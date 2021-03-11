Here you go – supposed to be on the half-hour.
Discuss.
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Open Threads
Here you go – supposed to be on the half-hour.
Discuss.
Benw
Hip hip hooray!
geg6
I thought he was doing it on Friday!!! Happy surprise.
O. Felix Culpa
This is a Biden BFD. What a shot in the arm for the country. Thank you, Democrats!
(And thank you, Cheryl, for posting.)
Brachiator
Very cool!
@geg6: I thought so too, but IIRC he’s giving a speech from the Oval tonight. He should have interrupted his planned speech and just said, “give me the fucking bill” and sign it on live TV*.
*Probably too much like The Former Guy would have done.
Immanentize
The bill passed the House yesterday. What was the hold up? Why did Biden delay the signing? Whoever died in the last 24 hours is on him.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: not a bad idea anyway. I’m guessing he wanted to say “I have signed” instead of “I intend to sign”
and the cynic in me wonders if those payouts that will be done by bank transfer will be in some people’s accounts by the time he speaks
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: I’m LARPing. Trying out a new sarcasm identity.
“Hi, I go by Immanentize. I don’t believe we’ve met?”
😉
Dan B
@Immanentize: I appreciate the fact that Biden could have signed yesterday but that would have rushed the people who had to make all the necessary copies of the bill. He understands that executive decisions affect people. He’s thinking about people as much as money.
So many breaths of fresh air!
P.S. Your sarcasm persona works for me.
@Immanentize: Ah. I prefer the regular Imm, but okay. Maybe send a signal next time? :-)
Baud
“Fuck it. I’ll do it live!”
Elizabelle
I missed the wonderful bill signing because of something even more wonderful. I hope this is happening all around the country today, and certainly around central Virginia:
At 1:15, I got an email from the CDC entitled Please register to schedule an appointment with a vaccine questionnaire. Mind you, I meet NONE of the usual eligibility requirements (age, public facing job, pre-existing conditions, etc.). I figured I’d get an appointment in a few weeks’ time and be thrilled with that.
AND: they’re doing a vaccine clinic at the Richmond Raceway tomorrow and next week, and I got a slot late tomorrow morning. There seem to be plenty of later appointments available, too. Dozens upon dozens that I could see. Tomorrow. I chose Pfizer, and feel a tad guilty about that, since J&J would be fine too, but since they gave me a choice …
Tears in my eyes. I am so happy and relieved.
I wonder if a lot of these CDC emails are going out today. It was already a big day with a Big Fucking President Biden speech tonight at 8. I was already happy enough. Wow.
Under new management. Thank you, President Biden and good people everywhere. Thank you, Virginia.
MisterForkbeard
Checking my notes from Foxland, and I’m pretty sure that starting this late is because Biden must be senile or Harris hasn’t put on her iron fist or something.
But really, I want to watch this fucker get signed and am grateful it waited until after my meeting was over. Let’s do it!
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: ok. I may behave in the future.
Gin & Tonic
I prefer this new President and legislature.
MisterForkbeard
@Elizabelle: I don’t think you’ve missed it yet!
And congratulations! That’s AMAZING. Enjoy getting the ouchie :)
@Immanentize: Now that would be going too far! We wouldn’t want that.
Benw
@Elizabelle: yeah my wife got a similar email from her department chair yesterday. Everyone on campus – even non-teaching staff – may be eligible soon. So excited!!
Elizabelle
@MisterForkbeard: It was so fast and professional. The CDC is under new management, too!
First time I will ever set foot on Nascar territory. LOL.
I was going to be so happy if I got an appointment in May. Wow.
@Elizabelle: Happy for you, Elizabelle!
I wondered if Schumer had gotten out ahead of his skis when he said something about this sort of thing a couple of days ago, and then had to walk it back. (-ish)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
what time is Biden speaking tonight?
Just starting! They were waiting for Elizabelle!
MisterForkbeard
Here we go! (Also, this sign language interpreter is great)
MisterForkbeard
@Cheryl Rofer: Biden is just so considerate. We knew it, but more examples :)
MisterForkbeard
SIGNED,
MOFOS Jackals!
And he walks out while reporters are yelling incomprehensibly :)
Baud
That was quick. He said a more formal ceremony will be tomorrow.
So pleased he doesn’t hold up the piece of paper with his signature as if to say, “Yes, I really can write my name!”
Immanentize
@Elizabelle: Sadly nothing like that in Massachusetts yet. We seem to have really insufficient supply coming into our state.
But I’m very glad you are getting yours!
Ohio Mom
I saw a huge grin on Biden’s face as he walked out. Matches mine.
Dan B
@Immanentize: Werk, werk, werk it! Werk it good. Werk it BAD!
@MisterForkbeard: Biden, Kamala, Jill, Doug and tons of others will be fanning out – in person, I believe – to talk about this bill over the next several days.
Elizabelle
Yay!!!
A shot tomorrow, and my bank account gets one soon too.
I am liking President Joseph R. Biden and VP Kamala D. Harris.
HRA
That was quick. I expected to see a longer ceremony and one with pens being handed out. Done and it is very meaningful either way.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings