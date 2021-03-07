Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Obama Museum and Selma Anniversary

Open Thread: Obama Museum

 

You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there is new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.

PRESIDENT OBAMA, 2015

 

I thought on this Selma anniversary, it was good to hear from Pres. Obama.

Open thread

 

 

    11Comments

    8. 8.

      debbie

      Love that design for the library wall!

    10. 10.

      Dan B

      @BruceFromOhio: Many, if not all, FOX, OANN,etc. consumers will do anything to maintain status.  They are drawn to their fear based media like adrenaline addicts or moths to flame.  They fail to see the war that is being stoked.  At some time we will be required to tackle the libertarian structures of tech.  It’s a slippery slope as is is our slide towards fascism in defense of rigid status.  Is there a middle ground between total control and reckless “freedom”?

    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      Dan Rather has thoughts

      Damned good essay. And Rather correctly puts the responsibility on reporters to ask hard questions of Republican politicians who clearly have had enough of democracy.

      And I also liked this:

      Let’s be clear about something else. There is nothing in journalistic standards that says you have to give a platform for someone to spread lies, even if they are a senator or representative (or even the president). In live interviews, even if one attempts to fact-check, lies are still heard by millions of viewers. If someone is spreading the Big Lie do they deserve to be on television? We do not need to reward bad behavior with airtime. We need to cut off the oxygen to the fire before it spreads and destroys our democracy further. If there are no consequences, how will we teach that this behavior is reprehensible?

      I don’t know if producers of pundit shows are afraid that they will not be able to fill time if they keep allowing lying politicians and guests to come on to these shows. And it seems stupid to say that they are allowing all points of view if they put these dopes on. Nobody seriously believes that proponents of the flat Earth theory deserve air time.

