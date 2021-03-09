SCOOP: @VP Kamala Harris to announce $250 million in funding to help address COVID response inequities https://t.co/CjSeg7gnXf — Tim Perry (@tperry518) March 8, 2021





The House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said https://t.co/SgpQelXUuz pic.twitter.com/tYHV3yYh1j — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

We cannot rebuild our economy until we control the virus. President Biden is urging Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan which will create 100,000 new public health jobs to help vaccinate, test, and beat COVID. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 8, 2021

BIDEN to deliver a prime time address Thursday, @PressSec Jen Psaki says—the one-year anniversary of coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/ThTn4EgAj1 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 8, 2021

Biden’s EOs today will:

—create gender policy council with a staff of four – 3 of whom will hold title of special assistant to president

—re-examine Trump admin policies on Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that get fedl money.https://t.co/wopUiGRa95 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 8, 2021