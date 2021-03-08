Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Nasty Little Stupidities Open Thread: In Some Barrels, There Is No Bottom

Late Night Nasty Little Stupidities Open Thread: In Some Barrels, There Is No Bottom

What is grief, if not love persevering? has become the most-quoted line from this season’s must-watch TV show, WandaVision. So when an idiot ‘leftist’ wants a stick to beat Democrats with…


Erick Erickson, defender of institutional racism:

And then there’s… how the hell can anyone, even a professional member of the GOP Death Cult, dismiss ‘like 40 people’ murdered as just… a blip in the matrix, I guess?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      judging by her picture it’s easy to imagine Ms Pineda has no memory of the 90s, but… she’s a Professor of American Government. At Smith. She really doesn’t know who Newt Gingrich is? She doesn’t know about the Great Clenis Hunt? The difference between Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

      Achrachno

      What is Ms Pineda saying? I guess I’m out of it because her statement make no sense to me. Or maybe her statement just really makes no sense.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Achrachno: Allow me to interpret: She’s saying that today’s democrats are exactly like 90s Republicans.

      But there are hidden messages here, as she’s in Academia. Basically, she’s suggesting she’s a gigantic idiot. :)

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Achrachno: the gist of it, to me, is the party of Biden and the corporate-consensus neo-liberals are just warmed-over Republicans from the 90s. You remember: Jesse Helms, Trent Lott, Phil Gramm, Henry Hyde, Helen Chenoweth, Bob Barr, Dick Armey, Bob Smith, Pat Buchanan, Ken Starr…
      Professor Pineda reacted to her twitter fame by taking her account private.

      Poe Larity

      She might have gotten away with 1970s Republicans, but clearly she missed Tom Delay and Newt.

      In other news, Papa John has been working really hard

      “We’ve had three goals for the last 20 months,” Schnatter said. “To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true, figure out how they did this, and get on with my life.”

      Achrachno

      @MisterForkbeard

      So she’s just unfamiliar with Republicans then and that’s why she is spouting this nonsense? It really does make no sense — very little similarity between Democrats and Republicans (of any recent era) except that they’re both human, breathe air, and things like that.

      Emma

      I saw the Pineda tweet earlier on, but moved on because it was Twitter being Twitter. I just went back to see what the replies were like, and it turns out she’s made her account private lol.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Achrachno: Stupid and bad faith comparison of Democrats to Republicans and that they’re exactly the same regardless of all evidence is basically the condensed raison d’etre of the Purity Left.

      That’s it. I hear similar but not quite as bad things all the time from friends who are convinced the Dems are awful because the Covid bill doesn’t have a minimum wage hike in it, and this is proof that Dems are just like Republicans.

