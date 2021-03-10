Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Your Mellows, I Am Here To Harsh Them! Fulton County Investigation Into Trump Electoral Interference Edition

Your Mellows, I Am Here To Harsh Them! Fulton County Investigation Into Trump Electoral Interference Edition

Earlier today The Wall Street Journal reported that not only is Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the center of the Fulton County District Attorney Fani T Willis’s investigation into whether Trump illegally interfered with the presidential election in Georgia, but so is his call with the chief investigator in Raffensperger’s office. It has also been previously reported that the Fulton County DA is investigating Senator Lindsey Graham’s phone call to Raffensperger; also for potentially illegally interfering with the presidential election in Georgia.

And everyone on the Interwebtubes rejoiced…

Your mellows, allow me to harsh them!

There is not a snow ball’s chance in Hell that Trump will be prosecuted in Fulton County, GA regardless of what the District Attorney’s investigation turns up. And there’s one reason for it: Governor Brian Kemp wants to have a slim chance to be reelected. And that slim chance depends on him surviving being primaried by someone more slavishly devoted to Trump than he is like the currently unemployed Doug Collins. Especially as Trump and Trump’s base, know doing business as the Republican Party, are pissed at Kemp from not intervening to actually illegally steal the election for Trump. So what is Brian Kemp to do? The only thing he will have the power to do: he’ll preemptively pardon Trump for any and all state crimes being investigated if it looks like DA Willis is going to bring an indictment. It is Kemp’s only chance of surviving a Republican primary for governor next year. I doubt he’ll pardon anyone else who might be indicted, so Graham and the other toadies may still be on the hook, but what little life is left in Kemp’s political career as a Republican rests on Trump not being tried, let alone convicted.

Your mellows, consider them harshed.

You’re welcome!

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      MP

      We’ll have a pretty good idea of what Kemp is likely to do here based on whether or not he vetoes any of the Jim Crow bills working their way through the legislature, I think.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      tom

      My mellow has been duly harshed, but isn’t accepting a pardon a tacit admission of guilt?
      Also, frist?​
      ETA: Nope, thrid

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      Can my mallows be marshed as well?

      I think there’s enough shit rolling downhill in NY, I don’t need GA to keep my mellows OK.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      I don’t think it’ll much matter. They’ll hand that evidence over to the USA. A lot of those state laws are also federal laws.

      In either case I think it’ll come down to how much it pushes public opinion. It may become that they can’t just sweep it away.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      That said, just got a J&J vax appt for Friday!  Never been so excited to go to Dodger Stadium and for once, dealing with endlessly frustrating pee wees (tennis students) week in and week out finally pays off!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      A Ghost to Most

      Living in Georgia at this point in time must be a helluva ride, with all the highs and lows occurring amidst the pandemic and crazy crackers. Will Georgia lead the south out of the past, or will it get sucked back in?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      So what is Brian Kemp to do? The only thing he will have the power to do: he’ll preemptively pardon Trump for any and all state crimes being investigated if it looks like DA Willis is going to bring an indictment.

      I’ve been wondering about that. I’ve long thought the preferable way to go after trump was some kind of legislative investigation– The Whitehouse Committee, in my imagination. Or if McConnell stymies that, whatever kind of investigator– not prosecutor– Biden and Garland can come up with. I prefer making facts public to trusting the process of grand juries, courts and juries and appeals. If the facts are egregious enough, prosecutions can follow.

      Even in NYS my question is: Do tax/insurance fraud prosecutions usually lead to jail time, or fines and bans from future business transactions or however that’s worded)?

      No doubt in my mind trump deserves to go to jail, I am doubtful he will. I think the one thing Fred was able to drill into The Beast and he was able to beat into (figuratively) Ivanka and (probably literally) the Two Fredos was the instinct to not leave a paper trail.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Damien

      I appreciate your effort, most mellow of mellow harshers.  But I honestly don’t know if that could bring a shitstorm of El Niño proportions or it’s the only way Kemp survives, or both.

      I feel like someone needs to just go big and bring a RICO case against the entire Republican Party.  Fuck it, let’s see what happens then.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      @A Ghost to Most: We already did, today would not have happened without Warnoc and Ossoff. I also think this impending legislation will serve to light another fire under Georgia voters. If they pulled this shit right before an election I’d be more worried but we should be able to figure out how to GOTV no matter how much they fuck with it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bluefish

      Trump will never be brought to justice as the rest of us mugs would be. Unless destiny brings him a true Shakesperian ending, which the man doesn’t deserve. Then again, that would be the point.

      Thanks again, Mr. S, and thanks for being there.

      • In the meantime, the country needs to see. Praying it will. I think it will.
      Reply
    18. 18.

