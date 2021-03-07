Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Shocker – President Biden Turns Out to Be Good At Politics

I swear, half of Political Twitter — professionals as well as amateurs — are bitterly offended that President Biden got his big program approved without the use of Green Lanternism, the Bullying Pulpit, or any of their other favorite theories…

Counter-argument:

