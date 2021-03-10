My mom’s doctor wrote her a prescription to hug her granddaughter (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bNtCtlcS0s — Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) March 9, 2021





The US administered 1.6 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 93.7 million, or 28.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 2.15 million shots per day. 18.4% of Americans have received at least one shot; 9.7% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/A44URSmFSR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 10, 2021

Today's CDC guidelines on what fully vaccinated people can do are too timid, too limited & fail to tie reopening guidance with vaccination status. As a result, we are missing a critical opportunity to incentivize Americans to be vaccinated. @Postopinions https://t.co/GZTAMIIVX7 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 9, 2021

From launching community vaccination centers around the country to deploying mobile vaccination units to hard-to-reach areas — the American Rescue Plan will help vaccinate America quickly and equitably. pic.twitter.com/j05KQLPti0 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2021

The US had +55,683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.8 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 58,564 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 18. pic.twitter.com/TrXglcYNRd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 10, 2021

======

Bold (scary) statement from Britain:

EXCLUSIVE: A #COVID19 booster vaccine is likely to be rolled out in the autumn to avoid another winter surge, the deputy chair of the government’s vaccine advisory committee has told The BMJ. @emahase_ reports https://t.co/JZEdLiNjXO — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) March 9, 2021

NHS Test and Trace had 'no clear impact' despite £37bn budget, MPs warn https://t.co/xiy7xqE8VM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 10, 2021

A top European Union official accused ex-member Britain of imposing an export ban of COVID-19 vaccines, setting off a diplomatic dispute. The U.K. government denies blocking "the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine," and summoned the EU envoy. https://t.co/2DZ0NvULL1 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 10, 2021

Germany plays down scale of vaccine boost in April https://t.co/3wThNBPtrP pic.twitter.com/T0vpA0UhTv — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2021

A 160-bed hospital in the northern Italian province of Brescia has no more space for COVID-19 patients stricken with the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain. Other hospitals in the area are on high alert. By @CollBarry https://t.co/CkB2U6Qisp — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 9, 2021

A wide resistance to vaccines of all types is hampering Ukraine's battle against COVID-19. Even medical workers who are at high risk of infection shy away from getting a jab. https://t.co/pTHwH02dq6 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 10, 2021

Russia on Wednesday confirmed 9,079 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,351,553https://t.co/CMu1YPxVLc — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 10, 2021

India’s hunt for 'worrying' coronavirus variants https://t.co/yWwpyhUbKl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2021

Sudan begins vaccinating health workers against COVID19. The country is the first in its region of Africa to receive vaccines through COVAX, a UN-led initiative that provides shots to poor countries, according to the children's agency UNICEF pic.twitter.com/6nDF0amhfI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021

Australia sees no concern with pace of COVID-19 vaccination drive https://t.co/B0YGlmSZIk pic.twitter.com/un2zG8RNQL — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2021

'Ticket to recovery': Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism https://t.co/j9KbnIw1gX pic.twitter.com/K33ETq5IHe — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2021

The coromavirus variant that 1st emerged in Brazil infected many who had already recovered from Covid19. The 1st detailed studies of the so-called P.1 variant show how it devastated a Brazilian city. Now scientists want to know what it will do elsewhere https://t.co/Gzj8BfS55A — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021

I spoke with nine experts here, and not one of them thought Brazil could pull itself out of this mess quickly enough to avert a humanitarian catastrophe that could ultimately imperil other countries.https://t.co/HE9YhY4w5U — Terrence McCoy (@terrence_mccoy) March 9, 2021

Mexico has made a huge bet on Chinese vaccines. The Mexican government signed contracts for 12 million doses of the yet-unapproved Sinopharm vaccine and 20 million doses of the Coronavac dose made by China's Sinovac. https://t.co/7Due2iSvkB — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2021

======

Strategic air purifier placement reduces viral spread in music classrooms. The discovery is reported in the journal Physics of Fluids. HEPA filters were studied after music professors at U of Minnesota voiced concern about 1-to-1 instruction https://t.co/TuplGQUtrQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021

A modeling study of #SARSCoV2 vaccine strategies reports receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine decreases infections in the short-term if it produces a strong immune response, but may increase potential for “escape” mutations if one-dose immunity is weak https://t.co/0fCjeghimj pic.twitter.com/PNr74wmvBO — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) March 9, 2021

======

VACCINE NEWS: Alaska just became the first state in the nation to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 10, 2021

Alaska makes vaccines available to those 16 and older, becoming 1st state to remove eligibility. The state has become a leader in quickly vaccinating its residents, benefiting from relationships with tribal health organizations. requirements https://t.co/ZIgp9on2AW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 10, 2021

Have noticed this with my mom and her peers as well. Learning that her friends (of wide ranging political and religious beliefs) were planning to be vaccinated made her feel much more at ease. Now that she’s fully vaccinated she’s trying to convince everyone to get one! — Mary Featherstone (@MFeatherstone) March 10, 2021

Opinion | Vaccine hesitancy is not the problem among people of color. It’s vaccine access. https://t.co/RbwKFSGWxY — Craig L. Ph.D. (@CL2Empower) March 10, 2021

Volunteers at vaccination distribution sites often get a shot in return for their work. That raises questions when vaccine supplies are limited. But medical ethicists say volunteers are key to the public health effort. https://t.co/ZlO5ucB1EX — The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2021

Vaccine-hesitant Republicans could decide whether the U.S. reaches herd immunity. Almost a third of GOP voters tell pollsters they "definitely won't get vaccinated" https://t.co/fOC48tlpQg pic.twitter.com/dVh5ri4huM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021