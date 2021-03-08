My feeds are full of pieces about the filibuster, Manchin and Sinema. Regular readers of the blog know that I dislike the Senate for a number of reasons, including the ability of drama queens to halt the proceedings and make it all about them rather than the legislation. A combination of DC brain, being high on one’s own supply, and the corruption of power, can lead some Senators to act willfully, capriciously and irrationally. Their acting out is amplified and enabled by a press machine that slavishly covered the tantrums of the last occupant of the oval office and is looking for more of the same.

All that said, the reason that Manchin and Sinema are getting the level of attention they’re getting right now is due to the hard work of organizers and voters in Georgia. Georgia is already working to pass bills that make it illegal to vote while black. Republicans are going to filibuster HR1 when it arrives at the Senate. Will the precious rules of the deliberative boy override the desire to have the media cover their every utterance? I wish I knew the answer to that question. But, like children who don’t get enough attention growing up, it’s hard to predict when these two (and others waiting in the wings) will act out.