      Laura Too

      Hey Adam, any thoughts on where I can look for right wing activity in Minneapolis for Chauvin trial? KKKroll (police union head) resigned in January which really makes me worried he is going to be a ring leader for some really nasty 3% action. The random gun fire (like 10-20 shots at a time in multiple locations) and 4 am explosions started this weekend and are continuing even during the week, so it feels like we are being preped for trouble. You had some really great insight last time on stochastic terrorism and it helped me get through it. Thanks!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Minstrel Michael

      Granted that everything Orange Dubious did within the compass of his term of office should be actionable, where he’s really vulnerable is in New York, where his wildly divergent property valuations will have him suspended by his ankles and shaken until all the loose change falls out of his hamberders. Everything else is a sideshow– entertaining, but not looking at jail time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      On the other hand, Kemp has some leverage until he does pardon trump, so he may play hardball and hold off. The Fulton county prosecution will take a while to develop, and trump may be facing worse charges in other jurisdictions before too long.

      Collins seems to want a shot at Warnock’s Senate seat. Kemp knows, though, that he will be primaried by someone no matter what. But by primary time next year, trump the 800 lb. gorrilla may be just a mangy monkey.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Laura Too

      @raven: LOL, worded poorly. I would like to know where to look to see what they have planned. We did get tips ahead of time about them planting gas cans & incendiary devices near trash cans last time. It is better to have plans in place before they arrive.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @raven: I fully expect Trump will!

      More seriously, I think Willis should go full steam ahead. I just know the political reality is going to impact the quest for justice and accountability.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      He’s going to pardon trumpov in order to have a hope of winning the primary…even though he’s already persona non grata with trumpov, who’d be more than happy to kneecap Kemp in the primary AND the general…in order to get destroyed by the Dem candidate for pardoning an obvious criminal?

      GA Dems just managed to win two runoff elections for Senate, also too.

      I think they let the investigation run its course (it won’t be the only one going on in trumpov-world, obvs) and let a grand jury then a jury decide.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      @bluefish: I think some form of justice and accountability will find him, I just don’t think, given the Republican politics and reality around Kemp’s seeking reelection, that it’ll be in Georgia.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Never been so excited to go to Dodger Stadium

      Spoken like a true Giants fan. :-)

      Great news, and there’s a lot to be said for one-and-done.

      I found it enjoyable, in a weird “my first drivers license” way unlike most gummint interactions. Freedom–actual freedom.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Laura Too

      @raven: Yes! If it wasn’t for him and a lot of others here the first time around I would have gone crazy. I had lots of people up all night with me that kept me tethered to reality. Scary times indeed. I do feel better prepared this time, but of there are big plans it would be nice to know.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      raven

      “A source familiar with the Georgia secretary of state’s investigation confirmed officials are looking at two phone calls made by Trump to their office. One is the January phone call where Trump pushed Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results after his loss to Biden. The other involves the call Trump made on December 23 to Watson.
      In a previous statement to CNN, on February 9, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said there was nothing “improper or untoward” about the call between Trump and Raffensperger.
      If Mr. Raffensperger didn’t want to receive calls about the election, he shouldn’t have run for secretary of state,” Miller said in the statement.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      way2blue

      Adam, I’d thought the Georgia governor was precluded from issuing pardons.  So double-checked to find this mention in the New York Times »

      “If Mr. Trump were to be convicted of a state crime in New York or Georgia, a federal pardon would not be applicable. In Georgia, Mr. Trump cannot look to Mr. Kemp for a state pardon, and not just because the two have a fractured relationship. In Georgia, pardons are granted only by the state board of pardons and paroles.”

      from » https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/10/us/politics/trump-georgia-investigation.html

      (I don’t know how to embed a link.)  So maybe a little less harsh.  Hopefully…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jackie

      Which would be more politically damaging for Kemp? Pardoning Trump and ensuring  every Democrat GOTV? Or being primaried? Kemp could survive the Primary, and a lot of Georgians don’t like Trump – as the GE proved.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      raven

      Hahahahaha, Trump wants Hershel to run for the senate seat! His campaign ads for Loeffler were a fucking joke.

       

        Trump is urging retired NFL star Herschel Walker to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia, touting a close ally in a crucial midterm election.

       

      “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL,” Trump said in a statement. “He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ajabu

      What ever Kemp does, he’s toast. Stacey Abrams is coming for him again. This time he can’t cheat himself into the governorship. We showed what we could do this time out with Ossoff and Warnock. We owe it to Stacey and will be there for her. 2020 was a “Yes we can” moment for Black Georgia.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      HumboldtBlue

      @raven:

      And as John Dean just pointed out on Twitter (paraphrase) “you don’t go for seven interviews with a prosecutor unless they are building a case against those you have info on and that means indictments are close.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Adam L Silverman

      @way2blue: You all are interfering with my shit stirring!

      Thanks for the link, I will up date up top for accuracy and accountability in mellow harshening.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mary G

      I have never had any hopes for consequences in Georgia,  because I can’t imagine a jury without Republicans on it who will follow the “I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it” rule. And after the APR passing and Merrick Garland being approved, it would take a lot to harsh my mellow.

      Reply

