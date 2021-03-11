Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The willow is too close to the house.

Just a few bad apples.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

What fresh hell is this?

Wetsuit optional.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This is a big f—–g deal.

There will be lawyers.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Open Thread: Biden Addresses The Nation

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • citizen dave
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • James E Powell
  • JanieM
  • JPL
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Kent
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • Nelle
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • StringOnAStick
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      I’m pretty jazzed.  This whole week has felt like finally – finally! – turning the corner, and not just in terms of the vaccine becoming widely available.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @CaseyL:

      Honestly yes, the stench of Trump seems to be leaving the joint.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      Just dawned on me I last got my hair cut on this day last year.

      Let’s just say at this point I’m using a lot of conditioner.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

       

      Anyone have video of Nancy Smash at her press conference?
      She lit into the Republicans

      She said..
      ” Voting no, but take the dough”😂
      The look on her face, even behind a mask…
      When she said..
      “Enough about them”
      😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HumboldtBlue

      @debbie: ​
      They’re admitting it, latest polling that passed my feed has low income Repubs backing plan at 60-percent plus percentages and pointed out there is a substantial class divide in the GOP.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BruceFromOhio

      53 days into his presidency and my life is already better. I hope yours is, too.

      It is better, so much better.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
        The Trumpers on my street still have their Christmas lights up. I’m gonna hazard a guess that it’s a way of advertising the butthurt.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      “-a lack of bipartisanship that could spell trouble for the rest of his agenda.”

      -NBC News

      🙄

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I can’t believe MSNBC (Joy!) is running clips of Trump over and over. Someone make it stop.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      “Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do.  In fact, it might be the most American thing we do.”

      Speaks of Hemingway quote, “being strong in all the broken places.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      “Unable to grieve or heal, to even have a funeral.”  Speaking of the loved ones left behind.  Compassion personified.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      We cannot have gotten a better break than having this man in office instead of Putin’s putrid puppet.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nelle

      I’d like one requirement to accepting the relief money.  Affirm that Joe Biden is the rightful winner of the election and therefore the lawful president of the United States.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JanieM

      @HumboldtBlue: The last time I walked into a grocery store was one year ago today. Lucky me, my son has been grocery shopping for me ever since. I think I also heard Maine’s CDC director, Dr. Nirav Shah, for the first time a year ago today, on a public call that also included our House rep Chellie Pingree.

      I’m cutting my own hair, ha ha. But since I’m not going out, no one sees me anyhow. :-)

      As far as anniversaries go, this is also one year from the day when I was texting with some extended family members about what was going on. One of them works at WDW, and we were speculating about whether they’d close at all. Another one said “I can’t picture Disney shutting down.” A few hours later, Disney World announced they were closing for two weeks (two weeks!) out of concerns over the coronavirus. I believe their overseas places had been down for weeks already at that point.

      Through all of this, I was by far the best-informed person I knew, entirely because Anne Laurie had been keeping me informed since January 21. Wow and a big shout of thanks to AL, not for the first time.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      James E Powell

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I live with my sister and her husband. He’s a retired Marine gunnery sergeant. Last spring when I complained I was getting shaggy, he said, You know how many haircuts I’ve done in 22 years in the Marines? Worked out pretty well. Only problem is he only knows how to do one kind of haircut.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      July 4th for small backyard BBQs.  Independence Day.

      Compare with TFG’s Easter Sunday of last year.  Psychopath.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @JPL:@trollhattan: I know.   If Joe keeps this up, he might pass Obama for this fan person.   Nah.. that won’t happen.

      He’s getting there already for me

      Miguel Cardona > Arne Duncan

      Janet Yellen > Timothy Geithner

      American Rescue Plan > Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008

      Deb Haaland > Ken Salazar

      And……

      Kamala Harris > Joe Biden  [ha ha!]

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      The First Lady and The Second Gentleman also got vaccinated.

      I love that we have a Second Gentleman.  Would have more hundreds of thousands of Americans alive this very day if we’d been allowed our First Gentleman in 2017.

      Such a gentle reminder to stick with the rules.  Remembering all that we have lost over the past year.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.