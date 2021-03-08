Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Recommended Reading: Some Cosmic Perspective

Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.

– Robert Frost

Recommended Reading: Some Cosmic PerspectiveSo goes the epigraph of Katie Mack‘s excellent new cosmology book, The End Of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking). It is an entertaining and curiously enlightening read about how the universe might end. At 240 pages, it’s a quick and accessible read that somehow manages to cover a great deal of ground. Among its topics:

  • What might the universe be?
  • Where might it have come from?
  • What the heck happened during those first fractions of a second?
  • How might the universe end?
  • Where do universes go when they die?

These first three points are critical to understanding the rest, and Mack, a theoretical cosmologist and science communicator, does an excellent job explaining them. But she spends most of the book drilling down into these last points. She discusses, among other things, the big crunch, heat death, the big rip, bouncing ‘branes, vacuum decay, and life after (heat) death.

I’d always found heat death–the irreversible transformation of all things into tepid soup–to be deeply depressing. Entropy, an unstoppable juggernaut that slowly makes things less organized, will simply have its way with everything. But the things I read in this book really made me reconsider that.

First, heat death is far from guaranteed. The big crunch–a reversal of cosmic expansion–was assumed to be the fate of the universe until George W. Bush was president. Who’s to say this won’t change again? Is another shift in thinking in fact inevitable?

Second, even if the universe’s final form is a uniform just-above-absolute-zero puddle, there’s no reason to believe this is its truly final form. Random quantum fluctuations can theoretically produce any arrangement of particles. At infinite time horizons, one could argue that these fluctuations will produce any arrangement of particles. Including a very temporary consciousness that believes itself to be a human reading this blog post on the Internet. Or a singularity… and we know where those can lead.

Even freaky apocalypse scenarios like vacuum decay, where a change in the Higgs field suddenly creates a bubble of quantum annihilation that spreads inexorably outward at the speed of light, don’t sound so bad in Mack’s telling: there’s plenty of universe out there that’s traveling away from us even faster. In fact, for all we know, this has already happened a bunch of different places. And, at the end of the day, it would be a painless way to go, and literally impossible to see coming.

So, if you’re in the mood for some surprisingly uplifting eschatology, why not pick up a copy? I got mine from the library, but if you’re looking to buy, this Amazon affiliate link will send some scratch to the blog.

What have you been reading lately?

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      No One of Consequence

      The Coming of the Great White Handkerchief, or GTFO.

      Peace,
      NOoC
      p.s. Been reading Tales of The Malazan Empire. On something like an 8th or 10th read-through.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jeffreyw

      I am almost at the place where I don’t read books anymore and it sadden me. I do listen to audio books every night but if I find myself paying attention to the story I might as well get on up because I’m done sleeping for the night.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      @jeffreyw:

      I am almost at the place where I don’t read books anymore and it sadden me. I do listen to audio books every night but if I find myself paying attention to the story I might as well get on up because I’m done sleeping for the night.

      I am in a similar boat. Get tired if I read for too long. Audio books don’t always suffice.

      I have been watching YouTube clips, especially British quiz and game shows.

      Watched the first episode of the Saint TV series with Roger Moore.

      That the universe had a beginning and might have an end is fascinating. But we will have been gone for a long, long time when it happens.

      Along those lines, watched a video appreciation of HG Wells’ “The Time Machine.” The Traveller goes forward to the end of things.  They depicted it well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      I’m buying into the idea of a fractal universe (every black hole is its own universe, and we’re a black whole in another universe). Mainly because I can’t get around the idea of the universe just existing (and expanding) without nothing else to expand into. Or we’re a simulation running at a Planck resolution

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frank Wilhoit

      The Second Law probably conditions all of our conscious and unconscious thoughts and attitudes much more deeply and comprehensively than we realize.

      Then there is Bucky Fuller’s Law of Cosmic Irreversibility:

      1 pot T –> 1 pot P; 1 pot P !–> 1 pot T

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      I’ve been reading Hogfather so I’ll be ready for the book club when it comes up again next year.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Steeplejack

      The big crunch—a reversal of cosmic expansion—was assumed to be the fate of the universe until George W. Bush was president.

      Dubya doesn’t get enough credit for the good things he did.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      @Steeplejack

      Dubya doesn’t get enough credit for the good things he did.

      Dark energy and Dubya go together like pretzels and beer. Dark matter seems more Dick Cheney’s realm.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @Brachiator:

      I started watching The Saint a few months ago and was surprised to find that I liked it. Surprised because I hate Roger Moore as James Bond. Now realize it’s because he played Bond the same way he played Simon Templar. It works for the lighter TV fare, not the big Bond stuff.

