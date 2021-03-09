Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Thread: Ducklings Update

Respite Thread: Ducklings Update

Respite Thread: Ducklings Update

As promised, a duckling update. They are growing like weeds, eating bowls of food. I finally had to change out their small bowl to a larger bowl and I’m still filling it three times a day or more.

Respite Thread: Ducklings Update

They spend most of their time eating, swimming in their water bowl  – I’ll probably try bathtub time later this week – and sleeping on their heat pad. They spend a few minutes several times a day on their blanket (okay, Scout’s blanket, but she doesn’t seem to mind) building up their leg strength.

They seem healthy and happy, so I’m seriously thinking of names. They are still just “the girls” for now (even though sex is undetermined yet).

Today they surprised me. I put them on their blanket, then went into the kitchen to get my camera. And. They. Followed. Me. Quacking all the way. Of course, I got them to repeat it so I could get it on video. I guess they’ve imprinted on me. ❤

Video and more photos here

Respite open thread…

      I went to Franklin Canyon to take some pics today, saw a duckling in the lake.  I got a pic of it before it dived underwater.

