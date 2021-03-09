Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

White House Open Thread: Major Biden Is A Nipper

Thank Murphy the Trickster God, the media has decided to treat this responsibly. NBC News:

The Bidens’ 3-year-old German shepherd Major was involved in an incident Monday in which he was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

The White House medical unit handled the incident, she said, adding that “no further treatment was needed.” She declined to say whether a Secret Service agent was involved in the incident.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday that the dog “nipped” a Secret Service agent’s hand. This official also said “no skin was broken” and described it as “an extremely minor injury.” The agent continued to work that day and has continued working since then, the official said.

Major and the first family’s older German shepherd, Champ, were sent to the Bidens’ Wilmington, Delaware, home and are being watched by family friends, which Psaki said was planned because first lady Jill Biden is traveling this week…

Psaki noted that the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”

The press secretary said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that it’s typical for the dogs to be in Delaware when Jill Biden is traveling. The first lady is in Washington state as part of a West Coast trip to tour military bases and meet with service members’ families and is not expected to return until Wednesday…

The Bidens are responsible dog people, which is why the shelter let them adopt Major (‘a very exuberant puppy, one who doesn’t always know his own strength, who required an experienced GSD owner’) in the first place. Here’s a good CNN video interview with the trainer from that shelter [warning: advertising intro] explaining the dynamics — Major got a little ahead of himself, and his people are taking steps to ensure it won’t happen again.

Personal just-my-opinion addendum, from my amateur experience with dogs: German Shepherd Dogs are known to be ‘nippers’; they’ve been bred to be very protective, and the breed started out as cattle-herders (Corgis and Australian Cattle Dogs have the same tendency). Also, both dogs are ‘being punished’ (NOT) because separating Champ from Major would be stressful for Champ, because they’re family (packmates), and that’s extremely important to dogs.

In fact (since we ended up in a similar situation with two of our own rescue dogs) it would not surprise me, when the full story comes out, if Major turns out to have overreacted to what he perceived as a threat to Champ, because one way dogs demonstrate their social affiliations is by ‘protecting’ their packmates, even when it’s — shall we say — outside their remit, and not actually gratifying to the protectee!

    2. 2.

      raven

      Cockers are supposed to be biters but Raven and Lil Bit certainly were not nor is Bohdi. Nature or nurture?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gemina13

      I’m glad Champ isn’t being robbed of his buddy.  As for the assholes wondering if the Bidens will have Major put down . . . oh, I’ve got nothing, aside from a simmering desire to punch them in the face.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @trollhattan:So three ladies, two black, and one Indian was yelling racial slurs against the Nepalese guy? That’s kind of fucked up. I assume it was the Indian one since she was the one who looked aggressive. All of them should be charged with assault.​
       

      Oh looking at another video it was a white girl.. Jeezus.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      glc

      That’s not a bite, that’s a warning. If a dog wants to bite, it will bite.

      We had a rescue dog that had lost the warning stage, which does happen if they are abused – he bit me 3 times over the first month before he started to settle down. And he achieved a good approximation to sanity after 6 months.

      You can still tell sometimes he’s had some trauma, but the change is remarkable, and the vet finds it hard to believe it’s the same dog. People like him, he likes people.  And food. Mainly food.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      New info on what happened with
      @POTUS
      dog Major, per Secret Service official: Major nipped agent’s hand at WH. Injury was “extremely minor.” No skin puncture. No bleeding. Agent continued their duties, all per official.

      The bite did cause a small mark on the agent’s hand, per the official.

      “WHAT DID MAJOR BIDEN KNOW AND WHEN DID HE KNOW IT?11!111?”

