Late Night Open Thread: Good ‘News’, Bad Journamalism

Many thanks to commentor Steeplejack for the link:


I told y’all Annie Linskey had a big future in journamalism, back when the Boston Globe hired her to hate-stalk Elizabeth Warren for challenging Sen. Scott Brown…

The Washington Post (which is currently paying Linksey) has more self-respect than the NY Post, which is why WaPo fell back on the time-tested ‘some people say… ‘ formulation.

      karen marie

      I’m not sure any of these “journalists” have ever met, much less owned a dog.

      PS:  Oooh, look!  First!  Not last!  Or have I prematurely killed this thread?

