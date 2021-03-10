Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Got the Shot! (latest)

We are almost 30 days in on the current I Got the Shot! thread, so it’s time for a new one!

Tell us how it went, and if you have a sticker preference, let me know in the comments.

My vaccination story, by William D

I didn’t expect to get vaccinated this morning, but then…..

First, during breakfast, my wife and I turned on the Roku to a local news channel (we never watch local news). There was a newstory about a vaccination clinic the San Diego school district set up for teachers and workers, and how it was being underutilized – i.e. few teachers were showing up.

I went on the computer looking for information to see if I (a substitute teacher who hasn’t worked for months) would qualify under the arrangement.  I was having some difficulty finding out. Then my phone rang. It was a recorded message from the School Superintendent Cindy Marten* telling me that vaccines were available and I should take advantage of this opportunity.

I interpreted all this as a get-off-your-butt message from God and proceeded to maneuver my way to the website to fill out 6-7 pages of registration.  The location had dozens of openings for today. It said I qualified for the Pfizer vaccine instead of giving me a choice (don’t know if that was because I take blood thinners, or because Pfizer is all they had – at any rate I figure my civic duty is to not be picky and take what’s on tap). Printed out my registration email and was on my way for my 2:30 appointment.

The location was in a confusing area of hospitals, medical buildings, and parking lots, but I was able to follow direction signs to the site.  There I was greeted by two people under a tarp by the parking lot, then more volunteers at the building entranceway, then another one at a bend in the hallway, then another one at another bend, all wearing blue t-shirts, all ushering me further in. No waiting in line. Finally at a table of volunteers I was given my CDC vaccination card. I asked how many people had gotten shots that day; they estimated about 250. Then onto the next table, nurse, roll up sleeve for left arm, close eyes… it felt just like a flu shot. I was asked to wait in the next room for 10-15 minutes in case I reacted badly.  But I felt fine.

Overall it was a very pleasant experience. The people seemed very happy to see me, which perhaps was due to that there were not that many customers.  They could have handled many more.  The staff/volunteers outnumbered vaccine takers by a LOT – five or even ten to one.  We have this efficient vaccine distribution and not enough takers. Don’t know how to improve that. Another observation – mostly white faces, some Asian/Hispanic – I don’t recall seeing any black faces there.

So, one shot down, a second to go…

*Marten was recently asked by President Biden to be Deputy Secretary of Education

  AndoChronic
  Austin Bailey
  cain
  Cheryl Rofer
  Dagaetch
  dmsilev
  Gin & Tonic
  Ken
  Kosh III
  Mustang Bobby
  Philbert
  Raoul Paste
  sab
  Salty Sam
  WaterGirl
  zhena gogolia

    18 Comments

    2. 2.

      AndoChronic

      2 doses done. My 1st shot site still has a little fleeting on/off pain though (from December/ Pfizer). I think the OG nurse jabbed me to the bone on that one? I spin the mystery sticker wheel!

      Open Thread: 1

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mustang Bobby

      I got shot #2 last week.  I’ll take the double woof, of course.

      One disappointment: no lollipops!  Kindly old Doc Fraser’s office gave them out with each shot.

      Open Thread: 4

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Philbert

      2nd dose done last week! Haircut next week! When the vax was ok’d I called my PCP who put me on the hospital waiting list. uh-huh. After days/weeks trying to sign up anywhere,  his office called and they had a setup in his office. Feeling lucky!

      Open Thread: 3

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Had my second Moderna shot a week ago Monday. Almost to full immunity, with a massage scheduled for next week!

      I’ll take an Uncle Joe sticker. A Kamala sticker, too, if we get one for each shot.

      Open Thread: 7 Open Thread: 5

      Reply
    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Got my #1 a week ago. Annoyingly, the channel I went through (city-run clinic, restricted to age/occupation eligibility) had to be shut down yesterday because several hundred ineligible people signed up for appointments. They’d have been turned away when they showed up, IDs and paystubs and the like were being checked, but it would have been a huge hassle with the potential for heated confrontations, so the city is rescheduling all upcoming appointments by individually calling people.