      OANN probably

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I imagine a rescue Shepherd in a new place with a lot of strangers coming and going would be tricky. When I was growing up, there was a house I passed with a beautiful Shepherd who hung out in the front yard, never left it, let all the passing kids stop and pet her, very friendly. Then the father of the family died, she wasn’t so friendly anymore. I don’t think she ever bit anybody, but the family put the word out in the neighborhood she should be left alone. They eventually decided to fence in the backyard and keep her there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      @cain: ​

      ETA

      In a video posted to Instagram, the unmasked woman admitted that she was wrong for coughing on Khadka, but said that she was scared for her and her fellow passengers’ safety because Khadka allegedly tried to kick them out in an unfamiliar area and refused to wait until a new rideshare arrived.

      yeah, they looked real scared. Also consequences.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      I’m glad most people are being sane about this, though I’m sure there are some wingnuts flipping out because that’s what they do. But come on, animals are gonna animal, it’s what they do. I mean, my cat nips at my legs while I’m spooning her wet food into her bowl on the counter. I think of it as encouragement.

      Speaking of animals and since it’s an open thread, if any California jackals have a few bucks to spare, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is asking for donations to help keep things going. They’ve had to be completely closed to the public throughout the whole pandemic, but they’re still there taking care of all the animals. It’s the best place on Earth, IMO. Once they do reopen, I highly recommend it if any non-CA people are planning a trip to my fair state in the post-COVID future (whenever the fuck that is).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​

      ohhh.. she’s Iranian. So 3 women of color beat up on a Nepali guy using racial slurs. Damn.

      Of course, other racists have jumped in and started piling on the women with threats on her IG.

      ETA: lol – Lyft removed her too.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      @raven: Cockers are supposed to be biters but Raven and Lil Bit certainly were not nor is Bohdi. Nature or nurture?

      ‘Supposed to be’ is doing a lot of work in that sentence.  In my experience, cocker spaniels (aka ‘American Shi-Tzus’) tend to be overreacters, but they’re quite as liable to bark like car alarms, pee themselves, or just freak out (… run in circles! scream & shout!) as to bite.  (Also, to be even meaner, a lot of them have such bad dentition they couldn’t manage a serious bite if they intended one.)

      Every dog is an individual (none more so than mixed breeds), but given intensive line-breeding, there are tendencies.   Sight hounds (greyhounds, borzois) tend to be very fast and to have high ‘prey drive’, so it’s a bad idea to let a sight hound you don’t know well loose around a smaller pet — cats, rabbits, even smaller dogs sometimes.  They can attack faster than you can stop them, and it’s not fair to either animal to risk it.  Scent hounds (beagles, basset hounds) are so ‘nose driven’ they’ll ignore all their training and walk into traffic or ‘run away’ to pursue a scent trail.  Toy dogs and Shetland Sheepdogs are notorious alarm-barkers,  the toys because they were literally bred as ‘personal alarms’, and the Shelties because they were valuable enough to be stolen and too small to fight off one or more adult thieves.

      None of these traits are guaranteed, but people living in a busy apartment building need to know if they’re thinking about adopting a (possibly!) noisy dog, and people without fenced yards need to be warned about letting their beagle outside unsupervised.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      The press is getting desperate for scandal:
      WaPo did a full expose:

      Asked by a reporter whether Major could be euthanized as a result of the episode, Psaki said that would not be the case.

      “Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you of that,” she said.

      By that point, social media was abuzz with commentary and concern. And as is customary in today’s Washington, it somehow became politically charged.

      “Biden can deport his dogs for violent acts, but not illegal immigrants. I guess the White House isn’t a sanctuary city,” tweeted far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

      Liberal activist Peter Daou had a different take. “I’m seeing more empathy and concern for Biden’s dogs than caged migrant children,” he tweeted.

      Jen Psaki has it taken care of:

      For now, Major and Champ have the White House to themselves. But the Bidens revealed to CBS News last year that a cat would eventually join them. “What happened to that?” a reporter asked Psaki.

      “Where’s the cat? Today’s a good day for the cat,” she replied. “I don’t have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the Internet, but I don’t have any update on its status.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Amir Khalid

      The more I look at this Major “scandal”, the less I see that is scandalous. For me it has fallen well below the nothingburger threshold.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Benw

      @glc: yea, totally standard dog behavior to put their mouth on someone and not bite down as a warning to back off. I think Major will adjust.

