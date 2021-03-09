Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

What fresh hell is this?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

This is how realignments happen…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Just a few bad apples.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog goes to 11…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I personally stopped the public option…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Carrying the The Idiot Ball

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Carrying the The Idiot Ball

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , ,

From the genius responsible for both Leverage and the Crazification Factor:

This term was coined, I heard, by actor Hank Azaria, who was complaining about a show he was on and asked “who’s carrying the idiot ball this week?” The modern conservative intellectual movement is now reduced to passing around the idiot ball.

Dr. Seuss is this week’s idiot ball, and in order to be part of the show, you have to carry it. You have to make bad faith or stupid arguments to be part of the show. The difference is, now, *everybody* has to pass the idiot ball around, all episode.

Freedom Fries. Antifa. Dr. Seuss. Millions of missing ballots. Neanderthals. Ordinarily smart people have to pretend to be earnestly dumb and make idiotic arguments about each of these, or be tossed from the show.

Ross absolutely knows that this was a decision by the rights holder to pull books with illustrations which are racist by even lax standards. This is their right, and is actually just smart capitalism. But he has to carry the Idiot Ball.

So now, you have the shorthand. Whenever you hear some ridiculous fake scandal or outrage, you can just chalk it up to “Oh, it’s this week’s Idiot Ball” and it says everything you need to know about both the subject, and the person carrying it.

But remember, the ball’s just the ball. The person carrying it’s the idiot.

So… who’s carrying the Idiot Ball, today? Or battling for possession of same?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • CliosFanBoy
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • dr. bloor
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • mellowjohn
  • p.a.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • PJ
  • Roger Moore
  • Salty Sam
  • Steeplejack
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      maybe I haven’t read enough of his columns to make a fair judgment, but base on the half dozen or so I have tried to make my way through, Douthat is among other things a pretty bad writer

      does he know he’s an affirmative action hire?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      I saw that headline and my eyes just bounced off it. I haven’t read a word he’s written for many years, but man.

      (written from my house stuffed with books)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dr. bloor

      Hah.  I saw the Idiot Ball thread when it popped up, but I hadn’t connected him to the Crazification Factor.

      I want to be John Rogers when I grow up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Now I’m concerned I’m this blog’s idiot ball.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      does he know he’s an affirmative action hire?

      No, he does not.  No conservative will ever admit to themself that they got where they are because of who they are rather than because of their own hard work.  That’s something that only happens to Those People.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack:

      Yes, I forgot to post that. I’m so glad to see he’s still so funny in the post-Trump era.

      I worry that JL Cauvin (though still funny) has not really found a good path forward. Mitch McConnell rap battles are not everyone’s cup of tea.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Salty Sam

      OT? I got my first Covid vaccine shot today! Here on a tiny out-island in PR- they had shots yesterday for pre-registered native residents, and released the leftovers today. In and out in an hour, registration, shot, observation. Next one (Moderna) scheduled for 28 days!

      I’m more excited about this than I thought I would be!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      Here’s some fun schadenfreude. Marc Thiessen thought that Joe Manchin was his buddy, his bosom bipartisan pal. They’ve had a falling out.

      Manchin promised to back his ‘Republican friends.’ Instead, he betrayed them.

      On Feb. 2, after 10 Senate Republicans went to the White House and offered President Biden a path to a bipartisan filibuster-proof covid relief bill, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) publicly backed their effort. Speaking to Fox News’s Bret Baier, Manchin declared: “I have made it very clear . . . we’re going to make this work in a bipartisan way. My friends on the other side are going to have input. And we’re going to do something that we agree on. I’m not just going to do it just down the lines of, just saying party-line vote.” He further told MSNBC, “If [Democrats] think that they’re going to . . . just shove it down people’s throats, that’s not going to happen.”
      Well, that is precisely what happened. Biden rebuffed an offer from Republicans to negotiate a compromise bill, and Senate Democrats jammed his $1.9 trillion spending plan down people’s throats on a party-line vote, using the budget reconciliation process that requires only a simple majority to pass. And Manchin provided the deciding vote that let them do it.