      (Helping out a few coworkers caught in this mess was a chunk of my yesterday afternoon)

      Open Thread:

      Reply
    Ken

      Ken

      Envy is a mortal sin, I’ll get my turn, envy is a mortal sin….

      Besides, “under 60, no pre-existing conditions, able to work from home” definitely qualifies as “first-world problems”.

      Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1 Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

      Reply
    Salty Sam

      Salty Sam

      Wife and I got our first shot (Moderna) yesterday! We weren’t expecting it- living here on a tiny island off of Puerto Rico, with poor communications and “life on island-time”, we just expected to get vaccinated whenever we returned to the States.
      But Monday there was a vaccination day for anyone who had pre-registered (native residents), and at the end of the day, they had leftovers, and sent out the message that anyone could show up on Tuesday and get the shot until they ran out. We got in line about a half hour early, and got registered, got the shot, and were out in under an hour.

      I didn’t expect to be so excited about this, but the feeling that this pandemic nightmare is ending is wonderful!

      ETA I’ll take the Kamala sticker, but I really can’t wait to get the “Corvette Joe” sticker in a few weeks.

      Open Thread: 5

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      It’s two weeks since I got Pfizer #1, and am on schedule to get #2 on St. Patrick’s Day. I don’t think there will be green beer after the shot. All in all it went smoothly and I had no ill effects. Administered by the State DoH, and largely run by National Guard personnel in uniform, in a large now-vacant office building.

      I’ll hold off on a sticker until I get the second.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Austin Bailey

      The day that California authorized vaccinations for 65 and older, I got a notice from my health care provider, Scripps, with sign-up information.  I was given a choice of locations and times for vaccination.  There were a few questions to answer and then I printed out an appointment confirmation with a bar code to be scanned at the site.  I chose a site in a Scripps clinic parking lot in La Jolla just across the street from the Torrey Pines golf courses.  All done in my car drive through style with a 15 minute timer attached to my car after the shot so I could be monitored in a section of the parking lot set aside for post shot observation.

      No crowd or line up of cars for my first shot, but a much larger crowd three weeks late when I got my second.  The whole process was quick, essentially painless and done in a highly professional manner by the team at Scripps.  Obviously, I needed internet access to make the appointment, but it wasn’t a complicated process and it was all on the same health care site that I routinely use for appointments, billing and which contains my, thankfully scant, medical records.

      I think I will go with the Harris/Biden sticker set.

      Open Thread: 7 Open Thread: 5

      Reply
    Ken

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Oh, is that why all that stuff showed up below my comment?  I just skipped over it, thinking it was one of the ad embeds.  Hmm, decisions, decisions… Do you have one saying “Obama has failed me. Again.” ?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Raoul Paste

      I had to laugh when I saw the last image

      Somehow a duck in a scarf doesn’t remind me of vaccinations, which is what makes it hilarious

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      I got one Pfizer in the parking lot — Samwise!
      My husband got J&J Monday in a former Catholic elementary school — Betty’s pup!

      Reply
    Dagaetch

      Dagaetch

      I got the J&J shot on Saturday! Felt slightly guilty, since I lead a very low-risk lifestyle at the moment, but my doctor said “you’re eligible, get it” so I did. Woke up the next morning extremely tired and achy, spent about 24 hours that way. Extremely minor and acceptable trade off for, you know, not risking death or hospitalization. Got the shot from CVS and it went super smooth, credit to them for having a simple and functional system in place.

      @WaterGirl re sticker – surprise me!

      Reply
    Kosh III

      Kosh III

      My local Kroger was giving shots. I signed up for an appt 3 days later.
      I arrive and “No, you’re not on the list. You’re the 4th person today to make an appt and not be put on the list. No, we can’t make an new appt-go back to the website and do it again.”  I said Frak Kroger.

      I went to the city health dept website, signed up, got an appt for 4 days later.  The only site is the convention center downtown.
      It’s a 30 min drive. The promised people to direct me to free parking were MIA.  I finally found it. Go in the lobby, then up to the next level, walk half the length of the building, turn the corner and go to the far end of the building.
      Here I signed in and got in line with about 80 other people It took 45 minutes of standing in line before I was given my shot. Then told to go sit down for 15 min and wait. I did, then it was another 30 min to home.
      Next appt is on the 25th.

      Reply

