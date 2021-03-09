Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, March 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, March 8-9

Reason editor Soave never heard about / chose to ignore the Sturgis superspreader…

  Amir Khalid
  NeenerNeener
  raven
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • YY_Sima Qian

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 89. Reported deaths still at 1159.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      156 cases in the hospital, 43 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available.

      MRI accomplished yesterday, but even with Valium I couldn’t wear a mask in the tube. They let me wear it down around my chin when they weren’t in the room with me. Now I have to keep my fingers crossed for the next two weeks, because I was mask-less for about 90 minutes. I had to be mask-less in the dentist’s chair twice in the last year and now yesterday in the MRI. I’m pushing my luck, especially when I’m so close to getting my first jab early next month.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/8 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 3/8 China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Mozambique & 1 each from Tanzania & Ethiopia (all via Kathmandu); 1 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national returning from Egypt
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Serbia (via Vienna) & Panama (via San José, Costa Rica & Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Ghana (via Dubai); 3 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Nigeria (via Muscat) & the US, and a foreign national coming from Kenya
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Ukrainian crew members off a cargo ship 
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Ukrainian national coming from Poland
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Nepal
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 11 confirmed cases recovered, 5 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation &  none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 268 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 180 active confirmed cases in the country (173 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 246 asymptomatic cases (245 imported), 0 suspect cases. 4,543 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/9 Hong Kong reported 21 new cases, 13 imported (4 from Pakistan, 3 from the Philippines, & 1 each from the US, Singapore, Canada & Nigeria, 2 unknown) & 8 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,280 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 316,269 cases. He also reports nine new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,186 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 18,704 active and contagious cases; 155 are in ICU, 76 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,345 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 296,379 patients recovered — 93.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      Nine new clusters were reported today: Jalan Nusa Mega, Jalan Industri A1, and Jalan Setia Jaya in Johor; Jalan U-Thant building site and Jalan Salak building site in Kuala Lumpur; Lorong Kilang in Selangor; Medan Bayan Lepas in Penang; Sungai Lembing in Pahang; and Amanjaya in Kedah.

      Sungai Lembing and Jalan Setia Jaya are community clusters. Amanjaya is a high-risk group cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      1,278 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 464 cases: 121 in older clusters, nine in Lorong Kilang cluster, 238 close-contact screenings, and 96 other screenings. Johor reports 165 cases: five in older clusters; 75 in Jalan Nusa Mega, Jalan Industri A1, and Jalan Setia Jaya clusters; 22 close-contact screenings; and 63 other screenings. Sarawak reports 162 local cases: 40 in existing clusters, 90 close-contact screenings, and 32 other screenings. Penang reports 143 cases: 50 in older clusters, 28 in Medan Bayan Lepas cluster, 37 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 118 local cases: six in older clusters, 49 in Jalan U-Thant building site and Jalan Salak building site clusters, 33 close-contact screenings, and 30 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 64 cases: 14 in existing clusters, 32 close-contact screenings, and 18 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 45 cases: 24 in existing clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Terengganu reports 36 cases: 28 in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Perak reports 34 cases: 12 in existing clusters, nine close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings. Kedah reports 25 cases: three in older clusters, three in Amanjaya cluster, 10 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 16 cases: four in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Putrajaya reports three cases: two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Pahang reports two cases: one in Sungai Lembing cluster, and one other screening. And Perlis reports one case, found in other screening.

      Labuan and Melaka report no new cases today.

      Two new cases today are imported: one in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Sarawak.

      The deaths reported today are a 66-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and heart disease; an 88-year-old man in Perak with stroke; a 73-year-old man in Terengganu with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and heart disease; a 66-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia; an 88-year-old woman in Sarawak, DOA with hypertension and dyslipidaemia; a 51-year-old man in Selangor with hypertension; a 66-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia; a 66-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and intestinal cancer; and a 38-year-old non-Malaysian man in Kuala Lumpur, DOA with no co-morbidities listed.

      raven

      Dr Gupta “People will say, well that doesn’t make sense”. Joe says “if you are telling people if you get this vaccine you are going to be fine and you still can’t go see people all you are going to do is discourage people from getting it”.

