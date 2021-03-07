Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Snippets

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Snippets

I seem to remember there are hellebore fans among us…

Low tech ‘farming’:

High tech ditto:

(You guys want pretty pics on Sunday morning? Send me some!)

***********
I broke down & placed my annual order with my favorite heirloom tomato grower in California. The already expensive shipping costs have just about doubled — priority mail is no longer reliable for live plants, so Laurel’s using express shipping exclusively. Decided it was still worth it to me (where else am I gonna find great varieties like Chocolate Stripes, Ruby Gold, or Tati’s Wedding?), but now I feel like Louis deJoy personally owes me money, the sumbich!

Still in the 30s here north of Boston, but the temps are supposed to climb into the 50s this week, so I’m planning to drag the three potted roses and Spousal Unit’s half-dozen planters of autumn-acquired dwarf irises out of the garage into the side yard. Meaning, no doubt, there will be at least one more snowstorm before the end of March…

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / indoors), this week?

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      (where else am I gonna find great varieties like Chocolate Stripes, Ruby Gold, or Tati’s Wedding?), but now I feel like Louis deJoy personally owes me money, the sumbich!

      I feel like DeJoy should be pelted with rotten produce, then shot out of a cannon.

      ETA

      so I’m planning to drag the three potted roses and Spousal Unit’s half-dozen planters of autumn-acquired dwarf irises out of the garage into the side yard. Meaning, no doubt, there will be at least one more snowstorm before the end of March…

      You’re certainly tempting nature. :)

      Reply
    satby

      satby

      It’s going to hit the 60s for most of this week after today, but will sink back into the 40s again by next weekend, and the overnight temperatures will go back down below hard freeze temps every night. So no dragging any overwintering plants outside for at least another month around here. Or uncovering the few young ones I covered last year.

      @rikyrah: Good morning 🙋

      Reply
    Jeffery

      Jeffery

      Had started Ox Heart tomatoes in January. They are up and doing fine. The seeds ordered showed up this week. Am trying dahlias from seeds. Suppose to be easy. We’ll see. They got planted in pots the other day and on the south facing windowsill. the crocus are coming up and starting to flower. The birds are doing their mating thing. Lots of singing from them.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      @satby

      Been unseasonably chilly and rainy here for most of the past week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      It’s going to hit the 60s for most of this week after today, but will sink back into the 40s again by next weekend, and the overnight temperatures will go back down below hard freeze temps every night. 

      Oh March.  Don’t ever change, you crazy, confused month.

      Reply
    satby

      satby

      @Baud: That…would give me some feeling of karma, but the baby chicks didn’t deserve that. And you just know that alert went all the way to the top, and DeJoy probably rubbed his hands together gleefully.

      Why, yes, I do hate that motherfucker personally.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      We’ve had a couple days nice enough to get out there and do some cleanup of vines and other junk plants. But I was going to build a new raised bed this weekend and can’t motivate to do it. It’s just too damned cold.

      I think I might start the seeds indoors today though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Big Freeze has put me into a Big (gardening) Bind. Well, the BF combined with a very particular cabinet project for a friend has me in the BgB. And now things have gone from February to April (with no doubt March to follow) I’ve got all kinds of stuff sprouting up where I’m not yet ready for it to. Welcome to the Ozarks, where the weather is always confused.

      Reply

