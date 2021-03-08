Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Negative Attention

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: 

My feeds are full of pieces about the filibuster, Manchin and Sinema.   Regular readers of the blog know that I dislike the Senate for a number of reasons, including the ability of drama queens to halt the proceedings and make it all about them rather than the legislation.  A combination of DC brain, being high on one’s own supply, and the corruption of power, can lead some Senators to act willfully, capriciously and irrationally.  Their acting out is amplified and enabled by a press machine that slavishly covered the tantrums of the last occupant of the oval office and is looking for more of the same.

All that said, the reason that Manchin and Sinema are getting the level of attention they’re getting right now is due to the hard work of organizers and voters in Georgia.  Georgia is already working to pass bills that make it illegal to vote while black.  Republicans are going to filibuster HR1 when it arrives at the Senate.  Will the precious rules of the deliberative boy override the desire to have the media cover their every utterance?  I wish I knew the answer to that question.  But, like children who don’t get enough attention growing up, it’s hard to predict when these two (and others waiting in the wings) will act out.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Ocotillo

      Wow, actually am first and can’t hang around as I have a meeting to join in a few……

      Nice topic, look forward to discussion.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      Very true. This is a good problem to have!

      Manchin obviously (to me) is going through the motions here and working his way towards reforming the filibuster in some way that lets them pass voting rights. Sinema… might be high on her own supply.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BC in Illinois

      Roy Blunt — of the Blunt Lobbying Family — will not run for re-election in 2022.

      It’s time for Missouri to read Stacy Abrams’s book, Our Time is Now and see if we can’t change our state the way that Stacy Abrams changed hers.

      1. The prevailing winds can change in two years. 2022 may be a good year for Democrats.

      2. If he can see the way to do it personally, I would work diligently for Jason Kander. In 2016, Joe Biden came to speak for Kander, at the Pageant in St. Louis. I was so fired up, that I went door-to-door for Kander. And I SUCK at going door to door.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      Wallace to Manchin: “I love talking to you, senator, but you are on four Sunday shows today … Are you enjoying your position of power maybe a little too much?”

      Manchin on CNN: “Chuck …”

      @jaketapper: “I know you’re doing the round of shows today, but … I’m Jake, not Chuck.”

      — Will Saletan (@saletan) March 7, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @Ocotillo: ​
       
      More importantly, you got #2. Congratulations. That’s where the shit begins, yo!

      I think I trust Manchin more than I do Sinema. That whole boopty boop thing she did with her vote speaks to someone whose flair for the dramatic is ill timed. A lot of people were pissed off by that gesture. Manchin in comparison did a pretty good job and he’s already making noises about changing the filibuster.

      I think making it hard to filibuster is not a bad idea. We know the GOP are lazy cowards and they don’t have the stamina to go up there and filibuster. I don’t think the filibuster was ever meant to stop a bill indefinitely the way it has been used these past 25 years.

      Change it, and let’s get on withe John Lewis Voting Rights Act and secure our democracy, and lock out these assholes until they change their behavior.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      @germy: ​
       
      If I was Jake I would be pretty insulted. Chuck Todd is a quack and deserves to have a show whose ratings should plummet like Trump’s coherence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bill in Section 147

      I wonder if the more “focus on the filibuster” is intentional in order to not focus on the bill. The news should be, OMG they passed it! Relief!

      I’ll admit to being a bit, “the owners of major media were actually very happy with the previous administration’s lack of ethics and focus on government does NOT work and more wealth for the wealthy stances.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      Rep. Clyburn: “There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights.”

      “If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster.” https://t.co/LcWw981d1i

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 8, 2021

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      I got word that the White House is going to have an event today, talking about CDC guidance for those who have been vaccinated, masking, how to interact with those who haven’t been vaccinated.

      … gradually, and then suddenly.

      Good things are happening, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

      Keep on Working (3:23)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      @cain:

      Norm Ornstein had some interesting suggestions re: how to fix/reform the filibuster. Were I not so lazy, I’d find a link

      ETA: OK, got unlazy for a second. Now I gotta lie down and rest a bit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: Wallace to Manchin: “I love talking to you, senator, but you are on four Sunday shows today … Are you enjoying your position of power maybe a little too much?”

      not a huge fan of Chris Wallace, but that’s a question that needed to be asked. And I laughed reading it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Major Major Major Major: Josh Marshall is similarly optimistic, so I am attempting to maintain optimism too. Marshall yesterday after Manchin’s Sunday show rounds:

      If we move toward some version of reform that changes the filibuster from an easy flat no to anything that can’t muster 60 votes to something more like a stopgap the minority can use to slow down and make a spectacle of legislation but is yet inherently limited I think we will marvel at how broken we let the national political process become before we made the change.

