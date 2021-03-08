What is grief, if not love persevering? has become the most-quoted line from this season’s must-watch TV show, WandaVision. So when an idiot ‘leftist’ wants a stick to beat Democrats with…

I know dumb tweets aren’t worth getting worked up about but in the 1990s the entire Republican Party tried to exterminate me. pic.twitter.com/ZXvZDTA1hl — Mean Homo ???????? (@SJGrunewald) March 7, 2021





What is Twitter Leftism but GamerGate persevering? pic.twitter.com/OU9qlg83Rc — Mean Homo ???????? (@SJGrunewald) March 7, 2021

Erick Erickson, defender of institutional racism:

Like he’s already made peace with comparing a 2x combat veteran and his wife to a jihadist terrorist group but Erick had to very very specifically name-check one from West Africa because the only real crime in conservatism is subtlety. https://t.co/r3gEOwTFy9 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 8, 2021

I know it’s not the point but Woke-O Haram means Woke Is Forbidden. which makes the right Woke-O Haram. i am fully aware this is like trying to rationally explain why you shouldn’t shit on the carpet to your dog — sean hannity’s bottomless pasta pass (@MenshevikM) March 8, 2021

And then there’s… how the hell can anyone, even a professional member of the GOP Death Cult, dismiss ‘like 40 people’ murdered as just… a blip in the matrix, I guess?

“Have we ever voiced any support for women in sports before this? No? Just vague insults about lesbians playing soccer? Did we Google the NCAA’s standards for trans athlete inclusion at the collegiate level? No? We didn’t do that? What about the Olympics? Not that either? Great.” — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) March 5, 2021