The American Rescue Plan has significant new ACA subsidies in the form of a new table:

“In the case of household income (expressed as a percent of poverty line) within the following income tier: The initial premium percentage is— The final premium percentage is— Up to 150.0 percent 0.0 0.0 150.0 percent up to 200.0 percent 0.0 2.0 200.0 percent up to 250.0 percent 2.0 4.0 250.0 percent up to 300.0 percent 4.0 6.0 300.0 percent up to 400.0 percent 6.0 8.5 400.0 percent and higher 8.5 8.5”.

The current table for subsidies has notably higher percentage of income a household must pay before subsidies kick in for the benchmark plan. The ARP is likely to be signed into law this week. Implementation will then start.

Implementation may be a little chaotic as this is a massive mid-year switch. It is a “simple**” change as it is not restructuring actuarial value nor creating floating accumulators nor block-granting funds to the state as a function of estimated spend or anything else like that. It is changing a lot of parameter values and then testing all systems to make sure those changes don’t make other things go boom.

So how does implementation work from a buyer’s perspective?

These subsidies are retroactive. This means that we know a lot of people will have paid more in premiums than they now should have as they were paying premiums under the old subsidy table. The exchanges will effectively treat these folks as if they had a massive drop in income and their subsidies were redetermined. This is an established pathway to true up subsidies over the course of a year.

Let’s walk through an example where all numbers are invented for teaching purposes only. Let’s say someone is currently paying $90/month for their policy that they bought in December and started in January. Let us also assume that the new subsidy table means that policy is now supposed to be $30 a month. They have paid three months of higher than needed premiums. The exchange will try to true them up in the remaining nine months of the year. There is $180 dollars in excess payments to true up. The exchanges will create a $20 credit per month so instead of paying $30/month as the “true” post-ARP premium, they will see a $10/month premium for the rest of the year and then a $30 premium if they auto-renew into the same plan and all else is held equal.

New buyers should (shortly) see the right post-ARP subsidy schedule. There is unlikely to be a lot of weirdness. If there is weirdness on an isolated scale, the income change re-allocation of excess premiums going forward is a plausible pathway to fixing things.

In cases where the new subsidy table brings people into net zero premiums with surplus excess premium paid, I’m not sure how that will work. The fail safe will be the traditional reconciliation process as I discussed with the Washington Post last night:

Ultimately, however, any missteps in properly calculating someone’s subsidy should be rectified when they file taxes next year, Anderson said. That’s because the Internal Revenue Service is required to reconcile the marketplace subsidies people received with what they’re eligible for.

Implementation on the fly could be a little messy and mostly smooth (or vice versa). The IRS reconciliation process is the fail safe method to true people up.

So what does this mean for buyers?

I would say that if you need coverage to start April 1st, go buy coverage now and don’t worry about reconciling subsidies between the two regimes as that should catch up to you relatively quickly.

** Word to the wise — if you know a claims system or Exchange plumber, do not utter the word “simple” nor impede progress to the coffee pot this spring — it is best for everyone’s health.