      This gets lost in the weeds sometimes, but the evil of the modern form of the filibuster is that it lets the minority party kill legislation without a debate. That’s a natural advantage for Republicans because they’re the ones who oppose popular legislation, and the “email filibuster” lets them kill it without taking the heat. Changing that would be a huge advantage for Dems.

      Marshall also noted that Machin talked up a HUGE infrastructure bill in the Axios interview and talked about paying for it with a corporate tax hike and rolling back Turnip’s tax breaks for the wealthy. Not quite Elizabeth Warren territory, but I’ll take it!

      The one thing that seriously worries me about filibuster-philes like Manchinema & Co. is that we HAVE to stop all-out assault on voting rights. Pretty much everything depends on that, and the GOP knows it too, so I don’t see them budging. We’ll need a filibuster carve-out or something to make that work.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      The one thing that seriously worries me about filibuster-philes like Manchinema & Co. is that we HAVE to stop all-out assault on voting rights. Pretty much everything depends on that, and the GOP knows it too, so I don’t see them budging. We’ll need a filibuster carve-out or something to make that work.

      From your keyboard to FSM’s earlike appendages.

      ETA: Twentieth!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @BC in Illinois:   Thank you for reminding me about Stacey Abrams’ book.  A copy was available at my library; placed a hold and will be reading it soon.

      I agree.  2022 could be a very good year.

      And, 2021 too.  Governors’ races in Virginia (and New Jersey too, if memory serves; they’re always the canaries immediately after a presidential election).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tractarian

      My preferred version of filibuster reform:

      Cloture may be invoked only if a group of senators representing more than 60 percent of the U.S. population agrees.

      I mean, it makes more sense than the Jim Crow sh*t we’re currently stuck with.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      Sinema is definitely flaky, but she also had no demands for her vote, except for not endorsing the minimum wage.

      A good point. But I can’t for the life of me think who she thought the audience was for the little thumbs-down dance. The imitating McCain notion doesn’t really explain it, because McCain rarely looked (on camera) like he was taking anything he did as less than an historic gesture (“an historic” to reflect McCain’s self-importance– in his own mind, he was always wearing a toga on the Senate floor)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @Tractarian:   I like that idea a lot.  60% of the population.  It pains me how much representation the Dakotas and high plains states have.

      Anything that points out, again and again, how much the Electoral College distorts our politics.  And that is past time to drop it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      I trust Manchin and Sinema (esp. Sinema) are aware that w/o HR 1, *their own states* are basically planning on fucking with voting rights so that it will be close to impossible for them to be re-elected. Let’s hope self-preservation triumphs over their delicate fee-fees about “decorum” and “tradition.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      I heard somewhere that Sinema was motivated by some kind of procedure argument–she claims she’s still for raising the minimum wage, she just doesn’t believe it’s legitimate to do it in this way. Which makes me think she’s still driven by delusions about how power works in the Senate, and what would be possible if it worked the way she wants it to work.

      It’s also important to remember that she wasn’t the make-or-break vote on the minimum-wage increase.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      If the Dems bring back the talking filibuster, that’s fine with me. Look at how Ron Johnson screwed up the reading of the ARP. By the time the GOP figured out what to do with an actual filibuster, we could have voting rights, infrastructure, and police reform bills passed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Their acting out is amplified and enabled by a press machine that slavishly covered the tantrums of the last occupant of the oval office and is looking for more of the same.

      Hence my nym.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      It’s more than a little peculiar that Republicans are aping their Lord and Master by taking up indolence and performative cowardice, but I’ll take it. Leaves a wide-open field for intelligence and hard work. I.e., such as Pelosi and Abrams.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @Bill in Section 147:

      I wonder if the more “focus on the filibuster” is intentional in order to not focus on the bill. The news should be, OMG they passed it! Relief!

