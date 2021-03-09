The tide is turning ?? More Americans have now received at least one vaccine dose than have tested positive since the pandemic began, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Trackerhttps://t.co/dwvEfawFi6 @business pic.twitter.com/trOSaGy5rN — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 8, 2021

The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 92.1 million, or 27.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average remained largely unchanged at 2.17 million shots per day. 18.1% of Americans have received at least one shot; 9.5% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jRQlp0eaO3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 9, 2021

CDC says: Vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks, but must still wear them in public and avoid large gatherings when around those who aren’t immunized or are at high risk for contracting coronavirus.https://t.co/PshgG43yMq — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 8, 2021

The US had +45,116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.7 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 59,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 18. pic.twitter.com/JzTayCsv6t — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 9, 2021

Officially, 28,813,424 #COVID19 cases have been reported to @CDCgov . And 92 million people have received at least 1 dose of #vaccine . So vaccination rates are running about 3 times the cumulative caseload — we're on a roll, America!https://t.co/7O9Xi78ZuH pic.twitter.com/tDqin0KvpT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 8, 2021

President Biden spoke with Army Staff Sergeant Marvin Cornish, who received this facility's first Johnson & Johnson vaccine today. Biden's administration has been working to head off doubts about that vaccine, out of concern some people could skip it and wait for another. pic.twitter.com/AX7gWYTxHx — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 8, 2021

Most unvaccinated Americans are concerned about potentially experiencing serious side effects from a #COVID19 vaccine. About 1/3 are concerned about potentially having to pay out of pocket, missing work, or getting COVID from the vaccine. Our latest: https://t.co/Cmr4rntz7r pic.twitter.com/4ngYJhW56p — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) March 8, 2021

How close is the US is to a possible Covid19 surge? The country is in the "eye of the hurricane" right now, according to epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, citing rapidly spreading #coronavirus variants, particularly B.1.1.7 https://t.co/BjtUNvZEqT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 8, 2021

======

From WHO's news conference w/ the question answered by Dr. Mike Ryan, exec. director of WHO's emergencies program

Q: Should WHO have been louder in its warnings of the looming pandemic last year?

Ryan: "Yes, maybe we need to shout louder. But maybe some people need hearing aids" https://t.co/AebpstefnP pic.twitter.com/Bvikq7oI8z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 8, 2021

How fast is Covid vaccine progress around the world? https://t.co/wgdM6y3NS0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 9, 2021

Surprising: "Although Wuhan is the earliest #COVID19 affected city & had most of the patients in China, the #SARSCoV2 antibody was only in 2.22% of 17,794 blood donors during Jan–April 2020…Results suggest most of Wuhan remained uninfected during the early wave of COVID-19." https://t.co/2kTA45F1yH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 8, 2021

Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use https://t.co/n2FpRMSJF5 pic.twitter.com/Hu6SkT6O4M — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

Thailand launches yacht quarantine for tourists https://t.co/qsavvjwPsr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 9, 2021

Russia on Tuesday confirmed 9,445 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of reported infections to 4,342,474 https://t.co/1aNDaUY4bU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 9, 2021

German MP Nikolas Löbel resigns over face mask scandal https://t.co/hDp1d3H6ud — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 8, 2021

The Netherlands has extended a tough coronavirus lockdown until the end of the month. But the Dutch prime minister is predicting that a “tipping point is coming when the vaccine gains the upper hand over the virus." https://t.co/Dx0Shlq8RY — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 8, 2021

Australia PM says COVID-19 vaccination drive on track to meet targets https://t.co/5aihP3X2Bm pic.twitter.com/mQgajNyzI7 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

======

Even as vaccines roll out, the pandemic’s holy grail — a drug to successfully treat COVID-19 — continues to elude medicine https://t.co/DuIx9avZxj — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 9, 2021

This is *absolutely nothing to worry about* and actually extremely normal for all vaccines and the reasons why are totally fascinating. Women tend to mount stronger immune responses. https://t.co/BJW4mwaOMU — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 9, 2021

Chinese herbs vs. Covid19: USC in Los Angeles is launching a clinical trial exploring the use of Chinese medicine to treat the infection. Therapy is a combo of 13 compounds used extensively in Wuhan where patients were reported to have significant success https://t.co/thU3R6piP0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 8, 2021

A Cuban-developed Covid vaccine is entering a massive Phase III trial. The recruitment of 44,000 volunteers ages 19 to 80 is underway to test a vax called Soberana-2. It is the 1st Covid vaccine developed in Latin America https://t.co/bT5Tu6QmuD via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021

⬇️ new platforms for vaccine production also help to increase the production capacity. It is important to ensure that the production capacity is spread in different geographies to have global coverage in case of crisis. https://t.co/2Zukaq2N6s — Dr Sylvie Briand (@SCBriand) March 8, 2021

Experts say the flow of misinformation in Spanish has intensified in the U.S. since Election Day. First it promulgated Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen. More recently, it has sought to undermine vaccination efforts. https://t.co/WWmfVlJNT0 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 7, 2021

"We're facing a tidal wave of COVID-related disability cases, and we're not ready." Long-haul COVID patients tend to exhibit the kinds of symptoms that disability case reviewers have historically been skeptical. The pandemic is producing scores of cases https://t.co/YNhEEOgzsV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 9, 2021

Have you been wondering how the cold chain is maintained as #Covid vaccine doses are shipped across the country. @HoganAlex took a look at the process. https://t.co/3AKOjqsLGE — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 8, 2021

======

The Navajo Nation is moving closer to becoming the first area in the United States to administer the first vaccine dose to its entire population. https://t.co/kA9WAl6Osb — Decoherence (@DecoherenceWave) March 7, 2021

White House adviser @DrNunezSmith gives this update on how Covid cases, deaths and vaccinations vary in relation to race. There are still big gaps in the data, she said. "I want to emphasize here — it is possible to do better," she says. pic.twitter.com/j5VFl2j3eG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 8, 2021

Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of a super-rich Florida community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims. https://t.co/M317KsK2zG — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2021

Now I learn this wasn't an isolated group of goofballs, it was actually organized by the state's Lt. Governor. https://t.co/AT7689xFXq — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 8, 2021

Reason editor Soave never heard about / chose to ignore the Sturgis superspreader…

I hear that some spring break activities take place indoors. https://t.co/867j7IHSVB — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 9, 2021