You are here: Home / Politics / America / Senior Military Leaders – Officers and Senior Enlisted – Have Decided To Very Publicly Smack Tucker Carlson Around

Senior Military Leaders – Officers and Senior Enlisted – Have Decided To Very Publicly Smack Tucker Carlson Around

Like every guy else on this site who has served in a uniform, as a DOD or Service civilian, or in the US intelligence community, we’ve all served with women. And not just in support positions regardless of what the official designators were. In the wars we’ve been fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan for the past 20 and 18 years respectively, no matter where we put the phase lines on the map, there were no defined lines that indicated where the fighting would and wouldn’t be. Women Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines, despite being designated in combat support roles for almost the entirety of these wars, often saw as much combat as their male counterparts. Every convoy of supplies, every Civil Affairs Team-Alpha mission, every Medical or Veterinary Operation could, at any moment, go from being a support or enabling mission to a combat one.

Similarly, women working within the US intelligence community, as well as in other agencies within the Interagency that deployed forward also often served in harm’s way. And lots of them – those working for the State Department, USAID, USDA, US Department of Energy, etc – went forward despite knowing they, like their male colleagues from these agencies, would NOT be authorized to be armed despite being deployed in a war zone! And yet they went. And the civil service women from the Interagency all went because they volunteered as part of what was referred to as the “civilian surge” to better enable and enhance the US military’s ability to successfully conduct Phase IV Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

I fought hard to have two women on my small team of cultural analysts – one a former student I’d recruited and the other a former Army intelligence NCO. I got my former student and was glad to have one woman on the team*. Why? Because we were deployed in a high context communicating, near-far relationship, honor-shame society that was also Muslim. This meant that women, and being able to talk to them, to have them talk to us and tell us what they needed – as women in general and as mothers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, etc in specific – was largely impossible without a woman on the team!

I once did a ride along on a MedOps with one of our Civil Affairs Teams-Alpha (CAT-A) and my former student did not come along. And we didn’t have a female medic or interpreter with us either. It took over half the day before anyone without a Y chromosome would come talk to us. Eventually someone sent a five year old girl to ask for something figuring that that was somehow not improper. Once we were able to get her what she needed for her mother, that broke the ice and the Civil Affairs medic was suddenly swamped by women. The first thing that was decided at the post mission after action review was that from now on a female CA Soldier, a female medic, and a female interpreter would be on the list of required personnel for these missions.

In Afghanistan they actually built all women teams – known as Lioness Teams – to go do this type of work with Afghan women. There was some discussion of doing this within our brigade, leading to the cringeworthy suggestion that since we were the Iron Brigade they should be called the Iron Maidens, but it was ultimately decided to simply ensure women were on all the essential missions because we didn’t have any female personnel who had gone through the specialty Lioness Team training. Here’s the link to a great, though infuriatingly sad, documentary on the Lioness Teams done by Frontline at PBS.

So I’m very glad to see a number of senior military leaders – officers and senior enlisted – visibly and vocally push back against Carlson’s offensive stupidity. Here’s a sampling I came across without even looking. If the WordPress formatting isn’t showing you the full, embedded tweet with the video, just click on the links to see and hear for yourselves.

Command Sergeant Major Michael Grinston, the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army:

US Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General LTG Ted Martin:

US Space Command Senior Enlisted Advisor/Command NCO:

GEN Paul Funk, Jr; Commanding General Training and Doctrine Command (who has also been using his social media feed to retweet and amplify other’s similar statements):

Major General Pat Donahoe, Commanding General Maneuver Center of Excellent and Ft. Benning:

MG John R. Evans, Commanding General US Army Cadet Command:

MG Dennis LeMaster, Commanding General US Army Medical Center of Excellence:

 

Statement made by GEN James McConville, US Army Chief of Staff:

I found these without really looking and I’m sure there are more out there. The US military is not perfect when it comes to dealing with women who are Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, or Marines, but the responses of the senior leadership to Carlson’s stupid agitprop is encouraging and reassuring. I would also suggest that this open support is possible because of who is president. The senior uniformed leadership knows that if they publicly push back on Carlson’s stupidity that they won’t be called out on it by any of the political loyalty officers that Trump had appointed to senior positions in the White House, at the DOD, and at the Services.

