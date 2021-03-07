I swear, half of Political Twitter — professionals as well as amateurs — are bitterly offended that President Biden got his big program approved without the use of Green Lanternism, the Bullying Pulpit, or any of their other favorite theories…



Recently dozens of Republicans voted not to certify Joe Biden’s victory pic.twitter.com/eQF5dj1VE0 — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) March 7, 2021

Counter-argument:

Not only did Biden easily win the Democratic primary despite elite scorn, he also ran ahead of most congressional Democrats in the general election—including some of the most purportedly popular ones. Yet many studiously refuse to recognize this or its political implications. https://t.co/LTJE9aQ55D — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 1, 2021

One takeaway: Though less left than some of his party, Biden didn’t win because he was some milquetoast moderate. He took some very progressive stances! But he cast his politics in commonsensical, evolutionary terms, rather than radical revolutionary terms. And voters liked that. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 1, 2021

When voters repeatedly tell pollsters they want a “moderate” for president, they mean they want someone who is moderate in affect, not in aspirations. It’s about personality more than policies (which most voters don’t know that much about). But Twitter incentivizes the opposite. https://t.co/sgaYup7yGv — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 1, 2021