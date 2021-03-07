Republicans have spent the past week complaining about their plastic potatoes not having secondary sexual characteristics and defending honor of evolutionary dead ends while Democrats argue how to best give Americans 2 trillion dollars, but its Democrats who are bad at politics. — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) March 5, 2021





Qanon is the future of the party. The whole big money wing has faded into nothing. Even the evangelicals are only relevant insofar as they get on board with the nutbags. — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) March 5, 2021

Funnily enough, I’ve been looking for — and failing to find — ‘jokes’ about Gender Neutral Barbie. Mattel actually brought out a line of multi-ethnic ‘Creatable World’ choose-your-own-presentation dolls, back in 2019, and I don’t remember one jeremiad about how seeing ‘she-male’ dolls at WalMart or Target was yet another sign of the fall of the American empire. Either toys in the girls’ aisles weren’t important enough to get upset over, or (my personal suspicion) the usual Wingnut Wurlitzer subjects didn’t feel the need for a Kulturkampf campaign right at that moment…