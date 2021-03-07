Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Fake Outrage Is *All* The GOP Has Left

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)


Funnily enough, I’ve been looking for — and failing to find — ‘jokes’ about Gender Neutral Barbie. Mattel actually brought out a line of multi-ethnic ‘Creatable World’ choose-your-own-presentation dolls, back in 2019, and I don’t remember one jeremiad about how seeing ‘she-male’ dolls at WalMart or Target was yet another sign of the fall of the American empire. Either toys in the girls’ aisles weren’t important enough to get upset over, or (my personal suspicion) the usual Wingnut Wurlitzer subjects didn’t feel the need for a Kulturkampf campaign right at that moment…

    3. 3.

      Martin

      Wait until the GOP latch onto the bill in CA that would ban boys/girls clothing sections in department stores. No idea if it has a chance of passing.

    4. 4.

      cain

      @Anotherlurker: ​
       
      It sure was. Surprised we haven’t front paged that amazing maneuver by Schumer on the cloture vote to get Merrick Garland in.. he’ll get voted by the Senate further down.

      Those idiots spent ten hours on some stupid shit and then got tired and left leaving the senate to still have 2/3rd voting and Schumer pounced and got that and I think one other thing passed.

      Good call, Schumer! We are learning!

    5. 5.

      cain

      @Martin: ​
       
      I’m curious as to what effect that would have. I don’t really care I guess – but I might feel irritated if I can’t find stuff.

    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      Outrage, racism, classism, religious intolerance and white supremacy, rejection not just of social norms but the abandonment of reason and common sense and simple decency.

      I don’t worry the Democrats will never do enough, I’m worried we’ll never get the chance to keep the ship afloat this time around.

    8. 8.

      Jerzy Russian

      Why is Beaker in that cartoon? I haven’t kept up with any of this.

    11. 11.

      Redshift

      @Jerzy Russian: Wingnuts are outraged that some episodes of the original Muppet Show (now on Disney+) have warning messages before them. I think they’ve declared that’s “cancelling,” too, somehow. I don’t expect their crap to make any sense.

