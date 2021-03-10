Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Bixby’s Ducklings

Open Thread: Bixby's Ducklings

Bixby was a good boy tonight and calmly hung out with the ducklings. He was quiet enough that the ducklings decided it was okay to investigate him. He was a happy boy. He was not as happy when Gabe joined the party.

I’m off to put the big ducks to bed. We are expecting anywhere from 8 inches to 3 feet of snow this weekend, LOL. I figure by Friday they’ll let us know for sure. Meanwhile, I’m prepping the big ducks for the worst – it’ll be warm enough for them to stay in their coop, but I suspect I’ll be doing a lot of proactive shoveling to their coop and around it if we get the big numbers.

Looks like we could use an open thread.

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Awwwwww!!!!!!! 🥰

      We are expecting anywhere from 8 inches to 3 feet of snow this weekend, LOL

      Keep us posted on the depth of madness.

    3. 3.

      Achrachno

      I have no ducks and no snow either.  I did have a raccoon in the front yard a bit ago, and it rained today!

    4. 4.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @SiubhanDuinne: No names, yet. I want to make sure I can keep them alive first. Sigh. Although they are lulling me into believing they are thriving. LOL

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Away from the computing machine for most of the afternoon. only now saw folks asking about my well being.

      Fine. Safe.

      Dry? Not so much (outside). Still rains blowing in. Depending on where one is on the island, there’s been between 8 and 16 inches already come down since Monday. Forecasts are for on and off, albeit lessening, rains straight through this coming Monday.

