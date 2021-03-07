The gardener’s guide to Lenten rose https://t.co/X9dBbIiiYq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 1, 2021

I seem to remember there are hellebore fans among us…

Low tech ‘farming’:

Turns out the relatively rare fungi can be cultivated and grown outside of its natural habitat after all. https://t.co/uvd3FbAOzI — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 19, 2021

High tech ditto:

Indoor farms, which use vertical growing technology, artificial light, temperature control and minimal soil to grow plants, is gaining ground and investors https://t.co/AOGfmcWefo pic.twitter.com/42aOTReHCI — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

(You guys want pretty pics on Sunday morning? Send me some!)

I broke down & placed my annual order with my favorite heirloom tomato grower in California. The already expensive shipping costs have just about doubled — priority mail is no longer reliable for live plants, so Laurel’s using express shipping exclusively. Decided it was still worth it to me (where else am I gonna find great varieties like Chocolate Stripes, Ruby Gold, or Tati’s Wedding?), but now I feel like Louis deJoy personally owes me money, the sumbich!

Still in the 30s here north of Boston, but the temps are supposed to climb into the 50s this week, so I’m planning to drag the three potted roses and Spousal Unit’s half-dozen planters of autumn-acquired dwarf irises out of the garage into the side yard. Meaning, no doubt, there will be at least one more snowstorm before the end of March…

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / indoors), this week?