Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Women: they get shit done

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The math demands it!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M.

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M.

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)



Without the two new Democratic senators in Georgia, the GOP Death Cult would’ve gotten their chance to strangle the American Rescue Act before it could be passed. (Thank you, Stacey Abrams!)

We can afford sarcasm, now!

Consensus:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • cintibud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Josie
  • mali muso
  • marklar
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Skepticat
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Today will be a good day.

      There is apparently a new report out on the 2020 election that won’t make liberals happy.

       

      ETA: those two points are separate thoughts.  It’ll be a good day because of the bill.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      Former President Donald Trump is set to fulfill his civic duty as a private citizen and vote in the town of Palm Beach’s municipal election.

      Despite his false claims about mail voting during the 2020 election cycle, Trump requested a mail ballot on Friday for the third time in his Palm Beach County voter history.

      The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail. Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee.

      “Area Man Full Of Shit”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      The Child Tax Credit measurably improved my children’s lives when it was first enacted, and it wasn’t all that generous. But for a single mom making about $25k a year at the time it really helped. We’ve come so far from the days when women and children were routinely impoverished after a divorce, and that was considered normal.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      😡😡😡

      Piers Morgan blocked me but as his talent handler the first ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Finale, I can tell you that his hatred of black women was very apparent. It’s why he bonded with Trump so well. Omarosa was the subject of much of his anger.— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 8, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      Breaking: The House just passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the most significant expansion of labor rights since the New Deal.The vote was 225 to 206. Five Republicans joined Democrats in favor of the bill.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Skepticat

      @debbie: I’d like to know exactly what in the ARP is not COVID relief-related.

      In reality, probably nothing. In Rethuglican world, anything they think might give a sliver of hope or help to anyone who is not they or their sycophants.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I mentioned it in one of my comments last week.  Defund the police and socialism is wonderful, turned off a lot of potential D voters especially among immigrant communities.

      FWIW I could see it as it was happening.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      rikyrah

      So,
      Typical QPUBLICAN 😡

      Lauren Boebert has 3 arrests interfering with police & minors with alcohol. Repeatedly yelled she has friends at Fox News. Also she poisoned 80 people at an unlicensed food stand. Her husband Jayson has 2 for domestic violence and exposing himself to a minor at a bowling alley. pic.twitter.com/awHinocbXk— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 9, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Thanks! I saw that last week and thought about doing a post on it, but I decided it was too depressing to think about. Perils of an extra-large tent!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cintibud

      @Baud: Hmmm. Disturbing. Of course in the time it took me to skim the article there are already a number of other comments on it  here so it will take me a while to digest everything. Thanks

      Reply
    37. 37.

      satby

      @satby: oh, fuck this endlessly reloading site. Had my last comment not been labelled a duplicate again, I would have followed up that link with the comment about how we already knew Russian disinformation campaigns affected the elections and are trying to affect the vaccine rollouts. We need to counter disinfo campaigns in any community they crop up.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s seems like the meta problem we have is the ease with which a lot of people see the Dems as a unitary bloc whose characteristics are defined by whatever pisses them off.  Our right flank sees us as socialists and our left flank sees us as corporatists. I don’t know how we solve that problem.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      schrodingers_cat

      @rikyrah: The problem with our media including blogs like this one they see everything through the POV of a certain cross section of white people. And it is not representative of the Democratic electorate.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Steeplejack

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      The article says, “Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee.” So I guess the Former Guy can send a minion over to pick it up.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: That’s as succinct and accurate a statement of the problem as I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how we solve it either, but wrapping our minds around the problem is a good start, so well done!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      germy

      @satby:

      An old article from September:

      One tweet claimed coronavirus numbers were intentionally inflated, adding, “It’s hard to know what to believe.” Another warned, “Don’t trust Dr. Fauci.”

      A Facebook comment argued that mail-in ballots “will lead to fraud for this election,” while an Instagram comment amplified the erroneous claim that 28 million ballots went missing in the past four elections.

      The messages have been emanating in recent months from the accounts of young people in Arizona seemingly expressing their own views — standing up for President Trump in a battleground state and echoing talking points from his reelection campaign.

      Far from representing a genuine social media groundswell, however, the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign.

      Not just Russian disinfo anymore. We’re now getting that zesty homegrown stuff.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Again this comes from the media lumping all Latinos in one group. There are different constituencies among those huge groups. Not all Latinos are immigrants.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      Piers Morgan is now tweeting Churchill quotes about free speech.

      Here’s one of the replies he got, since he’s going with Churchill quotes:

      Really? Churchill? pic.twitter.com/lXTOg7Trl5

      — Lew (@LewGanners) March 10, 202

      (The Great Man’s thoughts on the “Red Indian” and “Black People of Australia”)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Baud: Most Latino voters are either born here or came here a long time ago, immigration reform doesn’t help them and may undercut them in the job market

      ETA: Latino also covers a wide variety of folk, it’s really not a useful demographic

      ETA2: Also, The Former Guy just did really well with men.  He projected a macho style(odd for a guy who wears makeup).  Part of it is due to his show on the TV machine, they saw that as reality.  So, there’s a good chance it doesn’t transfer to GOP support in the future.  Sort of like Arnold here in CA.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      germy

      Pew poll: 70% of Americans, including 41% of Republicans, support Biden’s COVID relief bill.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

      So a smaller percentage of Americans think the COVID relief bill is socialism.  Maybe the anti-socialists can burn their relief checks.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: That’s a start. I would also listen to Ds who win in purple and red districts and states. Rather than listen to people who call themselves socialists and insist that there is a secret socialist majority waiting for the right leader.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jeffro

      REALIGNMENT COMIN’, COMIN’ DOWN THE TRACKS!

      But keep reading Dr. Seuss to your constituents, Requblicans!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Right.  I’m sure the numbers vary among subgroups.  The question is which which groups are significant for us electorally.

      Anyway, as I’ve said before, our goal is winning elections, not preserving our sky high share of minority votes.  In a more idealized world, our share of whites should increase, while the GOP should gain votes from more conservative non-whites.  Racism is why the parties are comprised the way they currently are (and why the GOP is not really a functioning political party anymore).

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      OMG, I’m so excited! I’M ELIGIBLE AND GOT SIGNED UP FOR MY FIRST SHOT NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 19TH!. I just want to cry, I’m so happy about it. I didn’t expect that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Also, The Former Guy just did really well with men.

      If the guy on MJ this morning is to be believed, Trump actually made more gains with Hispanic women than men (possibly because the baseline for men was different).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.