Repubs in disarray!

The GOP Death Cult’s internal warz are much more entertaining, now that I don’t have to pay attention…

Keep this in mind as the investigations move forward. Trump & his circle won’t hesitate 3 seconds to blame everything on the Republican Party https://t.co/4n2Skas0Gy — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 6, 2021





lol perfect Trump sends cease and desist to RNC, NRCC AND NRSC to stop using his name/likeness in fundraising appeals. Protecting the ability to monetize his movement. https://t.co/HH9Os0oRBO — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2021

3/ Politico is going with the explanation that Trump doesn’t like GOP committees raising for people who turned against on impeachment. Please. That’s barely more than a dozen people. He wants a cut of the spend. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 6, 2021

the RNC is ignoring the cease-and-desist letters from Trump yesterday, using his name in a fundraising email today pic.twitter.com/4Bi7FXn61s — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) March 6, 2021

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to us earlier today that the letter went out but…. the hilarious thing is Trump is a public figure! Other Republican organs definitely don’t need his permission to utter his name any more than they do when they use Obama’s https://t.co/7gHjJ27VCV — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 7, 2021