      If I remember correctly, I think Bond golden girl Shirley Eaton is in that first episode. She shows up a few more times, as does Honor Blackman.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      Ooh, that sounds great, will add it to my (approximately 6 miles long) TBR list! And if you’re into the topic of that book, I highly recommend Dr. Becky’s YouTube channel–astrophysicist at Oxford who makes great videos that are relatively easy for laypeople to understand. Funny as heck, too.

      As for what I’ve been reading, my Goodreads is always linked in my nym if you’re super curious. I read a lot…it’s basically all I do besides work (from home), a little animal crossing, and a little crafting. I’m currently working my way through Dombey and Son by Dickens, which is slow-going because JFC it’s 950 pages and it did not need to be. I always love his writing and characters, but sheesh. Am also reading A Sky Beyond the Storm by Sabaa Tahir, final book in a YA fantasy series set in an ancient Rome inspired world. Have just finished Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo, a novella focusing on the systemic misogyny in South Korean society, that made me want to go find random men and punch them.

      Out of 34 books read so far this year, I’ve given three 5-star ratings: In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado; The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune; and City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      James E Powell

      Since summer, I’ve been reading about rock n roll bands & people. Currently reading Hollywood Park by Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event), will start on Nothing But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the 80s Hard Rock Explosion as soon as it arrives. I scorned hair metal when it was popular, but have recently gone back and listened. There was more quality there than I reckoned.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TomatoQueen

      “…Random quantum fluctuations can theoretically produce any arrangement of particles. …” reminds me that I’ve just finished our Mr Levenson’s “Einstein in Berlin” and I can hear Einstein’s teeth grinding in despair.

      Now I’m reading “A Spy Named Orphan” about Donald Maclean. Oh dear oh dear oh dear what a piteous nightmare, which, if it weren’t so horrible in consequence, would be horribly funny.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’ve had a weirdly limited attention span during lockdown. Most recently read N. K. Jemison’s “The Fifth Season” and have a couple of other things I’m slooooowly working my way through. One of my self-improvement projects is to read novels in French. That’s going even more slowly than the English stuff.

      I also last month started a project to read through August Wilson’s Century Cycle in approximate order of year. I’ve read the 1900s (“Gem of the Ocean”) and the 1920s (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). Have the 1910s (“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”) and the 1930s (“The Piano Lesson”) out from the library.

      There’s a bunch of non-fiction books waiting in my pile to read. Next one I want to, when I have the brain cells, is a book whose name I’ve forgotten but is by a geneticist who shows how DNA evidence has totally changed the picture of human migration that we developed through archaeology.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      No One of Consequence

      @piratedan: I have read most of what inspired Erickson and Esselmont. Stephen R. Donaldson, Glen Cook, Steven Brust, Zelazny, and more. I find the level of creation/consideration/creativity to be unparalleled in any book of any genre. (Granted, my readings are not comprehensive.)

      Good to note though, I loved me some Croaker and Silent.

      NOoC

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Doc Sardonic

      I am not reading much at all these days, which is a shame because I love to read. The headaches make it unpleasant too do so with an actual book and I hate reading on the iPad. Audio books are a non starter because I HATE being read to, have since i was a non reading toddler. My late mother thought that was why I learned to read way early.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oatler.

      Gene Wolfe’s Book of the New Sun contains some speculation about the end of the universe and its rebirth, which he called a “divine year”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @Steeplejack:

      I started watching The Saint a few months ago and was surprised to find that I liked it. Surprised because I hate Roger Moore as James Bond. Now realize it’s because he played Bond the same way he played Simon Templar. It works for the lighter TV fare, not the big Bond stuff.

      Liked Moore both as Bond and Templar. You are right, a lot of similarities.

      And yet his Templar does have a hard edge. He is a man who knows and has run with criminals, and detests the “ungodly,” those who prey on others.

      His Bond was more above it all.

      If I remember correctly, I think Bond golden girl Shirley Eaton is in that first episode. She shows up a few more times, as does Honor Blackman.

      Yep. Fun to see them. Honor Blackman, of course, was also in the Avengers.

      It was also interesting to see that Shirley Eaton, in the first episode, is not just a pretty babe, or a damsel in distress.

      Some of these shows had more grit and nuance than a lot of modern fare.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Steeplejack: ​ I’ve seen a few episodes of The Saint and thought them OK. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen one so my memory is fuzzy. Every once in a while I watch an old Secret Agent show with Patrick McGoohan, in its original British incarnation as Danger Man. I’ve always loved how McGoohan does cold and ruthless.​

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CaseyL

      Thanks for the recommendation!  I’ve put a hold on this at my library.

      The heat death of the universe always struck me as a slow-moving tragedy, as elements of mass get further and further apart, with the background hum of the cosmos slowly thinning to silence.

      I don’t see any reason why that would need to be the absolute end, since everything we learn about the universe says it is much stranger than we can possibly imagine.

