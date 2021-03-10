On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

A month ago, I shared a few Tiny Planet panorama projections shot from Beacon Hill in Griffith Park. While they turned out well, I was a bit unhappy with the growth of brush around the summit of Beacon Hill. I looked at the maps of the park to find a location that would have a better view and settled on Glendale Peak. I’d been up there about 5 1/2 years ago and the summit was dominated by grass, so I returned. It has about a 270° view from Burbank in the north to Griffith Observatory in the west. I shot 3 360° panoramas at sunset, just as the lights came on after sunset and blue hour.

A week and a half ago, I took the local photography group to Elysian Fields for an evening shoot of downtown LA. This location has a stunning view of Dodger Stadium with downtown LA just behind it. While it only has about a 180° view, it is much closer to downtown LA. Finally, I was look at some old photos my dad took of Thousand Oaks just after they moved there.

Prominent in the photo was a symmetrical hill, called Tarantula Hill, after some research I found that you can access the top. I packed up my cameras and made the drive out there and climbed to the top. While a reservoir at the top obscures the view a bit, it is a good 360° view of the Conejo Valley. I took both my NX1 for visual shots and my NX300 with the IRChrome filter for Aerochrome emulation shots.