Open thread!

* Of the women who served in the US Army Human Terrain System, two lost their lives during their deployments as a result of enemy action. Both of these were peers of mine – they were also the field social scientists, read research and analytical directors and technical leads, for their teams. Nicole Suveges was blown up in Sadr City in Iraq in late June 2008, we had been emailing just the day before about an HR issue of all things. Paula Lloyd, who I did not know, died in early January 2009. She had served through the rank of Staff Sergeant in the US Army before going on to get her advanced degrees. Paula was attacked in early November 2008 by an Afghan local who doused her with gasoline that had been concealed in a container used for cooking oil and lit on fire while accompanying and assisting an Army patrol in Afghanistan. She ultimately died of her burn wounds two months later.

My former student, one of the best ones I ever had, came through her deployment successfully.

      Emma from FL

      Carlson is one of those trolls that fall under the stupid/evil classification. And Pay-per-Wiew. You’d make a fortune!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Nice collection, Adam! I’ve been seeing these roll by on my Twitter feed.

      The two generals with Biden and Harris had their promotions held up under the former guy because the Secretary of Defense knew he wouldn’t like it.

      And yes, with all these high-up accounts tweeting women in the military, I’m sure that who’s President makes a difference.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Not to go all Freud on Tucker’s ass, but from what I’ve read of his personal bio, his mother left the family when he was a boy.  Basically walked out on his father and left young Tucker.

      Does he carry some resentment/hatred of all women?  Maybe seeing HRC run for president was triggering for him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      My response to this is to point to the veterans memorial wall in the park near me. It has pictures of every veteran from the town it’s in and the war they served in. The oldest war was the Spanish American War, and it’s the only one where there weren’t any women serving. Every war since WWI had women serving, and they were 100% volunteers. And that’s just in that one town. If you back further in time, you find women serving with honor- and in the face of resistance- as far back as Molly Pitcher.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: “Press secretary smites Fox Host.” Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable. We’ll respond at 8pm ET on #FoxNews

      — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2021

      No thanks.  I’ll be watching the president.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @germy:  Meh, he was more normal (conservative normal) before he moved to Fox. I think he’s just playing the hits the audience demands. I think that’s more reprehensible than being a true believer but ultimately it’s a distinction without a difference. As far as his mom leaving, it gets even weirder when his dad marries the Swanson heiress. They had Swanson added to Tucker and his brother’s names.

      Also check out HBO’s The Lady And The Dale miniseries. Tucker’s father, Dick, is featured pretty prominently and he’s a total fucking dbag. We can agree Tucker never had a chance to be normal but he is very smart and it seems like his super-douchebaggery coincided with his Fox payday.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      VOR

      I’m actually choking up reading these tweets from senior military people. They are very clear in their support of women in the US armed forces. Eat that, Tucker.

      So what’s Carlson’s motivation? How does this own the Libs? Or is there someone with a vested interest in driving women out of the military? I’m willing to believe he is doing this just because he’s a dick.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      A Ghost to Most

      Carlson is one of many selfish Americans who have no concept of duty to country. It’s pointless to call out their lies, because facts don’t matter to fascists. Only power matters.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @VOR: His motivation is the same as all hucksters, to get our attention. This latest bit is the verbal equivalent of painting his arse blue and shoving it out the window.

      Once he’s got our attention, he can translate that into bucks.

      The Kardashian Rule: Infamy = Fame = Money.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      I discharged from the navy 48 years ago. Women didn’t serve on ships or as combat troops but there are women’s names on the Wall. Same in WW II, women died serving this country, unlike fucker carlson who’s never served one fucking second. Pompous, arrogant asshole, wouldn’t know honor if it came up and kicked him in his tiny balls. And it should, repeatedly.
      And Adam, as you point out, women are proud to serve, and I’d bet any one of them could kick his dumb ass till there was nothing left to kick.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MomSense

      @VOR:

      When I saw Biden’s post on Instagram the other day, I got a little teary eyed. Then I noticed all three of my boys had liked it before I did.  Progress!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Roger Moore: The reality is that overtly or covertly, women have served in every war ever undertaken in the history of war. During the Civil War one of the Union Soldiers who was serving covertly disguised as a man fought in combat into her third trimester. She was able to pull her deception off because she was serving in the same unit as her husband.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      I don’t remember the details, but someone sued Tucker and Fox.  Fox’s defense was that Tucker shouldn’t be taken seriously as a journalist.  His views were hyperbole.  The case was dismissed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      zhena gogolia

      Great post, Adam! Love it!

