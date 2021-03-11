Tucker Carlson is getting (a very limited) amount of heat for mocking maternity flight suits for pregnant women serving in the Air Force. (Support the troops! Thank you for your service!) Dollar Store Sarah Palin is going to sign a bill banning transgender girls from female sports since, apparently, the South Dakota Legislature took a break from banning abortion to hating trans women.

I get both of these microtargeted efforts on the part of the Foxpublican Party. It makes sense to point your hate gun at a small group to stoke up some outrage. (Though, really, isn’t it accepted that women serving in the military means that women will get pregnant while they serve?)

I’m sure there are a lot of Fox viewers who have female grandkids serving in the military. There may even be Fox viewers who have transgender grandkids that they haven’t disowned. (Unlikely, I realize.) The worst thing that can happen for Fox is that their viewers change the channel. But, at some point, if you alienate enough people, don’t you run out of fools?