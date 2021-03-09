Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grift-O-Rama (Open Thread)

Late last week, Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the RNC, telling them to “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.” Well, that couldn’t stand since Trump is the RNC’s cash cow — every fundraising letter is a slobbering paean to the Orange Calf and a plea to supporters to pony up to show their undying loyalty. So, here’s how the RNC responded, as reported by Politico:

In a letter sent Monday afternoon to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer asserted that the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

What was behind the Trump demand? Politico quotes “senior Republicans” who allegedly attribute the brush-back to shady advisors surrounding the twice-impeached, two-time popular vote loser, as if Trump himself isn’t a known fraudster who is capable of the most profoundly nefarious schemes, such as unduly influencing his dying father, an end-stage Alzheimer’s disease patient at the time, to rob his deceased brother’s children. C’mon, man.

Maybe that fairy tale is an opening salvo of a scheme concocted by Republican grandees — an attempt to try to separate the base marks from Trump by portraying him as a clueless naif who’s being taken advantage of by charlatans (Lewandowski and Parscale among them). Good luck with that, boys.

Anyhoo, Trump’s response yesterday was so much better than I hoped for:

Arguably, it would be better for Democrats if Trump started a third party. But this might evolve into a fine outcome for Democrats after all. Since Trump has the attention span of a fruit fly and is motivated solely by spite and greed, a third party would have probably only fielded candidates to primary Republicans Trump considers disloyal, leaving the ruthlessly efficient Republican machine to operate as usual in other districts.

The Trump crime family directly muscling in on the party’s money machine makes the stakes much higher. The Trumps may not know or care who’s running for the House seat in Cockroach Acres, Florida or Sheepshag, Wyoming, but they’ll damn sure want a cut of the donation haul. They’ll have their sticky fingers in every little pie, and that’s good news for Democrats.

Open thread.

    74Comments

    1. 1.

      citizen dave

      ABG

      Always Be Grifting

      (just saw the opportunity to Occupy slot #1–never done that before!

      Maybe the DNC can send a letter out supporting the RNC view: please keep using the Orange One’s visage and name in your fundraising.  What can we do to help?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wapiti

      And at the time of the second impeachment, a lot of us saw this coming. The Repubs should have cut a guy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      Let them fight!

      The RNC reply is gonna made Trump ssooooo mad!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RandomMonster

      You can rest assured that the money won’t be spent in any way meant to win Republican elections. What isn’t siphoned off as “consulting fees“ for family will be used to pay lawyers and buy favors.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      The best thing we could do for the Republican base is raise their taxes so they have less money to throw away.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      In that first paragraph… ‘s/paean/peen/’: “every fundraising letter is a slobbering peen to the Orange Calf” there, much more accurate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      That clip of Lindsey Graham’s Axios interview, were he babbled about Trump bringing “the magic” and having the power to make the party bigger or destroy it, makes more sense now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      “Democrat strategy for 2024 in chaos as GOP reinvents political fundraising”

      Tomorrow’s NYT Headlines, Today

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TS (the original)

      @rikyrah:

      From your link

      Biden’s latest move to restore portraits of Clinton and Bush came months after President Trump reportedly refused to hold an unveiling ceremony for the portrait of former President Barack Obama, marking a 40-year break from tradition.

      The last guy took hatred of political rivals to a level not seen in my lifetime (and no doubt longer).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      Haberman: He didn’t start his own party, which is complicated to do and be competitive work

      Doesn’t the NYT have copy editors any more?

      (Rhetorical question, most newspapers got rid of them years ago. And yes it’s a tweet but work with me here.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      How much am I loving this dynamic?  A LOT!

      trumpov insists on running all the GQP’s fundraising through him, ensuring he skims off an ever-increasing amount…GQP committees are starved for cash due to the skimming…more voters of all types start to see the GQP for what it is…big donors stop donating, except directly to their pet candidates (and those candidates are getting nuttier all the time on the R side)

      I used to want the orange moron to keel over a.s.a.p.  But now I’m thinking that perhaps I should wish him a long and healthy life.  He might be able to keep this up for a decade, right?  And then his kids can take over the new family “business” and keep up the skimming, etc.  LOLOL

      Karma, she is a beast!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TS (the original)

      @Baud:   you have interesting hopes – but I’d like to see President Obama there before  wondering what to put in the next space.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Immanentize

      OMG 🤯

      I believe it was exactly one year ago today that I had to pull the plug on the sea cruise that the Immp and I had scheduled.  It was the last moment of fretful denial for me.

