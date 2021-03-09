Many thanks to commentor Steeplejack for the link:





I told y’all Annie Linskey had a big future in journamalism, back when the Boston Globe hired her to hate-stalk Elizabeth Warren for challenging Sen. Scott Brown…

do the president’s dogs get secret service protection pic.twitter.com/pRvRFOKxjh — Gapeway Pundit (@canderaid) March 9, 2021

"Joe Biden campaigned on restoring civility, but early on a 'minor injury' proves to be a 'Major' test for a beleaguered presidency." – A quadruple bylined piece by Seung Min Kim, Annie Linksey, Ben Terris & the ghost of Chris Cillizza. https://t.co/NnmIjKumHf — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) March 10, 2021

The Washington Post (which is currently paying Linksey) has more self-respect than the NY Post, which is why WaPo fell back on the time-tested ‘some people say… ‘ formulation.