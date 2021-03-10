The American Rescue Plan has been agreed to by the House and the Senate:

BREAKING: The House just passed the American Rescue Plan, handing President Biden his first major legislative win. The vote was 220-211. No Republicans voted in favor. Just one Democrat defected. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

The White House has signalled that it will be signing the bill on Friday.

This is a BIG BIDEN DEAL.

Sarah Kliff makes the very obvious (currently time limited) and critical point!

The American Rescue plan will change Obamacare from a targeted intervention to a universal one. Under Obamacare, insurance subsidies stopped if you earned more than 4x the poverty limit. Under Bidencare, the limit is gone and all can qualify for help. https://t.co/H5jtQIzf87 — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) March 10, 2021

This is also a BIG BIDEN DEAL.

