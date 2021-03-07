Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, March 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, March 6-7

by

This post is in: ,


======

======

Scientists in Oregon have spotted a homegrown version of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in Britain — but now combined with a mutation that may make the variant less susceptible to vaccines.

The researchers have so far found just a single case of this formidable combination, but genetic analysis suggested that the variant had been acquired in the community and did not arise in the patient.

“We didn’t import this from elsewhere in the world — it occurred spontaneously,” said Brian O’Roak, a geneticist at Oregon Health and Science University who led the work. He and his colleagues participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s effort to track variants, and they have deposited their results in databases shared by scientists…

======

  Amir Khalid
  rikyrah
  YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/6 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/6 China reported 13 new imported confirmed cases, 11 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 7 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria & 3 from Algeria; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, Algeria (via Paris CdG) & the US, and a foreign national coming from Jordan (via Cairo); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia & 1 from Bangladesh
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Germany & the US; 1 suspect case, no further information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar (at land border crossing)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG)

       

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 517 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 173 active confirmed cases in the country (165 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 243 asymptomatic cases (241 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 4,358 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/7 Hong Kong reported 16 new cases, 3 imported & 13 domestic (5 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,683 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 314,460 cases. He also reports three new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,169 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.
      There are currently 20,333 active and contagious cases; 174 are in ICU, 81 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,506 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 291,958 patients recovered – 93.1% of the cumulative reported total.

      Eight new clusters were reported today: Kemuning Enam and Jalan Sungai in Selangor; Industri Inanam in Sabah; Jalan Industri Tiga in Johor; Jalan Satu building site in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Awang and Kiba in Sarawak; and DTI Persiaran Wawasan in Perlis.

      Kiba is a community cluster. Jalan Awang and DTI Persiaran Wawasan are prison/detention centre clusters. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      1,673 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 745 local cases: 177 in older clusters, 45 in Kemuning Enam and Jalan Sungai clusters, 417 close-contact screenings, and 106 other screenings. Sarawak reports 201 cases: 38 in older clusters, 44 in Jalan Awang and Kiba clusters, 102 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings.

      Penang reports 172 cases: 56 in existing clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 74 other screenings. Johor reports 158 cases: 33 in older clusters, 19 in Jalan Industri Tiga cluster, 59 close-contact screenings, and 47 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 116 local cases: 28 in older clusters, 12 in Jalan Satu building site cluster, 32 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 99 cases: 20 in older clusters, 11 in Industri Inanam cluster, 39 close-contact screenings, and 29 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 48 cases: 41 in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Perak also reports 48 cases: 29 in existing clusters, 12 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Perlis reports 24 cases: 13 in DTI Persiaran Wawasan cluster, and 11 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 15 cases: five in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Kelantan reports 12 cases: three in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Pahang also reports 12 cases: one in an existing cluster, 10 close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Terengganu reports 10 cases: one in an existing cluster, seven close-contact screenings, and two other screenings.

      Labuan reports eight cases: four close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Melaka reports three cases: one in an existing cluster, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. And Putrajaya reports two cases, both close-contact screenings.

      10 new cases today are imported: nine in Kuala Lumpur, and one in Selangor.

      The deaths reported today are a 78-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease; an 85-year-old woman in Pahang with hypertension; and a 79-year-old woman in Selangor with hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, and kidney disease.

