No offense to Iowans reading, but, boy, do I fucking hate your state. Reason 1 million:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early, potentially eroding a key aspect of Democratic campaigns. Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the voting changes over the opposition of all Democratic legislators. Republicans said the new rules were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state.

There’s really no reason for Democrats to continue to tolerate the Iowa caucuses. Find some other small state that actually wants Democrats to vote, and hold it there. And, how about letting voters cast a ballot rather than showing up in a high school gym on some random winter night? While we’re at it, Democrats should just abolish caucuses in general. We’re the democracy party — let’s act like it.

I like the way the AP framed that story, btw.