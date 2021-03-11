JUST POSTED: Former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter join ad campaign to win over vaccine skeptics. “This vaccine means hope,” Obama says in one of the new ads going up today, part of @AdCouncil’s national effort. pic.twitter.com/ffmuOsVjSE — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 11, 2021





Biden orders 100 million more vaccine shots from Johnson & Johnson. New supply to safeguard against #coronavirus variants & to prepare for possible child shots next year https://t.co/oc3H4aV8qu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

"If we have a surplus we're going to share it with the rest of the world,” Biden says of coronavirus vaccine. "This is not something that can be stopped by a fence,” he said. “We will ultimately not be safe until the world is safe.” pic.twitter.com/ogh30l62Oh — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 10, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 95.7 million, or 28.8 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 2.17 million shots per day. 18.8% of Americans have received at least one shot; 9.9% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/d0WvAYYwi1 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 11, 2021

100 million shots in 100 days will be completed this week instead of April 30th (we're at 97 million administered; tomorrow is 50 days)

—Now 1 in 4 adults, 61% ≥ 65 year olds have had at least 1 dose

—At current 2.2M/d, would be >210 M shots in 100 days (+ hope we can rev up) — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 11, 2021

The US had +60,355 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 29.9 million. The 7-day moving average fell below 58,000 new cases per day, to its lowest level since October 16. pic.twitter.com/xNu49b20G3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 11, 2021

well, you see he is a very bad man. https://t.co/oYgJ1MXhBj — Seth Trueger (@MDaware) March 11, 2021

======

It happened gradually, then all at once. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. As the world marks one year of the global crisis, many are looking back on that time, assessing their lives now and looking ahead. https://t.co/6ecVhH4m5v — The Associated Press (@AP) March 10, 2021

Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated? https://t.co/Y4ukZfuB0g — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 11, 2021

Cambodia has confirmed its first death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago as it battles a new local outbreak that has infected hundreds of people. https://t.co/nFNfnY2B4X — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2021

Israel has now administered 100 doses per 100 people. 56.0% of Israelis have received at least one shot; 44.1% are fully vaccinated. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 11, 2021

Covid-19: Brazil surge reaches new level as daily deaths pass 2,000 https://t.co/iN0t0813uH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 11, 2021

Brazil’s hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has just fallen short. https://t.co/EHFHsKBg1O — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2021

======

FDA approved a new T-cell test that might be a game changer for COVID19 long haulers & people who haven't gotten a clear answer on a previous SARSCoV2 infection. The T-Detect COVID Test analyzes DNA sequences that identify a T cell immune response to SARS2 https://t.co/7X8zSxyQUX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 10, 2021

A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday.​ https://t.co/BFIRap2XhM — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 10, 2021

UK scientists discover key inflammatory protein in the blood of patients with severe Covid-19 It could help identify those most at risk of dying from the virus https://t.co/gSIFaH7czZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2021

Richer members of the World Trade Organization are blocking a push by 80+ developing countries to waive patent rights. Poor nations want the vaccine recipes to make their own doses https://t.co/XpSOhIPDan — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

In the lab: A new SARSCoV2 vaccine candidate encases a key #coronavirus gene in a measles vaccine. It has been shown to produce a strong immune response and prevent SARSCoV2 infection and lung disease in multiple animal studies https://t.co/JUCgbHydz8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 10, 2021

Lab-supply shortages are occurring amid a global pandemic. Scientific labs worldwide struggle to find enough sterile gloves and other basics as supply and manufacturing chains break down https://t.co/x4MWgTH3Ud — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

School nurses step into the #Covid19 breach, working on contact tracing, in vaccination clinics. “School nurses don’t just hand out Band-Aids,” one told Rebecca Sohn. https://t.co/1CqFBgqkcH — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2021

======

After rationing vaccines, states are preparing for a massive boost in doses. Several strategies have been devised to deliver the shots but mass vaccination sites allow rapid scale up. Getting shots to those who need them most remains a challenge https://t.co/h2175ovU6M — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 11, 2021

America’s vaccine system makes people w/ health problems fight for a place in line. At least 37 states allow people w/ certain health conditions to receive the Covid vaccine. But a new skirmish has emerged over who will go first https://t.co/f8Y6iNZBqt — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) March 10, 2021