In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about visual art (painting, sculpture, photography, or anything you might find at a gallery or museum).

Since the pandemic has started to abate (somewhat, and depending on geography and personal risk), I’m guessing we’ve all been thinking about what we want to do when things normalize. One thing I’m dying to do is go to The Art Institute and just wander around. That has me thinking about the question of where we learn about art. And here, by “art” I mean the narrower version of painting, sculpture, photography, and any other work you find in a museum/gallery.

How did you learn about art? And how have you continued to learn about it? Where do you go? How has it changed the way you look at the world?