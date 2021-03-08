And this is about the best thing I can say on that topic:
Pelosi to Dem colleagues: "Let us join together for a big, strong and hopefully bipartisan vote on the American Rescue Plan this week … At a time when people in our country are hungry and fear eviction, they will know that, as President Biden has promised: Help Is On The Way."
“Researchers predict [the American Rescue Plan] could become one of the most effective laws to fight poverty in a generation.”
… The “American Rescue Plan” advanced by Mr. Biden includes more generous direct benefits for low-income Americans than the rounds of stimulus passed last year under Mr. Trump, even though it will arrive at a time when economic and coronavirus vaccine statistics suggest the broad economy is poised to take flight. It is more focused on people than on businesses and is expected to help women and minorities in particular, because they have taken an outsize hit in the pandemic recession.
Researchers predict it could become one of the most effective laws to fight poverty in a generation. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates that the plan’s provisions, including a generous expansion of tax credits for low-income Americans with children, would reduce the poverty rate by more than a quarter for adults and cut the child poverty rate in half…
…[A]t the bottom end of the income spectrum — and in particular, among Black and Latino families — millions of Americans are still feeling the deep pain of the recession. The economy remains nearly 10 million jobs short of its prepandemic peak, with women of all races and men of color struggling the most to regain employment. The unemployment rate for Black men remains above 10 percent.
Data from the Census Household Pulse survey, analyzed by Lena Simet, a senior researcher on poverty and inequality at Human Rights Watch, shows that the lingering economic distress of the crisis is concentrated among low earners and those who remain out of work. Nearly half of households earning below $35,000 a year reported falling behind on housing payments. One quarter reported not having enough food…
The Tax Policy Center in Washington estimates that the direct payments and expanded tax credits in the bill would, by themselves, increase after-tax income this year by more than 20 percent for an average household in the lowest quintile of income earners in the United States. It previously had forecast that Mr. Trump’s tax cuts would raise that same group’s income by less than 1 percent in the first year…
Rest assured, I’mma do *my* best!…
Realizing that considering how enormous the $1.9T package is, we're doomed to experience more "It's crazy that this bill does [______] and no one noticed!" tweets from Dem policy wonks for months on end.
Also, one suspects, this guy will:
Elections matter—and we’re seeing why. Congratulations to the Biden Administration and to the American people on a COVID relief bill that will improve the lives of families across the country.
This is the kind of progress that’s possible when we elect leaders across government who are devoted to making people’s lives better—and a reminder of why it’s so important to vote.
A single tear rolls down Mitch McConnell's cheek as he thinks about how he could have blocked all those checks if he was still in charge.
