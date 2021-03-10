Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, March 9-10

Bold (scary) statement from Britain:

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 92. Now at 1166 deaths, up from 1159.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      146 cases in the hospital, 43 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      We’re losing about 2% of the confirmed cases.

      Today NYS is opening up eligibility to 60 year olds.
      I wonder if the local pharmacies will adjust their age limit down as well. I’d love to get a shot earlier and closer to my home than the one I’ve got scheduled in April.

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,448 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 317,717 cases. He also reports five new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,191 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 18,010 active and contagious cases; 151 are in ICU, 72 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,147 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 298,516 patients recovered – 94.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      Five new clusters were reported today: Parit Penyengat Darat and Pona in Johor; Dagang Permai and Sungai Puteh in Selangor; and Melor in Sarawak.

      Sungai Puteh and Melor are community clusters. Pona is a shipboard cluster. Parit Penyengat Darat and Dagang Permai are workplace clusters.

      1,438 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 559 local cases: 275 in older clusters, 11 in Dagang Permai and Sungai Puteh clusters, 198 close-contact screenings; and 75 other screenings. Johor reports 265 local cases: 45 in older clusters, 123 in Parit Penyengat Darat cluster, 46 close-contact screenings, and 51 other screenings. Sarawak reports 199 cases: 58 in older clusters, two in Melor cluster, 96 close-contact screenings, and 43 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 103 cases: 37 in existing clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and 45 other screenings.

      Penang reports 99 cases: 41 in existing clusters, 25 close-contact screenings, and 33 other screenings. Perak reports 83 cases: 71 in existing clusters, eight close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Sabah reports 54 cases: one in an existing cluster, 39 close-contact screenings, and 14 other screenings. Kedah reports 20 cases: one in an existing cluster, seven close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 19 cases: seven in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Melaka reports 11 cases: five in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and five other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 10 cases: nine close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Terengganu reports eight cases: three in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Perlis reports seven cases: two in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and four other screenings. And Pahang reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Labuan and Putrajaya report no new cases today.

      10 new cases today are imported: two in Selangor; and eight in Johor, all in Pona cluster.

      The deaths reported today are a 43-year-old man in Melaka with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; a 71-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes and intestinal cancer; a 65-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 72-year-old woman in Selangor with chronic kidney disease and stroke; and a 48-year-old man in Johor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease.

    3. 3.

      Soapdish

      Thank you always for your hard work on this.

      is anyone else surprised at the CDC recommendation of only needing two weeks after the J&J vaccine?

    4. 4.

      satby

      I don’t usually agree with Tom Nichols but this resonates with me based on both dealing with the public and trying to manage millenials:

      the result of years of peace and affluence – and a society that no longer values adulthood.

    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/9 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/9 China reported 5 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan & Cambodia; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia & 2 from the UAE; all cases off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic case, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria (via Kigali) & 1 each from Bangladesh, & a foreign national coming from the US
      • Xianyang in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Finland; the case landed at Zhengzhou in Henan Province on 2/16, entered centralized quarantine & tested negative on RT-PRC multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 3/2 the case took high speed rail to Xi’an & then Xianyang and reentered centralized quarantine, the case tested positive on 3/8 & was diagnosed on 3/9
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Ethiopia (via Germany) & Myanmar
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Nepal
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 8 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation &  none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 206 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 177 active confirmed cases in the country (172 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 251 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 4,699 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/10 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, 2 imported & 6 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

    6. 6.

      sab

      March 9. Still haven’t gotten my last Feb paycheck. Why should I bother with March work.? Company or Post office? I don’t know and I don’t care.

    7. 7.

      JR

      Volunteers at vaccination distribution sites often get a shot in return for their work. That raises questions when vaccine supplies are limited. But medical ethicists say volunteers are key to the public health effort.

      Questions from who? Fuck whoever those people are.

    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece today:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwG4F-16Tno

      3215 new cases yesterday, 46 dead, wastewater analysis shows viral load increasing, ICUs at 91% capacity. Vaccines are still only for healthcare workers, 60-64 for Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 75-and-up for Pfizer and Moderna.

      The lockdown doesn’t seem to be holding. The B117 variant appears to have gotten out.

    10. 10.

      Geo Wilcox

      I have to say who ever set up the vaccine roll out in my tiny town in Indiana did a marvelous job. It’s done at the city garage bays, two lines that move very fast.

      They give you forms to fill out, ask for id, then direct you to the line where you wait in your car for the shot. Everyone is masked, everyone is polite, and it goes so fast they need more parking for folks to wait the 15 minutes after the jab.

      I can’t wait to go back for my second shot in three weeks!

    11. 11.

      evap

      @JR:  That’s how I got mine.   They have to make 6 doses at a time, so if the number of people getting vaccines is not a multiple of 6, there are doses left over.    It just makes sense to use them rather than toss them.

      A friend in AZ says that if you volunteer there you are guaranteed  a vaccine.  If this helps recruit volunteers, why not?  Plus you don’t want your volunteers to catch the virus.

    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      @satby: You shouldn’t be surprised – after all,  we had a spoiled, whiny toddler as president for 4 years. It’s going to take a long time to undo the damage that example did to young people.

    13. 13.

      WereBear

      @satby: I still loathe the man because he was the supporting the party that wouldn’t let generations of Americans actually LIVE.

      Group living, gig economy, marginal health care…

    18. 18.

      satby

      @sab: email me at skinluvvers (at) gmail.

      As far as your check, I would bet post office. Today I have to hand deliver a replacement of 20 bars of soap to someone who just lives in Battle Creek, MI because her order last month got all the way to her local PO, then was returned to sender (me, in IN) by way of Augusta GA. It’s now left GA and been “in transit” since 2/22. Which means it’s sitting in an unloaded truck at some distribution site. DeJoy needs to go to de jail for a long prison term. Fortunately, she has business in town here today, so I can hand the replacement directly to her.

    25. 25.

      satby

      @Baud: If Trump had won, we’d be Brazil right now.

      Quoted for truth. And back on topic, I hired another person yesterday who’s already had dose one of a vaccine. Not a long term hire, kid’s got a MS in public policy, but he needs a job and I need a better staff, so serendipity. He gets paid for work while he looks for a better job! And I hope that more vaccinated people in staff get the laggards motivated.

