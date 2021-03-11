On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

The first full day in VN we woke up surprisingly refreshed, grabbed some yummy breakfast, took a quick swim and then hopped on the resort’s dedicated water-taxi to get down to HCMC/Saigon. The following day was gonna be jam packed with a guided tour and cooking lesson (part of our prize) so this was really our main chance to do whatever we wanted. Our priorities were to seek out some good food, explore some of the legendary SE Asian markets (for some reason I was obsessed with finding a cheap pair of Ray Ban sunglasses) and checking out some of the alleyways of the city.