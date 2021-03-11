Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden Signs The American Rescue Plan

    43Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Benw: Hip hip all bones accounted for hooray!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      O. Felix Culpa

      This is a Biden BFD. What a shot in the arm for the country. Thank you, Democrats!

      (And thank you, Cheryl, for posting.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @geg6: I thought so too, but IIRC he’s giving a speech from the Oval tonight.  He should have interrupted his planned speech and just said, “give me the fucking bill” and sign it on live TV*.

      *Probably too much like The Former Guy would have done.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      The bill passed the House yesterday.  What was the hold up?  Why did Biden delay the signing?  Whoever died in the last 24 hours is on him.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: not a bad idea anyway. I’m guessing he wanted to say “I have signed” instead of “I intend to sign”

      and the cynic in me wonders if those payouts that will be done by bank transfer will be in some people’s accounts by the time he speaks

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dan B

      @Immanentize: I appreciate the fact that Biden could have signed yesterday but that would have rushed the people who had to make all the necessary copies of the bill.  He understands that executive decisions affect people.  He’s thinking about people as much as money.

      So many breaths of fresh air!

      P.S. Your sarcasm persona works for me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      I missed the wonderful bill signing because of something even more wonderful.  I hope this is happening all around the country today, and certainly around central Virginia:
      At 1:15, I got an email from the CDC entitled Please register to schedule an appointment with a vaccine questionnaire.  Mind you, I meet NONE of the usual eligibility requirements (age, public facing job, pre-existing conditions, etc.).  I figured I’d get an appointment in a few weeks’ time and be thrilled with that.

      AND:  they’re doing a vaccine clinic at the Richmond Raceway tomorrow and next week, and I got a slot late tomorrow morning.  There seem to be plenty of later appointments available, too.  Dozens upon dozens that I could see. Tomorrow.  I chose Pfizer, and feel a tad guilty about that, since J&J would be fine too, but since they gave me a choice …

      Tears in my eyes.  I am so happy and relieved.

      I wonder if a lot of these CDC emails are going out today.  It was already a big day with a Big Fucking President Biden speech tonight at 8.  I was already happy enough.  Wow.

      Under new management.  Thank you, President Biden and good people everywhere.  Thank you, Virginia.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MisterForkbeard

      Checking my notes from Foxland, and I’m pretty sure that starting this late is because Biden must be senile or Harris hasn’t put on her iron fist or something.

      But really, I want to watch this fucker get signed and am grateful it waited until after my meeting was over. Let’s do it!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Benw

      @Elizabelle: yeah my wife got a similar email from her department chair yesterday. Everyone on campus – even non-teaching staff – may be eligible soon. So excited!!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @MisterForkbeard:   It was so fast and professional.  The CDC is under new management, too!

      First time I will ever set foot on Nascar territory.  LOL.

      I was going to be so happy if I got an appointment in May.  Wow.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: Happy for you, Elizabelle!

      I wondered if Schumer had gotten out ahead of his skis when he said something about this sort of thing a couple of days ago, and then had to walk it back.  (-ish)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: Hm. I could have sworn he said he’d be speaking about it tonight, and then there’s be additional speeches over the next few days as they cover and go over all the portions of the bill for the american people.

      But I might have misheard – double tasking.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Immanentize

      @Elizabelle: Sadly nothing like that in Massachusetts yet.  We seem to have really insufficient supply coming into our state.

      But I’m very glad you are getting yours!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      Yay!!!

      A shot tomorrow, and my bank account gets one soon too.

      I am liking President Joseph R. Biden and VP Kamala D. Harris.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      HRA

      That was quick. I expected to see a longer ceremony and one with pens being handed out. Done and it is very meaningful either way.

      Reply

