pat

Golden Eagles are found primarily in the west, but some of them spend the winter here in the Driftless region of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, MN, organizes a Golden Eagle Survey each January. For the past few years I have been fortunate to accompany a survey participant who knows where to look for these rare birds. (This year’s survey found a total of 126 Goldens. We reported 4 of them.)

This year, after our survey, I returned to one of the spots where we have most often found one or two birds, and I waited, with camera, long lens (400mm + 1.4x extender) and tripod.