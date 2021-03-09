Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

96 Comments

    96Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      Well ok, if we’re going to have two. . .

       

      Dr Gupta “People will say, well that doesn’t make sense”. Joe says “if you are telling people if you get this vaccine you are going to be fine and you still can’t go see people all you are going to do is discourage people from getting it”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      We should not ignore the fact that Major bit a security guard and both dogs have been sent back to Delaware.    Unlike their boss, they were not ready for prime time.   sad

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Fat White Duchess

      @JPL: I’m waiting for the news that the security guard in question was undercover for the insurrection, and Major could tell.

      @Immanentize Great minds think alike. (Your comment hadn’t posted yet.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @OzarkHillbilly: It’s funny, I was just about to post some excerpts from that article, too!

      [Graham] described Trump as “a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and P.T. Barnum,” and someone who both has a “dark side” and is capable of “magic.”  “What I’m trying to do is just harness the magic,” Graham said.

      Then comes the interesting part.  “He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know can make it,” Graham said, comparing Trump’s “magic” to what John McCain and Mitt Romney were unable to build with the party. “He can make it bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.”

      Gross.  Get help, Lindsey.  Or don’t, I don’t care.  Oh and the “magic” is called “unadulterated racism”.  Thanks for playing!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      Yesterday the Richmond, Va. paper had an article about the recovery act and it’s different parts. One piece is $17 billion to support access to broadband, for underserved communities both rural and urban (a Richmond public housing project was cited as an example of the difficulty urban poor people have in obtaining high speed internet service). The article noted that the pandemic has exposed how crucial good internet access is for at-home schooling, and effective  public health measures.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      satby

      @JPL: Too many strangers for dogs that were bred to protect, and too much change and upsetting activity for most dogs, I think. The dogs are better off in their Delaware home with less stress.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: ​Some German Shepherds have strong instincts to defend the familial territory against all intruders. Evidently Major is one of them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      I think the CDC guidelines are pretty reasonable on vaccinated people. And I think people need to get used to the idea that covid is pretty much here to stay, with probably yearly boosters like the flu. Especially since a crazification factor level of vaccine refuseniks walk among us to keep it circulating at a low level. Sure, the vaccines aren’t 100% against all  infection, but they’re damn close to 100% against serious illness and death. Good enough odds for most of us to resume some small semblance of normal.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @Jeffro: GSDs have a strong sense of duty and think in terms of security. Unless raised and trained to manage a situation like the White House, they are going to make the wrong moves.

      Had they been retrievers, like the Obama dogs — who also came there as puppies and learned the right things — it would have been different.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Quinerly

      @Jeffro: Lindsey’s “got it bad, and that ain’t good.”

      Seriously, I caught the actual video clip of him saying it… He’s got a crush on Trump. He was practically breathless. I will leave it at that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Fat White Duchess

      Good morning, all.

      The Duke wants me to give a recommendation for The New Jim Crow after I read him a few paragraphs.  Essential book.  I’ve been assuming all jackals have aleady read it, since I’m usually behind the curve on anything other than psychology, but if you haven’t…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Immanentize

      @Spanky: my cat ralphed on the rug this morning.  Then wouldn’t let me back to sleep until I let him out….

      Happy happy joy joy.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      There’s talking about filibuster reform on MJ. It occurred to me that we should be thankful that the GOP was obstructionist on this.  Had they been willing to work with Biden, the bill would probably not have ended up as good.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Quinerly: Virginia Republicans also welcomed the influx of energized tea party cranks and evangelical Dominionists that filled their depleted ranks at the beginning of the last decade. Now the party is stuck in a dilemma: they can’t win with these nuts, but they can’t win without them either.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Those people have always been the base of the GOP.  The base is simply tired of waiting for the corporate types to satisfy their needs.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ksmiami

      @OzarkHillbilly: that’s why as much as I admire German Shepherds, of the spitz dogs, I’m a Siberian husky person- robbers could come in and they’d be like if you pet me, I’ll show you the safe… too bad about the episode though.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      ALERT: Kenya deported suspected US Capitol Insurrectionist Isaac Sturgeon back to the US. Sturgeon – who lives in Montana – was scooped up by the feds upon arrival at JFK Airport in NYC.Sturgeon is accused of shoving barricade into DC police officers on Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/4azNGVXPpU— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 8, 2021

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Quinerly

      Good morning! Traveling dog parents… Favorite foldable dog crate? I’m asking everyone and gathering info. I need to buy one for JoJo las Orejas for the Sept-Dec trip. Be able to store easily in the van. He is crate trained.. But we have a hard sided and it’s huge… takes up too much space. Always had Midwest brand metal ones in the past but from reviews the quality isn’t so good anymore. Has to be able to store under the single/twin bed platform. I guess metal is really my only option. Just don’t see a fabric one working for him. Need it for certain stops, areas.

      Yes, I’m focused on things to lift my spirits. There is a light at the end of this tunnel. I feel it. Thanks for any suggestions. Like I said I am asking everyone. 😉

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Lindsey Graham: Trump may destroy Republican party but he has a ‘magic’

      Andrew Paul at McSweeney’s got there first with the Nyarlathotep series.  Problem is, Graham wouldn’t get the reference.  Hmm, are there any Christian figures who are destructive but have “magic”?  Could it be….. SATAN?!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ksmiami: Labs are the same. They’d just roll over for some belly scritchins.

      @Baud: Pray tell whatever are they hiding??? This could be bigger than Ben Ghazi’s sex scandal.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m hoping the Bidens can get excellent dog trainers on the case and bring the hounds back to the White House soon. It’s sad for dogs to be separated from their people.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Immanentize

      @The Fat White Duchess: fabulous book.

