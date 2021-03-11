Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / This is fine! (No, really, it's fine…)

This is fine! (No, really, it’s fine…)

by | 30 Comments

This is fine! (No, really, it's fine...)

Media outlets are making a BFD of the fact that The Former Guy and the Third Lady were the only living ex-POTUS/FLOTUS who didn’t participate in COVID-19 vaccine PSAs. Here’s a link to one such report from CNN:

Washington (CNN)All living former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and their respective former first ladies — with the exception of the [Fucknuckles] — are part of a newly released ad campaign urging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is their turn, a push that is aimed squarely at combating vaccine skepticism.

Of course, The Former Guy practically invented COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and hid the fact that he and the scowling birther received vaccines before blowing town. TFG put out a tweet-like statement yesterday or today from the Office of the Cranky Butthurt Toddler HQ that I won’t bother replicating here, but the gist is that every American who gets a shot should thank him. Fuck that noise. I’ll thank Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and Dolly Parton when I get my shot(s).

Anyhoo, it’s completely unsurprising that TFG and the Third Lady didn’t participate in the ad campaign; they’re selfish pricks who don’t give a flying fuck about anyone but themselves, so an appeal to join in to increase vaccine acceptance for the national good would just confuse them. But you know what? That’s fine. I hope butthurt leads them to voluntarily airbrush themselves out of public life altogether and to become completely invisible outside their crackpot cult and tacky branded compounds.

Also, Steve M may be onto something here:

It’s not Biden’s style, so in his address tonight, he probably won’t mention that the massive relief package he just signed has bipartisan PUBLIC support but had not a single vote from an elected Republican. The rest of us should mention that at every opportunity.

Open thread!

  • Betty Cracker
  • Captain C
  • Catherine D.
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Hildebrand
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • Redshift
  • RSA
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I think Biden will say that this was a bipartisan bill in that about 75% of the public are in favor of the bill, even 60% of republicans.

      I think he will also say that no Republican in the House or the Senate voted for this bill, but that he still has high hopes that they will join the Democrats on infrastructure and other things that all reasonable people agree on.

    2. 2.

      Low Key Swagger

      I agree it is not his style, but he is well aware that there was a messaging opportunity missed in 09. He strikes me as someone who does not repeat mistakes.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Anyhoo, it’s completely unsurprising that TFG and the Third Lady didn’t participate in the ad campaign; they’re selfish pricks who don’t give a flying fuck about anyone but themselves, so an appeal to join in to increase vaccine acceptance for the national good would just confuse them.

      One of the commenters over at LG&M suggested that it’s because he’s so vain about his appearance and usually wears suit plus ill-fitting tie plus red hat in public; he’d look even stupider than usual with one sleeve of both the coat and the shirt rolled all the way up to the shoulder.

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl:

      I agree, I think he’ll mention it. It’s been Jen Psaki’s theme, and she doesn’t say anything off the cuff.

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hopefully the Kremlin’s orange shitstain and the gold-digging birther bitch got bleach injected into their shoulders.

    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl:

      I think Biden will say that this was a bipartisan bill in that about 75% of the public are in favor of the bill, even 60% of republicans.

      I think that’s right. Some article or column I read recently made the distinction between “bipartisan” and “nonpartisan”; the former being “supported by political professionals in both parties” and the latter is “supported by the general public, spanning a range of ideologies/beliefs/positions.”, and the relief bill should be thought of as nonpartisan rather than bipartisan.

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: I hope you’re right! Regardless, every other Democrat, elected or not, should pound that theme constantly. It’s the truth, and people who don’t pay much attention won’t know it unless they hear it repeated.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @zhena gogolia: I’ve been trying not to, but yeah that was the basic issue. At some level he knows that he’s not Rambo with an orange head Photoshopped in, no matter how many cartoons Ben Garrison draws.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: Dolly Parton, who is in far better shape than TFG, obviously, had an elegant solution to the roll-up-the-sleeve thing: a dress that strategically bared the tops of her shoulders.

    15. 15.

      RSA

      It’s not Biden’s style, so in his address tonight, he probably won’t mention that the massive relief package he just signed has bipartisan PUBLIC support but had not a single vote from an elected Republican.

      I’m hoping that once the checks start arriving, the Democrats have a way to send a postcard to every recipient, saying “Your representative <name, party> voted <FOR/AGAINST> the relief check you’re receiving.”

    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @zhena gogolia:

      (fat-shaming is okay for Former guy, in my humble opinion) 

      Totally.  Especially given his remarks about others, and Dump’s “Hillary doesn’t have the stamina” bullshit.

    17. 17.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I often wonder if Trump lives in the fantasy world he spins for others. I read the Cohen book to try and understand that but it didn’t help. But it was a good book. Cohen is a good writer. Hopefully Trump will die in prison so science can get his brain.

    21. 21.

      Redshift

      I will mention again that for all the media whining about Biden “betraying his promise of bipartisanship,” in his inaugural address, he didn’t mention bipartisanship, he talked about unity, and we do have a remarkable level of unity on this bill, whether elected Republicans choose to be part of it or not.

    22. 22.

      Martin

      Oooh. Newsom has hired former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs to be a special advisor for economic mobility.

      Tubbs championed and implemented Stocktons guaranteed basic income pilot.

    24. 24.

      Nicole

      @zhena gogolia:

      fat-shaming is okay for Former guy, in my humble opinion

      I very strongly oppose fat-shaming, but I tell you what, I completely fell off the wagon this week regarding that dumb Missouri preacher who told women the Bible wants them to stay skinny for their husbands.  Because hearing a man who, ahem, very much fills out his XXL shirt, complain about women “letting themselves go” after they get married got me right where I start to see red.

      (I have the same reaction with Trump, and for the same reason- dude is all critical about woman’s appearances but HAS HE SEEN HIMSELF?)

    25. 25.

      different-church-lady

      It’s as if pollsters and the press are afraid they’ll find that the GOP is unpopular.

      I’m afraid they’d find the opposite.

    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Captain C:

      Or the Sputnik vaccine that average Russians seem to be avoiding in droves. 

      Sure.  Not sure about its
      efficacy but bravo to Vlad.  Even ordinary Russians are going “You fuckers are probably lying.”

    27. 27.

      Mike in NC

      We went for four ghastly years where nobody actually knew Fat Bastard’s height or weight. So much transparency.

    28. 28.

      Redshift

      @Hildebrand:

      I heard that Senator Voldemort has suggested that Florida reject any money from this bill.  He really needs to be drop-kicked into the sun. 

      It’s worse than that – he suggested that all states should return any money beyond the amount of their “covid-related expenses.” Because the “waste” in the bill, in the wingnut view, includes things like avoiding first-responder layoffs in jurisdictions that were hit harder economically because they had taxes to pay for more than Alabama levels of services.