      I’d be more worried with a 3 yo German Shepard of losing track of him for a few minutes in the WH and finding George Washington’s priceless settee fluff flying everywhere!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Amir Khalid:

      Y’know wingnuts are desperate when they’re attacking the president’s dog to manufacture a scandal

      @cain:

      Very sad. Also, I hate when people respond to monsters by being monsters in return. It’s a very popular pasttime on the internet for men to pile on women they don’t like

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mary G:

      “Biden can deport his dogs for violent acts, but not illegal immigrants. I guess the White House isn’t a sanctuary city,” tweeted far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

      Liberal activist Peter Daou had a different take. “I’m seeing more empathy and concern for Biden’s dogs than caged migrant children,” he tweeted

      Both sides! They’re both such stupid takes, but at least Daou’s makes logical sense, if simplistic. Boebert’s is literal troll logic

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Skepticat

      When I lived with my insignificant other, he had a beautiful and very well-behaved German shepherd. The only glitch was that if you walked ahead of the dog, he’d nip your butt—or at least the garment covering it. The nip never was aggressive or hurt, though at first it startled me; I guess he just thought I should be in my place a few steps behind him. I miss that dog; the insignificant other (who watched Fux Noise), not so much.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Anne Laurie

      @glc: We had a rescue dog that had lost the warning stage, which does happen if they are abused – he bit me 3 times over the first month before he started to settle down. And he achieved a good approximation to sanity after 6 months.

      We ‘adopted’ our She-Will-Bite rescue unintentionally — it was supposed to be a ‘just for a week or two, until they can find a better permanent home’ situation.   She came home with us happily enough, but bit me & broke skin the first time I came between her and ‘food’ (I dropped a scrap of something potentially dangerous to dogs, and she beat me to it).  It became obvious, as the weeks went on, and my calls up the breed-rescue chain went unanswered (the *first* local response was ‘If you have your vet put her down, we’ll reimburse you for the cost’) that they were happy to have her off their hands and into ours…

      And, since it was just the two of us homebodies plus a couple other (also 15lb) dogs, she spent the next dozen years happily & (mostly) safely.  But she never forgot her first five years on the street; we had to switch to liquid soaps, because she’d (try to) eat bar soap off the counter.  She stole used tea bags.  She hoarded, in her crate, long-empty well-licked peanut butter jars.   And while her bites became increasingly pro forma, she never completely lost the habit of defending herself.   She died almost a year ago, and I still miss her!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Very sad. Also, I hate when people respond to monsters by being monsters in return. It’s a very popular pasttime on the internet for men to pile on women they don’t like

      Look, she is clearly a woman of low quality – and honestly calling an indian man the n word and not have it challenged by the two black girls with her was disappointing. I hope she doesn’t call everyone that in any community.

      But once it starts on the Internet, it’s just going to get ugly for a few days. But the  main woman is getting the brunt of it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack

      Brought up from earlier today:

      Do you have any idea how many “Biden’s vicious dog” tweets Trump would have been up to by now?

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 9, 2021

      Comments:

      “Biden’s vicious dog bit someone like a dog.”

      At least his “like a dog” insult would finally make sense.

      No, he’d blame the bitten. “That guy got bitten by a dog like a dog.“

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Moar You Know

      The only dog I’ve ever been bitten by was a lab puppy who I was playing tug with and put my hand about an inch from her mouth.  My bad.

      I have experience with German Shepherds.   My mom, back in the day, had a boyfriend who had a Marine Corps MP dog.  Her and I used to wrestle with me in multiple layers of taped up towels.  Best trained dog I’ve ever known.  If Champ had meant to bite the guy seriously, he’d be in the hospital.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Anne Laurie

      @Skepticat: The only glitch was that if you walked ahead of the dog, he’d nip your butt—or at least the garment covering it. The nip never was aggressive or hurt, though at first it startled me; I guess he just thought I should be in my place a few steps behind him.

