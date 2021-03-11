Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

At Some Point You Microtarget Everyone

Tucker Carlson is getting (a very limited) amount of heat for mocking maternity flight suits for pregnant women serving in the Air Force. (Support the troops!  Thank you for your service!)  Dollar Store Sarah Palin is going to sign a bill banning transgender girls from female sports since, apparently, the South Dakota Legislature took a break from banning abortion to hating trans women.

I get both of these microtargeted efforts on the part of the Foxpublican Party.  It makes sense to point your hate gun at a small group to stoke up some outrage.  (Though, really, isn’t it accepted that women serving in the military means that women will get pregnant while they serve?)

I’m sure there are a lot of Fox viewers who have female grandkids serving in the military.  There may even be Fox viewers who have transgender grandkids that they haven’t disowned.  (Unlikely, I realize.)  The worst thing that can happen for Fox is that their viewers change the channel.  But, at some point, if you alienate enough people,  don’t you run out of fools?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      MisterForkbeard

      We’ve all said this before but: Tucker Carlson is a giant fucking asshat.

      His statement about our naval strength v China’s is wrong. What ships in China’s Navy and “more powerful than anything” in the American Navy? And to pretend that Biden’s notes about getting more women into the military and making sure they’re effective was a “response” to this is just more of the lying and so on that Tucker engages in daily.

      Dude needs to be shot into the sun.

      Baud

      The GOP wants to ramp up the misogyny because they think it’ll distract from their racism and help get them more non-white male support.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      The Lady And The Dale on HBO features some hideous commentary about transgendered people from conservative SoCal newsman Dick Carlson, Tucker’s father.

      JaneE

      My mother’s cousin was a pilot in WWII. He was killed in action. Back in the middle 50’s we visited his family. His daughter had just completed her basic training in the Air Force and was home on leave. She joined the service to honor the father she could barely remember. Her picture in uniform was proudly placed next to his.

      F U Tucker.

      Benw

      He’s learned from his Orange Master that you can still SUPPORT THE TROOOOOPS and shit all over actual servicemembers and not cause even a ripple in the Republican brain. It’s not even worth responding to it

      ETA: I mean, responding to it with rational counterarguments. If people he’s pissed off want to dunk on his stupid ass, I’m down

      germy

      I don't want to prolong his attack on someone specific by RTing it, but I want to go on record that @TuckerCarlson is also the world's biggest POS for using his platform to repeatedly harass a reporter for doing her job.

      — Leaving Filmstruck (@LeavingFilmstrk) March 11, 2021

      thebewilderness

      Is it your position that women and girls rights are anti trans?

      The Staniland question: Do you believe that male-sexed people have the right to undress and shower in a communal changing room with teenage girls?

      SFAW

      Apropos of nothing in particular: Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, and any of their offspring/friends/associates who think like them, cannot die soon enough.

      Roger Moore

      But, at some point, if you alienate enough people, don’t you run out of fools?

      The question is whether people will be alienated by attacks on someone they care about.  A few of them will be, but the ability of Republicans to compartmentalize their feelings are impressive.  Not only that, but the party is surprisingly willing to accept people breaking from orthodoxy one one or two points when they affect someone the member knows personally.  As long as they stand tough on the few core party tenets- lowering taxes on the rich, cutting spending on the poor, and hating Those People- a few minor heterodox beliefs are acceptable.  It even lets them argue that they’re independent thinkers rather than the lockstep drones in the Democrat Party.

      PPCLI

      @Benw:

      @Roger Moore:

      Jessica Watkins was (according to her lawyer) forced out of the military for (according to her lawyer) being transgender. And Trump was responsible for the transgender ban. That didn’t stop her from joining the III%ers and storming the Capitol with the objective of installing Trump as Pres.

      Trumpism is a powerful drug.

      David Evans

      I have a serious question here. Not to support Tucker Carlson and his like who are beneath contempt. But to ask: is there not a problem if people with an unaltered male physique are allowed to compete in women’s sports? I know some feminists whom I respect and who think there is.

      Brachiator

      The worst thing that can happen for Fox is that their viewers change the channel. But, at some point, if you alienate enough people, don’t you run out of fools?

      Fox News seems intent on testing the proposition.

      Roger Moore

      @JaneE: ​
       
      In the town adjacent to mine, the main city park is named Memorial Park because it has veterans’ memorials. The most impressive to me is a wall with pictures of every veteran from the town and which wars* they served in. The town is too new to have anyone who served in the Civil War, and there weren’t any women who served in the Spanish-American War, but there were women who served in every single war since then. Every single one of them volunteered for service. Tucker Carlson can fuck right off.
      *They include “Cold War” and similar for people who served during nominal peacetime.

      Anoniminous

      Since this is an Open Thread:

      “Zoonotic pandemics, like that caused by SARS-CoV-2, can follow the spillover of animal viruses into highly susceptible human populations. Their descendants have adapted to the human host and evolved to evade immune pressure. Coronaviruses acquire substitutions more slowly than other RNA viruses, due to a proofreading polymerase. In the spike glycoprotein, we find recurrent deletions overcome this slow substitution rate. Deletion variants arise in diverse genetic and geographic backgrounds, transmit efficiently, and are present in novel lineages, including those of current global concern. They frequently occupy recurrent deletion regions (RDRs), which map to defined antibody epitopes. Deletions in RDRs confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies. By altering stretches of amino acids, deletions appear to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 antigenic evolution and may, more generally, drive adaptive evolution.”

      [1]

      IOW: under evolutionary pressure from antibodies produced by the vaccines SARS-CoV-2 is evolving immunity, as everyone who took Bio101 could and did predict.

      “A novel SARS-CoV-2 variant, VOC 202012/01 (lineage B.1.1.7), emerged in southeast England in November 2020 and is rapidly spreading toward fixation. Using a variety of statistical and dynamic modelling approaches, we estimate that this variant has a 43–90% (range of 95% credible intervals 38–130%) higher reproduction number than preexisting variants. A fitted two-strain dynamic transmission model shows that VOC 202012/01 will lead to large resurgences of COVID-19 cases. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹-𝗼𝘂𝘁, 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬. Concerningly, VOC 202012/01 has spread globally and exhibits a similar transmission increase (59–74%) in Denmark, Switzerland, and the United States.”

      [2]

      [emphasis added]

      Since Decision Makers across the US are doing the exact opposite, cheered on the usual ignorant hick bigots, it is looking likely that the environment necessary for SARS-CoV-2 to evolve immunity to current vaccines is being maintained and even increased.

      So.

      Be prepared for more waves of infection as ignorant stupid people gather in great clumps in enclosed spaces. Also be prepared for announcements later this year the current vaccines are losing effectiveness.

      [1] McCarthy, Kevin R., et al. “Recurrent deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape.” Science (2021).

      [2] Davies, Nicholas G., et al. “Estimated transmissibility and impact of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B. 1.1. 7 in England.” Science (2021).

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “don’t you run out of fools?”

       

      I think P.T. Barnum made some on-point comments on this particular issue.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @David Evans: To the extent that that becomes a problem, I think we can worry about it when Trans folk aren’t getting death threats and more for simply existing.

