CDC Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

CDC Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

The CDC has released its guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Note that qualification. Fully vaccinated means

  • 2 weeks after your second dose in a 2-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
  • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

If you’re not there yet, continue all prevention steps.

What’s Changed

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

  • You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.
  • You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
  • If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
    • However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

There’s more about what hasn’t changed, to remind you. Check it out.

      You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask

      Hopefully this will encourage more vaccinations.

