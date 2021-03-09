Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Good luck with your asparagus.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This really is a full service blog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Han shot first.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I personally stopped the public option…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wetsuit optional.

Shocking, but not surprising

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Open Threads / News From the Land of the Pig

News From the Land of the Pig

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

No offense to Iowans reading, but, boy, do I fucking hate your state.  Reason 1 million:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early, potentially eroding a key aspect of Democratic campaigns.

Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the voting changes over the opposition of all Democratic legislators. Republicans said the new rules were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state.

There’s really no reason for Democrats to continue to tolerate the Iowa caucuses.  Find some other small state that actually wants Democrats to vote, and hold it there.  And, how about letting voters cast a ballot rather than showing up in a high school gym on some random winter night?   While we’re at it, Democrats should just abolish caucuses in general.   We’re the democracy party — let’s act like it.

I like the way the AP framed that story, btw.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BGinCHI
  • Cameron
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • Kathy
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • rikyrah
  • Served
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Sadly, old guard east coast blue states are some of the worst.  But at least their restrictions are specifically designed to hurt the other party or minorities.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Didn’t Iowa recently have three Dem and one Rep reps? Now it’s 3-1 R to D.

      Going in the wrong direction, Hawkeye state.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      The long lines are inexcusable.  We can deal with neutral restrictive rules by educating our voters.  Can’t do anything about inadequate polling stations.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      HR1 is going to become law. Manchin says to pass it under reconciliation if necessary.

      And here’s a simple idea: Have the DNC rank states in terms of ease to vote and gerrymandering. Hire the Brennan Center to do it. That’s the order of primary states. You want to go first – be a better democracy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMG

      I don’t get it. Record high turnout helped the Republicans in Iowa. They won almost every race and by big margins. These restrictions will hurt them more than their opponents. For them, voter suppression is an assumption stemming from the delusion that “we are the real oppressed minority. Our enemies are everywhere and they outnumber us.”

      If by some chance Democrats make gains in Iowa in 2022, will the Republicans RESTORE easier voting?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cameron

      Don’t know what will happen here in Florida.  There are noises about restricting mail-in ballots, though I can’t see a way they can do that without screwing a bunch of Republican seniors.  I’m sure they have a few other tricks up their sleeves, too.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I keep coming back to the push in GA to crack down on distributing food and water to people lined up to vote. Before you even get to the question of “How does pizza and bottled water lead to voter fraud?” comes, “Why do you have to stand in line to vote long enough to get thirsty, much less hungry?”

      NPR interviewed Gabriel Sterling today, and among other questions I had, this one didn’t come up.

      (I thought this was going to be a post on the environmental dangers of factory farming. I caught one of the TV doctors (Sanjay Gupta?) saying recently that the next pandemic will come from factory farms. Not “may” or “might”, “will”. Scared the crap out of me. )

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kathy

      I’m an Iowan and am disgusted and ashamed. The Iowa GOP will not be content until absolutely no Democrats win elected office here. We have had a pretty good system – reliable voting machines with traceable paper ballots, long hours for voting, no excuse absentee ballots, long early voting period, nonpartisan redistricting system, same day voter registration. The Legislature has left a few elements intact FOR NOW, but they’ll be back to do more and worse. And yes, the caucuses need to go. It’s been a fun run for us political junkies, meeting so many candidates and getting so much attention, but the caucuses are fundamentally undemocratic and Iowa doesn’t deserve its first-in-the-nation status anyway. It’s time for the NPVIC.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      What about when the Conservative Six on the SCOTUS strike it down as unconstitutional? Do you think Manchin, Sienma will vote to pack the Court? Because otherwise, we’re looking at a one party state here in America. The GOP won’t be satisfied even to allow an opposition party in a few regional strongholds like the Northeast or the West Coast

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.