      All thumbs up 👍👍

      Tonight I’m doing a panel with three other people about “Trial Four” and the Boston trials of Sean Ellis for the murder of an off duty cop, John Mulligan, in 1993.  There is a six part documentary about the case on Netflix.  I also recommend that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Quinerly

      @Jeffro: don’t these people watch the video replays of themselves? It’s pretty obvious…. Shades of junior high. Can’t anyone tell him to tone it down it a bit?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      OzarkHillbilly

      God’s house: In just the latest example of Church: What Are We Even Doing Here, a Malden, Missouri pastor is on leave and in counseling this week after a sermon he delivered in which he chastised the women in his congregation for not being hot or putting out enough went viral on social media. “Now look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump — I’m not saying that at all,” First General Baptist Church Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark says in the video. “Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know, maybe you’re a participation trophy.” He then goes on to refer to women from Mexico as “taco belles” before busting out the good book in order to promote some good old-fashioned spousal rape. “The wife has no longer all the rights over her body, but shares them with her husband,” he says, quoting a verse from Corinthians. “So whenever she’s not in the mood, dig out your Bible.” Man of God, or Hypeman of the Patriarchy at an open mic night hosted by an incel forum for little league dads? It’s getting hard to tell the difference.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      A bit of good news: my company’s people have been at home for almost a year now. One of my best people, who is actually in the building to provide support for her boss, mentioned to me that she is 7 months pregnant with a baby girl.

      I do a lot of mail work for her and we are close, so this news filled my heart and made me happy.

      Took the edge off some major melancholy of late.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @Baud: In the 1950’s, Eisenhower could achieve temporary ascendance over the nativist, New Deal-hating Taft Republican majority. Dean Acheson aptly described these people as “the Primitives.” Eisenhower had to compromise with them. But since the addition of the segregationist Southern Democrats during the realignment of the 1970’s, the Republican Party has been in thrall to the reactionaries.

      The Chamber of Commerce/Country Club elites still called the shots in Virginia until ten years ago. Their voters got away from them though, and now the Virginia party is hardpressed to even figure out a process for this years state office nominations. They are terrified that trumpist state senator Amanda Chase would win a primary for Governor,  and drag the rest of the ticket into the Dismal Swamp.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I saw that earlier, and I’m still not sure if the pastor’s out because of the sexism and racism, or because he suggested that Melania’s skill set was primarily decorative.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Betty Cracker

      @Quinerly: This CNN story doesn’t say, but there’s this line:

      A person familiar with the dogs’ schedule confirms to CNN they are in Delaware, but noted they have been known to stay there with minders when the first lady is out of town. Biden departed Monday afternoon for a two-day trip to Washington and California to visit military bases.

      So, maybe it’s a temporary thing. Both Bidens seem like genuine hands-on dog people, so hopefully they’ll bring the dogs back and train the youngster so there are no further incidents.

      We can safely assume the press will be on this story like, well, a dog on a bone…

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: We can safely assume the press will be on this story like, well, a dog on a bone…

      Aha! Another clever eleven-dimensional chess move, giving the press a story that will make them all go “Squirrel!” and keep them distracted while the Democrats sneak through HR1.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ken

      BTW I just realized it’s March 9, and I haven’t heard anything about Biden ripping off his face and revealing he’s been Trump all along, or whatever insanity/inanity the Qultists were claiming.  I take it that Biden, Harris, Pelosi, et al haven’t been arrested as scheduled?

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jay

      @evodevo:

      most dogs and cats wind up in shelters because their owners are assholes,

      a few wind up in shelters because their owners face such life changes, divorced from family that love them, that a shelter is the only option for the pet.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Quinerly

      @Betty Cracker: thanks. I saw a blurb about it but it gave no details. I tuned out for a few days. Really helped my mental state. Scored that left over J&J vaccine at that rural event Fri, 4 hrs from St Louis (2000 doses, less than 120 people signed up, my tier isn’t eligible so some of us have become Vaccine Hunters here in Missouri since all the vaccine seems to have gone to the rural areas where no one wants it)

      Ended up staying at a cabin near the event the whole weekend. First I really caught  any news/BJ was late last night. Lots of posts to get caught up on.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Speaking of cat puke… Miss Kitty came upstairs just now for the sole reason of puking right behind my chair. Thanx to whoever first brought it up.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: That was fascinating. My Irish immigrant grandfather worked in the railroad his whole life. He said in 1968 that biggest mistake unions made was keeping Black people out. I wonder what his views were during the period Erik covers.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Betty Cracker

      @Quinerly: Glad you got your shot! I’m trying to stay attuned to the rollout in my rural area for the same reason you did in yours — hoping to score a leftover if local eligible people don’t show up.

      Just in the last week and a half or so, all of my elderly relatives I’ve been so worried about got their first doses, except my father, who is holding out for the J&J because he doesn’t want to have to go twice (yes, I told him that was dumb).

      Reply
    93. 93.

      rikyrah

      Any FrontPager going to take on the Voter Suppression nightmare in Georgia?

       

      Or that the CAPITOL OF MISSISSIPPI HAS BEEN WITHOUT DRINKING WATER FOR 4 WEEKS 😡😡

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Major was adopted in 2018 by Dr. ( Not Seuss) Jill Biden and Future President Joe Biden, after being a foster fail, ( months where they fell in love).

      Until Major and Champ testify, I will believe the dogs.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Quinerly

      @rikyrah: I had bought some real N95s. I’m taking my mask wearing down to the KN95s. Haven’t been to a restaurant (like most of us) in exactly one year tomorrow. I’m going to go to one when this J&J kicks in in11 days. Pick one of my favorites and sit outside. It’s warming up here. By myself. Stay for hrs. Very doubtful I will actually go inside one and sit until Sept.  ❤️💚💙💜

      Reply

