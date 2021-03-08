Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: International Women’s Day

And this is about the best thing I can say on that topic:


The “American Rescue Plan” advanced by Mr. Biden includes more generous direct benefits for low-income Americans than the rounds of stimulus passed last year under Mr. Trump, even though it will arrive at a time when economic and coronavirus vaccine statistics suggest the broad economy is poised to take flight. It is more focused on people than on businesses and is expected to help women and minorities in particular, because they have taken an outsize hit in the pandemic recession.

Researchers predict it could become one of the most effective laws to fight poverty in a generation. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates that the plan’s provisions, including a generous expansion of tax credits for low-income Americans with children, would reduce the poverty rate by more than a quarter for adults and cut the child poverty rate in half…

…[A]t the bottom end of the income spectrum — and in particular, among Black and Latino families — millions of Americans are still feeling the deep pain of the recession. The economy remains nearly 10 million jobs short of its prepandemic peak, with women of all races and men of color struggling the most to regain employment. The unemployment rate for Black men remains above 10 percent.

Data from the Census Household Pulse survey, analyzed by Lena Simet, a senior researcher on poverty and inequality at Human Rights Watch, shows that the lingering economic distress of the crisis is concentrated among low earners and those who remain out of work. Nearly half of households earning below $35,000 a year reported falling behind on housing payments. One quarter reported not having enough food…

The Tax Policy Center in Washington estimates that the direct payments and expanded tax credits in the bill would, by themselves, increase after-tax income this year by more than 20 percent for an average household in the lowest quintile of income earners in the United States. It previously had forecast that Mr. Trump’s tax cuts would raise that same group’s income by less than 1 percent in the first year…

Rest assured, I’mma do *my* best!…

Also, one suspects, this guy will:

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      In more important news, reading the news reports about the Harry and Meghan interview, it seems like the Queen got off looking good, but everyone else is in the shitter.

    3. 3.

      Nicole

      Thank you, Georgia voters, for making this possible. Now the work is on to make sure you keep that access to the ballot box.

    4. 4.

      satby

      Youssou N’Dour  is a great way to start the day! That Gabriel guy is ok too 😂

      I’m so happy at how much this bill will help people.

    7. 7.

      Kathleen

      Republicans have to be in mourning because more children will be lifted out of poverty. Every time a child has access to food and medical care Rand Paul and Ted Cruz tear a wing off of an angel.

    8. 8.

      debbie

      @Baud

      Even if the truth is somewhere in the middle, it’s still pretty bad.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Just for fun.

      1) Dueling piano.

      2) Bit o’ trivia learned last week:

      Character actor Nat Pendleton (he on the left), usually cast as plebeian sidekick, dim flatfoot or gruff muscle-in-waiting, attended Columbia and also won a silver medal at the Olympics, for wrestling.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @RandomMonster:

      Heh. Probably. I don’t watch that.  I know there are a bunch of popular shows involving the British aristocracy. I wonder of those shows will take a hit from the fallout.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      Just a reminder, the two best legislative sessions since 1980 have been the first two years of Clinton’s and Obama’s terms, when the Dems controlled everything.  We’re on track to repeat that feat.  I hope we’ve compiled enough evidence to end the debate about the differences between the parties.

    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      A single tear rolls down Mitch McConnell’s cheek as he thinks about how he could have blocked all those checks if he was still in charge.

      Yes.  Let’s keep in mind, there were months when Republicans could have gained a serious political advantage by issuing more stimulus, larded it with plutocracy gifts, and still McConnell would rather bet his Majority Leader position than help people.  Now that it politically helps Democrats more than Republicans and is an extensive, clever, and effective method of helping the average person, even more so the poor, and even more than that minorities… is it any wonder the whole Republican Senate caucus, even the relatively sane ones, throw up a little in their mouths thinking about it?  This is everything they are philosophically and emotionally against.  Even Mitt ’47 percent’ Romney.
      @Baud:

      I hope we’ve compiled enough evidence to end the debate about the differences between the parties.

      Unfortunately, more than half of white people are clear about the difference between the parties and prefer hurting people to helping people.  Still, I’m hoping legislation like this will motivate our side and that small cadre who don’t pay attention and only knew Trump gave them a check.  Now they will only know the Democrats gave them a ton of stuff.​

    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @RandomMonster: The Queen is the only one who never comes across as whiny and self-absorbed in The Crown, but they do portray her as chilly toward her kids and other family members. I don’t know how true that is in real life, but if it’s accurate, maybe it’s a generational thing.