      (Republicans, especially the social-conservative pundit types, sure are big on that “jammed it down people’s throats” thing. )

      Already, Manchin is signaling that he will do the same on Biden’s next big priority — a $2 trillion to $4 trillion climate and infrastructure spending bill. Once again, he is talking tough for his constituents back home. “I’m not going to do it through reconciliation,” as with the covid spending bill, Manchin told Axios’s Mike Allen. “I am not going to get on a bill that cuts [Republicans] out completely before we start” (emphasis added). The message to the White House is clear: Make a pretense of actually negotiating this time, but in the end I’ll be with you.

      Anyway, if Joe Manchin can get worthless jackasses like Thiessen so upset, maybe we should be a bit more appreciative of him.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      maybe we should be a bit more appreciative of him.

      Manchin’s grandstanding for minor changes was annoying was fuck, but a Democratic Senator from West Virginia is definitely something worth appreciating.

      I’m liking his noises about filibuster reform.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: I posted about this in the previous thread a bit ago…that’ll teach me not to keep up!  ;)

      Yes, Thiessen…too bad, so sad (the fucking hack)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dr. bloor

      @Jeffro: It arguably should be named the “Thiessen Ball,” or for our football-loving friends perhaps “The Idiot Ball Presented by Marc Thiessen.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      So some of my minions had scheduled vaccine appointments cancelled because, and I swear I am not making this up, a bunch of soap opera production staffers and other Hollywood types tried to jump the line in such numbers that the city had to cancel the whole drive-through event.

      People who are legitimately eligible are being rescheduled for next week, so not the end of the world, but still a major annoyance. Basic problem is that the state’s reservation system doesn’t allow limiting based on ZIP code or anything else, so all you need is one person to forward an email with a link to a ‘limited’ appointment and the opportunity will, shall we say, go viral. Follow up phone calls to screen works in small numbers, but doesn’t scale.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      In Syracuse today, @SenSchumer indicates federal government is aiming to take over the vaccination process.

      “…They will remove all these requirements and people can just line up and get the vaccines.”

      I have Sen’s full quote below and will have more on this on @News_8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/j346jUrWSj

      — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) March 9, 2021

      Clarification from @SenSchumer's office: To clarify, the federal government is not taking over vaccine distribution; The substantial federal assistance in the American Rescue Plan will ensure that vaccine distribution is a complementary local, state and federal effort. https://t.co/tuKcxqWbR8

      — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) March 9, 2021

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Thiessen was whining about that as well.

      I hope (but doubt) that he reads the WaPo comments to his columns. The commentariat there is every bit as hostile to him as we are, though because of the moderators they’re not quite as vulgar sadly.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dmsilev:

      The message to the White House is clear: Make a pretense of actually negotiating this time, but in the end I’ll be with you.

      I mean, isn’t that what he already did by listening to that laughable $600 billion dollar proposal by a few “moderate” GOP Sens? Murkowski even got her (pretty good) amendment added to the package and she still voted against the ARA

      Reply
    45. 45.

      PJ

      @Baud: ​
      If you look around the comments section and can’t tell who the idiot ball is, you’re it.

      ETA: Cheryl got there first, and more pithily.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Can we lash Theissen, Douchehat and a half-dozen other RWNJ “poundits” to a sled & send them to Alaska to run the Idiotarod? With any luck they’d be found board-stiff in a snowbank next spring.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @zhena gogolia:

      For me it’s not so much happiness as relief.  I don’t feel exactly relaxed about COVID, but I’m not nearly as stressed out about it as I did.  I can go to the store or take the train to work and not tense up if someone isn’t wearing their mask right.  It’s not just the light at the end of the tunnel, but actually seeing enough of the tunnel to know how far away the exit is.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Patricia Kayden

      Crucial from new Pew poll:57% say Biden made good faith effort to work with GOP55% say Rs did *not* make good faith effort with Biden.This suggests voters are rejecting the Official Narrative that not winning GOP support is inherently a failure:https://t.co/VDmy3KVAT1— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 9, 2021

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      I don’t say, of course, that no one will be helped by getting a $1,400 check. But the same can be said of almost any policy you can imagine, including leaving fully loaded Lamborghinis at randomly selected intersections with the doors unlocked and the keys inside. Giving away sports cars would still be a poor use of government funds; it would cost far more than any conceivable benefit to the car recipients, and the help most likely wouldn’t go to those who need it most.

      (Megan McArdle)
      THE McARDLING CONTINUES.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.