      I just don’t buy the we’re-all-a-simulation, though, since the history of the cosmos is also pretty nuts.  Quantum explosions coalescing into gas within nanoseconds?  Physical laws of gravity such that random floating matter eventually forms perfectly balanced solar systems?  The entire accidental nature of life forming and evolving?  Earth, with its history of successive extinctions and Mother Nature having to “try, try again” at getting a viable biosphere going?

      If you wrote it as a screenplay, no one would buy the story – it’s much too far fetched.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      I’ve had this on my Amazon wish list for a while and will now bump it up to the top. Thanks, M4!

      I’m on a pretty good reading pace this year, and the last three books I’ve read have all been outstanding.
      1) Land of Big Numbers, by Te-Ping Chen. Quietly haunting short stories tied to modern China.
      2) The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone And How We Can Prosper Together, by Heather McGee. This book is a keeper. Really eye-opening in all its explorations about how yes, racism hurts people of color the most, but it also exacts a huge toll (financial as well as social, spiritual, and physical) on racist whites.
      3) (just finished): Think Again, by Adam Grant. Interesting examples of how people can learn to open their own minds, get through to others whose minds seem pretty closed, and so on.

      Not sure what to read next…I think a comics re-read of some kind (Shang-Chi? Iron Fist?) is in order after all that heavy lifting. =)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Salty Sam: I read it as a joke. “1 pot of Tea becomes a pot of Pee, but one pot of Pee does not become a pot of Tea”.

      So the T->P reaction is not reversible, as the chemists would say.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Major Major Major Major

      @CaseyL:

      I just don’t buy the we’re-all-a-simulation, though, since the history of the cosmos is also pretty nuts.

      Wellll, a lot of what you’re describing is based on observations of faraway things and fossil records and stuff, which could be ‘planted’ to give the simulation verisimilitude. We would be talking about an unfathomably advanced civilization, after all. I know it’s mostly a theory that people like to play with on Twitter though so I don’t really give it much attention. The Boltzmann Brain theory I link to above is much more interesting, though also trivial in its own way.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Salty Sam

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I read it as a pun

      Ah!   OK then.

      I bludgeoned my way through Fuller’s “Critical Path” 40 yrs ago, and although it was full of indecipherable topological formulae, I didn’t recall the “pot of pee”…

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Salty Sam: Universal equation for the ingestion and divesting oneself of liquid where the constant is P(ee) and the variable is T(ea) but can be replaced by W(ater) or B(eer) or liquid of your choosing. Second half is the instruction not to try to make T or any other liquid mixture out of P

      Reply
    42. 42.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Phil Plait’s Death From The Skies was also a really good read that covered some of this stuff. It’s from 2009 so I’m not sure how much the science has changed, but I do remember really enjoying it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steeplejack

      @Brachiator:

      I had a chance recently to see the Honor Blackman Avengers episodes on some third-tier channel—MeTV? Folk?—and thought they were pretty good. She held her own in the classy ass-kicking department.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Steeplejack: She held her own in the classy ass-kicking department.

      Which I’m not sure Emma Peel did. Though I had a serious crush on Ms. Peel as a youngster, I was always embarrassed by the shot in the credits where she gives a dainty little kick that’s about 6 inches high and then clearly loses her balance.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mary G

      I’m reading some of the books on President Obama’s list and am currently on “Twilight of Democracy” by Anne Applebaum. It’s a bit grim, but it makes it clear to me that Trumpism is a global phenomenon and not just an aberration caused by misogyny and the unique brand of racism we practice here in America.

      For fun reading, I just finished “A Desolation Called Peace,” by Arkady Martine, who turns out to be a female history professor. Its predecessor, “A Memory Called Empire,” won the last Hugo award and I cannot recommend them highly enough.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:
      I don’t remember the Honor Blackman episodes being shown when the series became Secret Agent and ran in the States. I, too, had a huge crush on Emma Peel. In retrospect, I think a lot of people got hypnotized by the leather suit and didn’t see much past that. 👀​

      ETA: In retrospect, as I (re)watch a lot of these old mid-century series, it’s astonishing how rare it was for women characters to be anything more than helpless eye candy. So Mrs. Peel was a big deal.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Seanly

      Worrying about the end of the universe is literally the last concern on my list. Worrying about the Sun going out is the penultimate.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ken

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: So the T->P reaction is not reversible, as the chemists would say.

      Sure it is.  You just need some tea plants, a lot of extra water, and an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction parked 150 million kilometers away to provide energy to the system.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Roger Moore

      @Steeplejack
      I’m obviously biased, but I’ve come to realize the problem with Roger Moore’s Bond is the writing, not the acting. The writing got cheesy toward the end of the Connery era and got worse with Moore. I don’t think it’s fair to blame him for the writing, and he was good at doing what they asked of him.

      Reply

