Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Verified, but limited!

The house always wins.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The revolution will be supervised.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always wins in the end.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / ARP is going to the White House for a signature

ARP is going to the White House for a signature

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The American Rescue Plan has been agreed to by the House and the Senate:

 

The White House has signalled that it will be signing the bill on Friday.

This is a BIG BIDEN DEAL.

Sarah Kliff makes the very obvious (currently time limited) and critical point!

This is also a BIG BIDEN DEAL.

Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Butch
  • Chat Noir
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Hildebrand
  • Old School
  • whomever

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    6. 6.

      whomever

      Ok, who’s the Democrat who voted against and needs to be primaried big time?  EDIT:  Ok, I figured I can actually like google, it was Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Hildebrand

      Merrick Garland 70-29 – confirmed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Butch

      @BC in Illinois:  I see that there were three of us in competition. OK with me; it’s good news. I commented elsewhere….the White House Border Coordinator spoke during the daily press briefing today. She was asked a question in Spanish and answered in what as far as I could tell (my Spanish was fluent but is rusty) was flawless Spanish. More actual governance…what a change from an administration where most could barely manage English.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      So, tomorrow the big prime time address, celebrating both this bill passing and coming up on 100 million doses of vaccine administered (only halfway through the first hundred days).

      Yeah, take a bow Joe. You and your team earned it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.