      I still thank all the Jackals who kept me virtual company while I worried about what to do.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Raoul Paste

      Contemplating the portrait that Trump commissions for himself could be an all day thread
      It will be hilariously self aggrandising, and in embarrassing bad taste

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      The other wrinkle: Darlie’s customers seem just fine with things the way they are. China is far from the kind of racial reckoning that U.S. investors, customers and workers are increasingly demanding. It’s a country where entertainers in blackface last month performed an “African song and dance” number on the state-sponsored Spring Festival TV gala. China’s leading toothpaste brand is still growing market share, Colgate executives told investors in December, and store sales of Darlie are recovering faster than Colgate’s own-brand products.

      Ugh. Hollywood also has to censor same-sex romance out of it’s movies for the Chinese market too. The result is often minor scenes that hold little meaning cab be easily edited out for international release. I know it’s not just because of the PRC that they do this, but it’s still irksome. They’re a huge market.

      One of the few things I can ever say I agreed with Shill Barr on, though I’m sure he didn’t have LGBTQ+ rights in mind:

      In July 2020, Barr condemned large American tech companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple, and Hollywood studios, accusing them of “kowtowing” to the Chinese Communist Party for the sake of profits. He said that “Hollywood now regularly censors its own movies to appease the Chinese Communist Party, the world’s most powerful violator of human rights.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: It’s possible the RNC is attempting to use a pitifully small bribe to avert the extortion scheme. [WaPo]

      The Republican National Committee is moving part of its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago from a nearby hotel for a dinner speech that will be headlined by former president Donald Trump, according to Republicans involved in the planning of the event.

      The move, which highlights the former president’s continued grip over the GOP, comes amid a spat over the use by RNC and other Republican organizations of Trump’s likeness and image in fundraising, as well as anxiety about how Trump plans to use his influence in the 2022 midterms.

      Maybe they think they can placate him by directing occasional cash spigots at his properties. People who are being extorted by an aggressive mobster often think the next cash drop will be the last…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Immanentize

      @Raoul Paste: I think the best possibility will either be a portrait like the “missing” Graham Sutherland portrait of W. Churchill, or perhaps a simple portrait —

      “Trump in Eternal Repose”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      Late last week, Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the RNC, telling them to “immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech.”…What was behind the Trump demand?

      The GOP is making money off his name and likeness, and he resents not gettting a percentage of the take.

      Because he’s greedy and stupid, he decided to go whole hog on them, instead of proposing a joint fund-raising agreement that would regularly deposit money in a campaign account he could raid as a slush fund.

      Any speculation that makes it more complicated than that simply isn’t taking into account how dumb, angry, resentment-fueled, vicious, and avaricious, the orange man-baby is.​​​​​​​​

      No one had to advise him to do it. The orders all came from his own scheming head, and issued forth from his own scheming mouth.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MattF

      And.. the Tsar’s evil advisors are misleading Him, as ever.

      In fact, it’s evident that the Former Guy intends to dominate the Republican Party. And that includes various Congressional leaders who may not have prostrated themselves sufficiently. Or, worse, who control disbursement of $$$$.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: exactly!

      A one-time event fee at Mar-a-Lago vs skimming a nice big % of all that cash sloshing around?  Pu-lease, GQP!  You know trumpov, dumb as he is, has already run those numbers…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cope

      Sheepshag, Wyoming, where men are men and sheep are nervous.

      Trump is the black hole gravitationally bound to the red giant GOP, trying to suck all the mass/money in for himself. Metaphor over.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MattF:

      it’s evident that the Former Guy intends to dominate the Republican Party.

      And I see no sign he’s succeeding.  He’s getting shit roles.  Being a headliner at CPAC is a sign that the most asshole wing of the party thinks you troll liberals, and that’s it.  FOX let him on air once, and wasn’t happy about how it went.  The RNC is letting him have a talk to donors, but isn’t holding the rest of their event at his property.  Oh, and Trump is now so desperate for money he’s suing the RNC.  No Republican is going to give Dems a victory by admitting it, but it’s less than two months since Biden took office, and Trump is well on his way down the memory hole.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Immanentize:

      I bet you’re glad you never went! That could’ve been a nightmare. Did the cruise line issue some kind of voucher for another trip with them or something? Maybe you could still have that cruise later this year

      Reply
    41. 41.

      geg6

      This is fucking hilarious. Now they’ve agreed to using Mar-a-Loco for their fundraisers, so that Trumpenstein gets a cut both ways. A piece of the RNC action and massively padded invoices for shitty steaks and cheap cocktails.

