Monday Evening Open Thread: Another Repub Senator Calls It Quits

Poltico, “Sen. Roy Blunt won’t run for reelection in latest blow to GOP”:

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri announced on Monday that he will not run for reelection in 2022, a surprise decision from the No. 4 GOP leader that comes amid a slew of retirements from top Senate Republicans.

Blunt, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and previously served for 14 years in the House, is the fifth Republican this cycle to announce his retirement. His decision is certain to set off a messy GOP primary in a state where former President Donald Trump remains popular.

Blunt, 71, has been a mainstay in Washington politics and the Republican establishment for more than two decades. First elected to the House in the 1996 GOP wave, Blunt served as House Republican whip before jumping to the Senate.

In announcing his retirement, Blunt joins GOP Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina, all of whom opted against seeking reelection in 2022. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have yet to reveal their plans.

Blunt voted to acquit Trump in the former president’s most recent impeachment trial in the Senate but occasionally broke with the former president throughout his term. Blunt’s decision, combined with the other four senators not seeking reelection, could suggest a level of discomfort with the direction of the party, especially with Trump looming over the GOP’s future. But his retirement gives Trump’s wing of the party an opportunity to gain significant ground in the Senate…

Reactions I’m seeing on Twitter, so far, run heavily towards Good riddance RINO time to bring in another AMERICA FIRST stalwart!!!1!. (Claire McCaskill has announced she will not run again.)

Me, I’m rooting for injuries, since the only thing those demented xenophobes love more than bashing ‘those people’ is accusing each other of insufficient zealotry. What say you, Missourians?

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      Good riddance.

      Let’s hope that some of the trash is replaced with actual humans.

      We may have to pitch in and help some of the people that will run for their slots. A fine use for some of that money that shitforbrains and President Biden have given/are giving us.

    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      @Ruckus: i hate to break it to you, but the most probable outcome I see right now is Senator Greitens, who will be as bad as Hawley. He’s making noises about a political comeback; now I know why.  Blunt is a member of the GOP who wants nothing to do with the GQP, I guarantee it. He’s retiring to spend more time with his trophy wife.

    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      Damn. I was hoping McCaskill would run again.

      She had some terrible moments, but overall I feel like she has a better chance than any other Dem that I can think of.  I have family in Missouri, and every experience I have there is that it’s kind of a backwards place.

    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      If Kander would run he might have a chance,  but he’s already said he’s not interested. The Democratic bench in Missouri is thin.

    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      @MisterForkbeard: For all the criticism of McCaskill, she’s one of the best Democrats who could win statewide here (Kander might be the best). Missouri will be a decades-long rebuilding project for Democrats, if not longer. If Mel Carnahan hadn’t been killed in that plane crash Missouri might be a different place today.

    11. 11.

      les

      Unfortunately, MO has a surplus of Hawley wannabes ready to step up. Protecting the MO life style, ya know?

      Reply
      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      Please, please let there be a few more deciding not to run.

      Also I saw somewhere that the turtle has asked that the KY governor appoint a republican if he needs/decides to be replaced. Also the KY senate has a bill before it that the governor would have to replace a senator stepping down with one of 3 candidates that members of the same political party as the current US senator would propose.

    13. 13.

      Turgidson

      Not that I blame him, but alas, Jason Kander has also already stated that he’s not running.

      Gov. Nixon left office less popular than genital warts after bungling the Ferguson situation, didn’t he?  He’s the only Missouri Democrat I even know of other than Kander, Claire, and Cori Bush (who is great but brand new and doesn’t seem like a great statewide prospect in MO at the moment).

    14. 14.

      Nicole

      I am figuring a Trumpy ends up winning the seat, and, as they cannot govern for shit, I start to feel like this Trump takeover of the GOP, due to the evil-but-still-sane members giving up and retiring ultimately resolves either with the end of the USA as a democracy, or the end of the GOP.  I know which one I’m rooting for.

    15. 15.

      cmorenc

      I would gladly take a Joe Manchin-style Democrat if they could win this seat.  Alas, the type of progressive (or even progressive-lite) candidate who could easily carry St. Louis and KC is unlikely to be able to overtop the more numerous conservative-leaning rural and small town portion of Missouri’s electorate who elected the likes of Josh Hawley.  By contrast, Atlanta and its suburbs have grown to a sufficient share of the electorate to make a win by Rev. Warnock possible, whereas the demographics of Missouri seem to have gone the other way over the last 20 years.

    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @Turgidson: Yeah, I don’t think Nixon has a future…I think he would have too much weakness in the STL area to offset any gains he might get elsewhere. Nicole Galloway (state auditor) is the only statewide Democrat, and she just got pasted by 16% in the governor’s race.

      Whomever the Democrats run, sadly, will be a sacrificial lamb. I would rather focus on the two former swing states closer to us (Iowa, where I have to imagine Grassley is going to retire, and Ohio) than on Missouri, which voted to the right of Kansas at the presidential level last year.

    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @Soprano2:

      I have no doubt that any republican that runs will be worse. I have no doubt that there are states that have a lot of nice people living in them but a majority, or solid majority of republicans, and are going to be lost for some time to come, likely after I’m gone, which I hope isn’t for another 25 yrs, just to be fucking ornery.

    19. 19.

      Nicole

      @Ruckus: I saw that too.  And as McConnell is so very interested in getting it passed (and the GOP has a veto-proof majority in the Kentucky legislature) I can only hope that whatever has McConnell worried about his replacement catches up with him before the KY legislature can pass the law.

    20. 20.

      debbie

      @Ruckus:

      I hope that Beshear (Democratic governor) gives McConnell what-for for that stupid request. You just know McConnell wouldn’t do the same for him.

