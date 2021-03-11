Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Looks Like Vaccination Opportunities are Surging: Thanks, Joe!

Photo from Steeplejack:They had 34 stations in operation, expected to give between 2,300-2,700 doses today

Check out the photo from the setup at Steeplejack’s vaccine location.  Wow.

From reading the comments in threads this afternoon, it sure feels to me like opportunities to get the vaccine have started opening up by leaps and bounds just in the last couple of days.

Does it seem like that to you guys, too?

Open Thread: Open Thread: 3 Open Thread: 6 I Got the Shot! 14

Open Thread: 1 Open Thread: 2 Open Thread: 4 I Got the Shot! 15

I Got the Shot! 24 I Got the Shot! 23 I Got the Shot! 8 I Got the Shot! 6

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 1 I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 2

Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1 Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

Open Thread: 5 Open Thread: 7 I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5 I Got the Shot! (latest)

  • Buckeye
  • cope
  • dmsilev
  • schrodingers_cat
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    4. 4.

      cope

      I do get the same general feeling.  I suppose it is inevitable as more doses are made and a third player hits the field.  Also, it’s just physics that the more people who get vaccinated, the fewer people who need it.  WINNING!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I think that Schumer got out ahead of his skis when he said the feds would be offering shots to anyone regardless of age – my theory is that Biden will be announcing that as part of his speech tonight.

      I hope the networks plan to carry it live.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Buckeye

      Yes. Ohio expanded eligibility starting today, to 50 and over. I was able to sign up for a Monday appt. The site within walking distance doesn’t open registration until tomorrow, so I’ll try for that as well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Roughly one in four adults in the US have gotten at least a first shot. That’s fairly substantial. We still have a long way to go, and at a guess it will probably be a month or six weeks until all of the various priority groups are worked through and we switch completely to ‘Over 16? Sign up now.’.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VeniceRiley

      We have a few big sites at work with the specialty temp equipment and all; but our same building as clinic pharmacies start doing doses sometime next week. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid all involved now. Mass county sites like Disney. It seems to me like it does to you. Lots of food service and grocery getting their shots.

      Reply

