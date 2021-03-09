Late last week, Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the RNC, telling them to “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.” Well, that couldn’t stand since Trump is the RNC’s cash cow — every fundraising letter is a slobbering paean to the Orange Calf and a plea to supporters to pony up to show their undying loyalty. So, here’s how the RNC responded, as reported by Politico:

In a letter sent Monday afternoon to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer asserted that the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

What was behind the Trump demand? Politico quotes “senior Republicans” who allegedly attribute the brush-back to shady advisors surrounding the twice-impeached, two-time popular vote loser, as if Trump himself isn’t a known fraudster who is capable of the most profoundly nefarious schemes, such as unduly influencing his dying father, an end-stage Alzheimer’s disease patient at the time, to rob his deceased brother’s children. C’mon, man.

Maybe that fairy tale is an opening salvo of a scheme concocted by Republican grandees — an attempt to try to separate the base marks from Trump by portraying him as a clueless naif who’s being taken advantage of by charlatans (Lewandowski and Parscale among them). Good luck with that, boys.

Anyhoo, Trump’s response yesterday was so much better than I hoped for:

He didn’t start his own party, which is complicated to do and be competitive, but Trump is trying to set himself up as the place where money for Republicans should go as opposed to GOP committees pic.twitter.com/IPaiXTaIEy — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 9, 2021

Arguably, it would be better for Democrats if Trump started a third party. But this might evolve into a fine outcome for Democrats after all. Since Trump has the attention span of a fruit fly and is motivated solely by spite and greed, a third party would have probably only fielded candidates to primary Republicans Trump considers disloyal, leaving the ruthlessly efficient Republican machine to operate as usual in other districts.

The Trump crime family directly muscling in on the party’s money machine makes the stakes much higher. The Trumps may not know or care who’s running for the House seat in Cockroach Acres, Florida or Sheepshag, Wyoming, but they’ll damn sure want a cut of the donation haul. They’ll have their sticky fingers in every little pie, and that’s good news for Democrats.