      I keep reading stuff that says not to take any GOP infighting seriously. That they are evil geniuses and just trolling us so that we don’t see their nefarious plans happening in the dark recesses that we simply are too naive to see. I don’t know. Stuff like this really gives me doubts.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      No Republican is going to give Dems a victory by admitting it, but it’s less than two months since Biden took office, and Trump is well on his way down the memory hole

      It seems that way. Still, we’ll see if he tries to run again. If he does, he’ll win the GQP primaries easily. All of the GOP voter suppression techniques are not making me sanguine

      Reply
    44. 44.

      charon

      @Baud:

      I remember Darkie toothpaste from my expat days in Malaysia, complete with grinning black fellow on the box.  I was wondering about “Darlie” in that piece, until I read of the name change.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @geg6:

      Now they’ve agreed to using Mar-a-Loco for their fundraisers

      No.  They’ve let him have one single dinner for whatever donors want to go, while the rest of the event that dinner is attached to happens elsewhere with Trump not involved.  This is sad.  They’re tossing Trump a tiny scrap.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      To be Frank

      I wondered about this 6 years ago. He lost any control of use of his image and name when he made himself a politician. For someone who’s only business is self-promotion that choice seemed to be giving the milk away for free. All of us are free to use his name and image to raise money to oppose, support, or ignore him as we choose.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Tony Jay

      @SFAW:

      “With compromise all the rage in DC, the Fringe Left turns to online sabotage as a panacea for irrelevance”

      Tomorrow’s NYT Headlines, Today

       

      I’m on it. Beats working anyday.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think you’re right about the top-tier “conservative” media ecosystem and Republican establishment being eager to memory-hole Trump. But so far, their voters aren’t letting them, which is why McCarthy, McConnell, et al., walked back their initial denunciations of Trump’s role in 1/6.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: One of the republican candidates for Virginia Governor cited trump in a radio ad I heard yesterday. “[Candidate] believes in president trump’s pro-jobs policies…” I am sure trump has no legal right to stop this, but if trump complained would the candidate defy him? Unlikely.

      trump probably is trying to figure out a way to extort money from Republican primary contenders: so many dollars for using his name, so many more for trump not attacking him. A lot more for an actual endorsement. Platinum level will get a trump endorsement, plus attacks on the candidate’s two closest rivals.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I am glad we didn’t go, but still salty that we couldn’t.

      I’m sitting on two fat vouchers good for booking within two years.  I am not ready to trust a cruise this summer and, as it is, Viking isn’t sailing until at least June.  So, maybe winter cruise?  Or next summer?  Who knows?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      zhena gogolia

      @Ken: I was reading a profile of Nobel-Prize-winning writer Kazuo Ishiguro in the NYT magazine and saw the phrase, “On the philosophical plain . . .” NO EDITORS

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Old School

      Ever since Trump sent his cease-and-desist letter, I’ve been hoping that AOC or Obama would send their own letters demanding that their names/likenesses not be used in Republican fundraising emails as well.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      zhena gogolia

      @Immanentize:

      My husband and I were just remembering the one-year anniversary of when Martin and some others here talked us out of going to Philadelphia on Amtrak!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Amir Khalid

      I googled Cockroach Acres, Florida and Sheepshag, Wyoming. It appears that they are not in fact real places. I am vaguely disappoint.

      Trump is now trying to shake down the entire Republican party. You can’t fault the guy for not thinking big. But will it finally be enough to make the party’s base realise that he’s just bad news for them, after they’ve willfully ignored all the other indications so far? I tend not to think so.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SFAW

      @Tony Jay:

      Oh, SO close. But “compromise” isn’t “all the rage” in DC, at least not in any FTFTFNYT version of “reality.”

      Maybe “Biden and Dem leadership use procedural tricks to pass his bill, but progressives may mount their own insurrection”?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      SFAW

      @Immanentize:

      How goes the Royals baiting today?

      Well, top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. hit a 500-foot home run in a spring training game in Arizona.

      Oh, wait — I read that as “Royals batting.”

      Never mind.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TS (the original)

      @dmsilev:

      Sorry missed your selection – guess  the fool will use whichever artist pays him the most money.  If he’s not grifting, he’s not living.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @SFAW:

      top prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

      I’m seeing lots of sons of major leaguers in box scores lately. Of course most of them won’t go north, but then there is Fernando Tatis Jr. Sons of Roger Clemens and Cal Ripken Jr. played in one spring training game.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Soprano2

      I still cannot believe Republicans didn’t take the opportunity Democrats gave them on a silver platter to cut the former guy off at the knees.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      SFAW

      @Immanentize:

      He’s young, he’s still fine-tuning his HR-distance skills.

      If he keeps this up, it’ll be interesting to see Witt vs Pete Alonso in a home run contest.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      germy

      Incredible. Piers Morgan has relentlessly criticized Meghan Markle & Prince Harry for not tolerating Years of relentless vicious racist death threats—but himself couldn’t stand even 2 minutes of a calm rebuttal on his very own show! White fragility y’all pic.twitter.com/GdYjpdbTbc

      — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 9, 2021

      Reply

