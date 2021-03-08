Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The house always wins.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This fight is for everything.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This is how realignments happen…

Reality always wins in the end.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Han shot first.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The willow is too close to the house.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, March 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, March 7-8

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Cermet
  • JWR
  • NeenerNeener
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 120. Reported deaths still at 1159.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      165 cases in the hospital, 46 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available.

      I’m having an MRI today. I’m hoping that all of the med techs have had their 2 jabs and that Valium mellows me out enough that I don’t mind wearing a mask inside the noisy tube.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JWR

      That Ioffe tweet at the end, about people not understanding how this stuff works, is still mind boggling to me. I saw a Face the Nation clip with 5 citizens giving their various opinions about it, and one of them, a very outspoken man, was asked why, exactly, he was opposed to wearing a mask, and… crickets. Dude was flummoxed, because all he’d ever been doing was playing a bit part in the really stupid pandemic movie playing in his head. Up till now, when he was simply asked about it, he’d only been “owning the libs”, so no thought required. Or so I would guess.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,529 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 314,989 cases. He also reports eight new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,177 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 19,778 active and contagious cases; 160 are in ICU, 79 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,076 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 294,034 patients recovered – 93.3% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Cyber 72 and Jalan i-Park Tiga in Johor; Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur; and Bukit Bayas in Terengganu.

      Bukit Bayas is a community cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      1,673 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 721 local cases: 92 in existing clusters, 553 close-contact screenings, and 76 other screenings. Sarawak reports 252 cases: nine in existing clusters, 79 close-contact screenings, and 164 other screenings.

      Johor reports 118 local cases: 21 in older clusters, 24 in Cyber 72 and Jalan i-Park Tiga clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and 39 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 89 cases: 57 in existing clusters, 24 close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Penang reports 76 cases: 11 in existing clusters, 17 close-contact screenings, and 48 other screenings. Sabah reports 71 cases: 26 in existing clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 69 local cases: nine in older clusters, two in Jalan Loke Yew cluster, 35 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Perak reports 49 cases: 29 in existing clusters, 17 close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Kelantan reports 28 cases: five in existing clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings.

      Perlis reports 17 cases, all in existing clusters. Terengganu reports 13 cases: two in older clusters, one in Bukit Bayas cluster, nine close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Kedah reports nine cases: four close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Melaka reports four cases: one in an existing cluster, and three other screenings. Pahang reports three cases, all found in other screening. And Putrajaya reports one case in an existing cluster.

      Labuan reports no new cases today.

      Nine new cases today are imported: five in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur, and two in Johor.
      The deaths reported today are an 80-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; an 89-year-old man in Sabah with diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and heart disease; an 81-year-old man in Penang with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; a 67-year-old man in Sarawak with anaemia; an 85-year-old man in Penang withdiabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 65-year-old man in Johor with no co-morbidities listed; a 61-year-old man in Johor with kidney cancer; and a 75-year-old non-Malaysian man, DOA with stroke.

      In other news, the Ministry of Health has announced the incorporation of a non-profit company, ProtectHealth Partner GP, to coordinate private-sector general practitioners’ participation in the second and third phases of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme. (These are the phases covering, respectively, high-risk groups and the general public.) GPs around the country are invited to sign up.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      @NeenerNeener: Understand – being so deep into that confined tube really gets to me – especially the length of time.  I have even done caving where I had to force myself through very tight parts and it bothered me far less. I have been putting off making my appointment for that very reason.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.