).

Anyhoo, it’s completely unsurprising that TFG and the Third Lady didn’t participate in the ad campaign; they’re selfish pricks who don’t give a flying fuck about anyone but themselves, so an appeal to join in to increase vaccine acceptance for the national good would just confuse them. But you know what? That’s fine. I hope butthurt leads them to voluntarily airbrush themselves out of public life altogether and to become completely invisible outside their crackpot cult and tacky branded compounds.

Also, Steve M may be onto something here:

Republicans have been polled on Trump approval and on 2024, and the public has been polled on Biden, but there’s no cross-party polling of Trump or GOP approval, or any potential 2024 matchup. It’s as if pollsters and the press are afraid they’ll find that the GOP is unpopular. — Steve M. (@nomoremister) March 11, 2021

It’s not Biden’s style, so in his address tonight, he probably won’t mention that the massive relief package he just signed has bipartisan PUBLIC support but had not a single vote from an elected Republican. The rest of us should mention that at every opportunity.