      No, he was just treating you the way he would’ve treated a cow — ‘encouraging’ you to step right along, promptly now.

      I’ve known people whose GSDs did this as a sign of affection, never herding strangers, just folks they’d met & liked.  Still, as you say, disconcerting!  One dog would get very excited to see his human friends, and then (displacement activity) run away to ‘herd’ the other dogs in the household up to make sure they greeted us with due ceremony.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kropacetic

      @Mary G: BREAKING: Merrick Garland will be the next Attorney General.Senate vote was 70-29.

      ZOMG!!! Senate Republican conference breaches the crazification factor!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Honus

      @glc: “That’s not a bite, that’s a warning. If a dog wants to bite, it will bite.“

      yes, especially a three year old German shepherd. The ones I’ve trained and played with always wrestled and “bit” or lightly gnawed with their mouths. My arms might get little red scratches but never broken skin.  Some people said it would make the “mouthy” and want to nip but I always found it taught them to modulate and use their jaws harmlessly when with people.  As you say, they know what they are doing and will bite when they want to bite.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      MisterForkbeard

      @trollhattan: You know what’s nice about that?

      It’s assault. And since they used Uber, the cops know exactly who one of them is. These fuckers are going to jail.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Amir Khalid

      @Anne Laurie:
      I just had an intriguing tought: that shepherd dogs ​see the sheep in the flock as family to be protected. This gives me warm fuzzies about GSDs.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Anne Laurie

      @John Revolta: FDR’s dog was a bit of an asshole though.

      Fala was a Scottish Terrier; in my experience (speaking of breed-stereotyping), Scotty people are kinda proud of their dogs’ curmudgeonly personalities!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MazeDancer

      Nothing happened. Not even a slight skin scratch. No teeth involved.

      My only question is why is this a story? Who leaked this like something happened? Nothing happened. Except some Secret Service agent who knew nothing about dogs did something dumb.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Skepticat

      @Anne Laurie: You’re right. I took it as a sign of affection, as he often seemed to prefer me to my IO, though your point about it’s being encouragement to step up the pace is apt.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Nicole

      The worst biter I knew was my aunt’s and uncle’s recently deceased Golden Retriever, Dudley. I don’t know what his previous owners did to him, but he came to them about a year old and with a habit of biting people from behind. Hard. My uncle had to resort to a shock collar for a week to break Dudley of the habit. Dudley was always highly anxious (again, first home must have been a doozy), but turned into a very social, friendly dog. He was also very LOUD, wailing and whining when excited, but that, my aunt and uncle could tolerate and manage. He was lucky he ended up with them; I don’t know of many homes willing to work with a 100+ pound biting dog because they could see a kinder animal hiding inside.

      (This is not an endorsement of shock collars, btw. My uncle trained the horses when he was Mounted Police, so him I would trust to use a corrective device properly, but most of us, no way. He’s the only dog my uncle ever used one on and only for the biting. Desperate times and desperate measures.)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ken

      @Mary G: “Where’s the cat? Today’s a good day for the cat,” Psaki replied. “I don’t have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the Internet, but I don’t have any update on its status.”

      Waitress, I speak jive…

      “Where’s the cat?” = “The cat? The cat??? I despair for the future of my country.”

      “Today’s a good day for the cat.” = “There are many far more important things that we should be using this time for. Governance and policy, for example.”

      “I don’t have any update on the cat.” = “We had no idea anyone would be stupid enough to waste time on this, so I don’t have a planned response.”

      “We know the cat will break the Internet, but I don’t have any update on its status.” = “But fortunately I’m a fast thinker, so while stalling by subtexting your idiocy, I’ve come up with a moderately amusing remark that hopefully will end this ridiculous diversion.”

      Reply

