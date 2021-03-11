On the one-year anniversary when all our lives changed, Biden will address the nation. 53 days into his presidency and my life is already better. I hope yours is, too. May those we lost never be forgotten.
Open thread
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Open Threads, Politics, President Biden
trollhattan
Hi Joe!
ETA am reading he’s going to declare all adults eligible for vaccines.
CaseyL
I’m pretty jazzed. This whole week has felt like finally – finally! – turning the corner, and not just in terms of the vaccine becoming widely available.
I wonder if R voters feel the same relief we do?
debbie
Yeah, but they’ll never admit it.
JPL
@trollhattan: I know. If Joe keeps this up, he might pass Obama for this fan person. Nah.. that won’t happen.
HumboldtBlue
Just dawned on me I last got my hair cut on this day last year.
Let’s just say at this point I’m using a lot of conditioner.
debbie
Great!
53 days into his presidency and my life is already better. I hope yours is, too.
It is better, so much better.
@Dorothy A. Winsor:
The Trumpers on my street still have their Christmas lights up. I’m gonna hazard a guess that it’s a way of advertising the butthurt.
Baud
They sent poor Chris Hayes to the Lincoln Memorial.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
CNN new poll – 77% “the worst is behind us”. only 19% say “the worst is yet to come”
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
“-a lack of bipartisanship that could spell trouble for the rest of his agenda.”
-NBC News
🙄
Elizabelle
Comes out swinging without ever mentioning the hideous one’s name.
@Baud: Guess he had Bernie on one too many times.
Just Some Fuckhead
I can’t believe MSNBC (Joy!) is running clips of Trump over and over. Someone make it stop.
Elizabelle
“Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it might be the most American thing we do.”
Speaks of Hemingway quote, “being strong in all the broken places.”
Chetan Murthy
@Elizabelle: IKR.
Elizabelle
“Unable to grieve or heal, to even have a funeral.” Speaking of the loved ones left behind. Compassion personified.
Elizabelle
Joe is the opposite of toxic positivity. He is realistic.
Mike in NC
We cannot have gotten a better break than having this man in office instead of Putin’s putrid puppet.
StringOnAStick
@HumboldtBlue: I hear ya. I seriously need a haircut before someone accused me of trying to look like Kelly Loeffler.
Elizabelle
“The last 50 days I’ve been President.” 50 days of our exhaling. Breathing again.
James E Powell
This is her press conference from today. I’m going to listen to it once My President is done.
Nelle
I’d like one requirement to accepting the relief money. Affirm that Joe Biden is the rightful winner of the election and therefore the lawful president of the United States.
citizen dave
He is just so damn easy to listen to.
Elizabelle
My blood pressure is down. Were I a cat, would be purring.
JanieM
@HumboldtBlue: The last time I walked into a grocery store was one year ago today. Lucky me, my son has been grocery shopping for me ever since. I think I also heard Maine’s CDC director, Dr. Nirav Shah, for the first time a year ago today, on a public call that also included our House rep Chellie Pingree.
I’m cutting my own hair, ha ha. But since I’m not going out, no one sees me anyhow. :-)
As far as anniversaries go, this is also one year from the day when I was texting with some extended family members about what was going on. One of them works at WDW, and we were speculating about whether they’d close at all. Another one said “I can’t picture Disney shutting down.” A few hours later, Disney World announced they were closing for two weeks (two weeks!) out of concerns over the coronavirus. I believe their overseas places had been down for weeks already at that point.
Through all of this, I was by far the best-informed person I knew, entirely because Anne Laurie had been keeping me informed since January 21. Wow and a big shout of thanks to AL, not for the first time.
Immanentize
@Elizabelle: I know a number of folks who purr. Jes sayin
MagdaInBlack
He’s making me weepy and I think it’s from relief.
Don’t nobody give two shyts about bipartisanship.
If it takes only Dem votes to give me the John Lewis Voting Rights Act…
Oh well.
James E Powell
I live with my sister and her husband. He’s a retired Marine gunnery sergeant. Last spring when I complained I was getting shaggy, he said, You know how many haircuts I’ve done in 22 years in the Marines? Worked out pretty well. Only problem is he only knows how to do one kind of haircut.
SiubhanDuinne
Joe is giving a fine speech. I am so very glad he’s our President right now.
Me too😊😊😊
Steeplejack
😸
schrodingers_cat
@Elizabelle: It has definitely been a relief.
Baud
“no later than May 1″
schrodingers_cat
@James E Powell: what is the length of your hair now.
Elizabelle
July 4th for small backyard BBQs. Independence Day.
Compare with TFG’s Easter Sunday of last year. Psychopath.
RandomMonster
“…our independence from this virus.”
By July 4th.
It’s a good speech.
Kent
@JPL:@trollhattan: I know. If Joe keeps this up, he might pass Obama for this fan person. Nah.. that won’t happen.
He’s getting there already for me
Miguel Cardona > Arne Duncan
Janet Yellen > Timothy Geithner
American Rescue Plan > Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008
Deb Haaland > Ken Salazar
And……
Kamala Harris > Joe Biden [ha ha!]
West of the Rockies
Yeah, I went from Anderson Cooper to Richard Gere to Albert Einstein to Cookie Monster…
Elizabelle
The First Lady and The Second Gentleman also got vaccinated.
I love that we have a Second Gentleman. Would have more hundreds of thousands of Americans alive this very day if we’d been allowed our First Gentleman in 2017.
Such a gentle reminder to stick with the rules. Remembering all that we have lost over the past year.
Elizabelle
Shout out to the Perseverance Rover! Who had that on their Bingo card? Love it.
Baud
Direct deposits from U.S. COVID bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says
