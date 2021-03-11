Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, March 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, March 10-11

by | 10 Comments

  Amir Khalid
  • Catherine D.
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • YY_Sima Qian

    Settings




      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 115. Now at 1173 deaths, up from 1166.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      158 cases in the hospital, 40 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      I managed to score a vaccine appointment at Wegmans next Tuesday, much closer to my home and 2 weeks sooner than my first appointment try.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,647 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 319,364 cases. He also reports nine new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,200 deaths — 0.38% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 17,544 active and contagious cases; 147 are in ICU, 61 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,104 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 300,620 patients recovered – 94.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Five new clusters were reported today: Teknologi Tenggara and Jalan Masyhur Enam in Johor; Jalan Kenangan building site in Selangor; Machap Umboo Immigration Detention Depot in Melaka; and Jambatan Satu Bombalai in Sabah.

      Jambatan Satu Bombalai is a community cluster. Machap Umboo Immigration Detention Depot is a prison cluster. The rest are workplace clusters.

      1,642 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 711 local cases: 110 in older clusters, 31 in Jalan Kenangan building site cluster, 478 close-contact screenings, and 92 other screenings. Johor reports 168 local cases: 51 in older clusters, 51 in Teknologi Tenggara and Jalan Masyhur Enam clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 36 other screenings. Penang reports 169 cases: 107 in existing clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and 47 other screenings. Sarawak reports 167 local cases: 42 in existing clusters, 94 close-contact screenings, and 31 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 85 local cases: seven in existing clusters, 50 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 79 cases: 73 in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Melaka reports 71 cases: one in an older cluster, 67 in Machap Umboo Immigration Detention Depot cluster, and one case found in other screening. Perak reports 69 cases: 46 in existing clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Sabah reports 61 cases: five in older clusters, four in Jambatan Satu Bombalai cluster, 41 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Kelantan reports 28 cases: three in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and 15 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 18 cases: three in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Pahang reports seven cases: six in existing clusters, and one close-contact screening. Terengganu reports four cases, all close-contact screenings. Putrajaya reports two cases, both close-contact screenings. Perlis reports two cases, both in existing clusters. And Labuan reports one case, found in other screening.

      Five new cases today are imported: two in Johor, one in Kuala Lumpur, one in Selangor, and one in Sarawak.

      The deaths reported today are a 58-year-old woman in Perak with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 64-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, dyslipidaemia, and stroke; a 67-year-old woman in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension, and stroke; a 78-year-old man in Selangor with hypertension and heart disease; a 71-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 73-year-old man in Srlngor with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia; a 75-year-old woman in Johor with diabetes and hypertension; a 48-year-old woman in Kelantan with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia; and a 58-year-old woman in Johor, DOA with diabetes.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/10 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/10 China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 10 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from France & 1 each from the UAE, Ethiopia (via Vienna) & North Macedonia (via Vienna)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Myanmar, Hungary (via Germany) & Mozambique (via Kathmandu); 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Algeria & 1 from Myanmar
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 2 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & the US
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mozambique, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Australia
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Nepal

       

      Overall in China, 7 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 235 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 181 active confirmed cases in the country (176 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 247 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 4,751 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/11 Hong Kong reported 22 new cases, 3 imported (from Indonesia & Belgium) & 19 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      NotMax

      Absent an immediate change in trending data, Brazil will move to occupying the number 2 spot of countries with most reported total cases by next week, leaving India as the new number 3.