      The bill is already getting a lot of positive news for how it might significantly reduce child poverty. As others have noted, when it is signed into law, it will be a really bigger deal.

      But the positive analysis is already negating the GOP carping.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      Well, I was WFB (working from bed) this morning, but this roused me to get up and get on the real computer.

      Atticus Goldfinch has a very plausible explainer on Joe Manchin—h/t to Rich Gardner in the Biden “Shocker” thread last night—that I recommend highly. Some excerpts (although I recommend reading the whole thing):

      I think I have a strange quirk where I can always see the net positive in Manchin’s actions. I think he’s incredibly cognizant of communications strategy and building narratives, and he plays the long game.

      I am thinking what Manchin did . . . looks kinda brilliant? Here’s why:

      Well, let’s look at the positives.

      1) Manchin gets yet another huge boost to his persona. Once again the most conservative voice. Most won’t know specifics of this, they’ll just know Manchin held it up for a bit.

      2) He did this with basically no impact to the overall bill.

      3) He somehow got this gift from Senate Republicans?

      7) Finally, after months of being the central figure in the filibuster debate, after being cast as the respectable moderate, drooled over as the Senator most concerned about maintaining Senate norms, he pulls his goddamn ace out of his sleeve.

      Manchin on the filibuster to @MeetThePress: “If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk, I’m willing to look at any way we can. But I’m not willing to take away the involvement of the minority.”

      Do not underestimate what a huge deal this is. Some (myself included) pointed out repeatedly that Manchin + Sinema were very careful to always be against eliminating the filibuster, but they never said anything about reforms.

      GOP was happy to broadcast it as a win. Oops.

      CONCLUSION: Manchin caused the bill to weaken slightly, and in exchange created a massive amount of free media around his persona as the reasonable moderate. He then used that role to argue for massive filibuster reform and the stimulus package.

      I’ll take that deal.

      I forgot to include this tweet in my thread but LOL at this comment:

      “This last 24 hours was really chaotic. If this was the first big test, I don’t think he . . . crushed it. It was a very undisciplined, unorganized process,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) of Schumer.

      “Man, those Democrats sure are bad at their jobs!” I say through tears as 1.9 trillion dollars of stimulus gets approved in a 50-50 Senate.

      “How undisciplined of the Dems!” I choke out as I realize all my senators left and let Schumer schedule the Garland vote.

      Apologies if someone already stuck this in during the time it took me to put it together.

      ETA: Goddamn blockquotes!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      Voting rights bill will probably get a huge boost when the Supremes uphold Arizona’s voter suppression laws later this year.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Joe Falco

      @Matt McIrvin: A political argument could be made that a stand-alone bill raising the minimum wage is more effective as a club against Republicans provided Sinema wasn’t the only D senator to say no to the amendment. Sinema doesn’t make that argument however* and her act with denying a minimum wage increase ammendment by doing a big thumbs down doesn’t make me think she believes that political argument privately. If she does believe, she needs someone on her staff to tell her to cut out the dumb theatrics.

      *I wouldn’t have expected her to publicly admit to using a potential minimum wage stand-alone bill as a politically savvy move to damage Republicans either. It’s odd how some people (on both sides) will say they hate politicians acting politically and think they somehow should act between being a saint and an evil-vanquishing warrior.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kirk Spencer

      @SFAW: it would be able an amendment to the constitution, but I’ve long been a fan of making at least the members of the house if not both chambers proxy based. You represent x votes.

      There are problems with the system, and a multitude of variations. And it’s all likely a pipe dream given the amendment change needed.

      But still I ponder it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BruceFromOhio

      @cain: ​
       

      Change it, and let’s get on withe John Lewis Voting Rights Act and secure our democracy, and lock out these assholes until they change their behavior.

      This. And if it doesn’t have Senator Sherrod Brown in the story, any US Senate breaking news gets filtered, starting now.

      Senate election news is a different story – Blunt out, Portman out, Ronnie the J making ‘should-I-stay-or-should-I-fuck-off’ fundraising noises, it’s making opportunities for Democrats and Independents, though without the ARP ‘no’ votes to hang around Trumpista and Christianista necks it’s gonna be a tough row to hoe. Red states love them some full frontal fascism.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      raven

      Attacking the black church was pivotal in the recent Senate wins here. If these fuckers think doing it again is a good idea have at it.

      Reply