      We’re having brisket tonight based on a recipe you sent me a few years ago — thanks for that too! Simple but very tasty.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Damien

      I really think Tucker Carlson needs to try doing the same training day as a pregnant female soldier, on camera. If (when) he fails, the soldier gets a maternity shirt saying “this isn’t the only baby I’ve carried.”

      And Tucker gets a shirt saying “I need meninism because I’m literally weaker than a baby”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      I cannot express how much this pisses me off. My grandmother was an Army nurse in 1942. She did officers training in Florida with Clark Gable. In 1943 the ship she ended up serving on came under fire while they were evacuating wounded US troops and she herself was wounded and spent 6 months in the hospital recovering. Almost 80 years ago!

      When I was a kid she’d take me to the local marine bases here. We’d go to the PX (it was the only place she could get english muffins in SoCal at the time) and they’d salute her at the gate, and the troops came to recognize her. They’d then show me around the planes and helicopters.

      Someone should shove a GAU-8/A up his ass.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MisterForkbeard

      @germy: Nice to see it took approximately 50 days after Biden took office for Tucker Carlson and Fox to turn against the military.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I thoroughly enjoyed watching Amy McGrath kicking him in the balls this afternoon on MSNBC.

      Tucker is a coward and a bully who would meltdown on the first day of basic.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chyron HR

      @germy

      This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show […] like we’re a hostile foreign power.

      …Yes, and?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @VOR: I have to say that that was my original response.  A split second later, I started wondering how supportive they are of the women in the military who want to report a rape.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @VOR:

      His motivation is notoriety.  Trump didn’t get in trouble for shitting on the military, and Trump supporters are the only people Tucker cares about.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      tokyokie

      I remember reading the profiles of the initial KIAs in Iraq, and among them was a Native woman from Lake Havisu. I believe that she was with a military police unit, that was supposedly noncombat, but everybody’s in combat in a war zone.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Was someone just speaking of Senator Duckworth?

      F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women.

      Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than. pic.twitter.com/E4wchht9lA
      — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      @germy: Women didn’t just help build them. During the war we had deployed so many trained pilots to the front that the job of moving the planes from the factories to the military bases was often done by female pilots – so they were conducting the first flight, and if there was a problem with the plane, they were the ones to find it. 38 died during service.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MomSense

      @zhena gogolia:

      OT but did you feel the earthquake last week?  I think it was last week anyway.  For about 24 hours before the quake, my son’s dog was acting so strangely.  He texted asking if my dog was also acting strange.  I think the dog sensed the earthquake somehow.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mart

      @Leumas: My first thought was Duckworth. A Senator who nurses her baby on the Senate floor. From Wiki: “after her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents, she suffered severe combat wounds, which caused her to lose both of her legs and some mobility in her right arm. She was the first female double amputee from the war.[3] Despite her grievous injuries, she sought and obtained a medical waiver that allowed her to continue serving in the Illinois Army National Guard until she retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2014.” Tougher than me by a long shot.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      zhena gogolia

      @MomSense:

      No, I didn’t feel anything or even hear about it! (I get all my news from BJ.) I’m in CT — I’m seeing something about Mass.

      The only time I felt one, it felt as if I had a stomach upset. It was very weird.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Catherine D.

      @WaterGirl:

      A split second later, I started wondering how supportive they are of the women in the military who want to report a rape.

      This, also, too.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      raven

      We had nurses and some women in administrative positions in Vietnam and there were also female war correspondents and photographers.

       
      Inside the Daring Life of a Forgotten Female War Photographer
       

      There were also “Donut Dollies” Red Cross volunteers who took coffee, donuts and goofy “name the state capitol” games to firebases. I was not a grunt so I never experienced it but the former mayor of Athens is a good friend and she was one.
      Dickey Chapelle was one of history’s most fearless conflict journalists—and the first American woman to die on the job.

      Reply

