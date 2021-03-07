NEW: 2.9 million vaccines reported administered today, 20% above the last record. Gratitude for all the vaccinators, volunteers, doctors, pharmacists, couriers, manufacturers, civil servants, and soldiers who are working together on this effort. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 6, 2021





The US administered a record 2.9 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 87.9 million, or 26.5 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.16 million shots per day. 17.3% of Americans have received at least one shot; 9.0% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/BOLFSfrKYy — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 7, 2021

The US had +58,228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.6 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 62,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 19. pic.twitter.com/kgBaTEAEMs — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 7, 2021

One year ago today was when we learned for sure that the federal government response to coronavirus would be a disaster https://t.co/JgVRFTjSKv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2021

======

WHO head pushes for waiver of some intellectual property rights to coronavirus vaccines, in bid to broaden access https://t.co/HWYiQyhpr7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 5, 2021

China says it's ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese, Olympians https://t.co/Lhhft0yVEJ pic.twitter.com/gwypreQFR4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2021

Nine of Russia's 85 regions are still waiting on the Sputnik V jab nearly two months into the country's nationwide vaccination campaign, President Vladimir Putin said Thursdayhttps://t.co/WW1jaLb3NR — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 7, 2021

Fast-spreading mutant versions of the coronavirus are powering another uptick in infections in Europe. Among the hard-hit places is the Milan suburb of Bollate, where the virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school. https://t.co/DSDx0KxQz5 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021

France reports more than 23,300 new covid cases https://t.co/SR1EK7Rhna pic.twitter.com/UCzMdsgpdh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2021

NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book COVID-19 vaccinations in coming week https://t.co/andxshJx13 pic.twitter.com/Yi64I3yCbn — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2021

No jab, no job: As British companies move to mandate coronavirus vaccines for employees, discrimination fears mount https://t.co/ZQsCOQh6o1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

Researchers in #Brazil found 2 patients that are infected with a mix of 2 variant #SARSCoV2 strains. Both indivs are recovering. It raises serious concern about viruses mixing, swapping genetic material, inside of human bodies. This happens w/#HIV & #flu.https://t.co/T54XAzBtLM — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 6, 2021

======

In Oregon, scientists find a virus Variant with a worrying mutation. In a single sample, geneticists discovered a version of the #coronavirus first identified in Britain w/ a mutation originally reported in South Africa https://t.co/IG0VuN6fi5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 7, 2021

Scientists in Oregon have spotted a homegrown version of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that first surfaced in Britain — but now combined with a mutation that may make the variant less susceptible to vaccines. The researchers have so far found just a single case of this formidable combination, but genetic analysis suggested that the variant had been acquired in the community and did not arise in the patient. “We didn’t import this from elsewhere in the world — it occurred spontaneously,” said Brian O’Roak, a geneticist at Oregon Health and Science University who led the work. He and his colleagues participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s effort to track variants, and they have deposited their results in databases shared by scientists…

No one who received the J&J vaccine was hospitalized or died of coronavirus during the period of 28 days post vaccination, according to the company's clinical trial. Effectiveness against severe disease increased over time — to more than 90%.https://t.co/i6f1E4Q3yQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 7, 2021

Altimmune, a Maryland biotech company, has launched a 180-person clinical trial of its intranasal vaccine, called AdCOVID. Scientists are testing what side effects it might prompt & what levels of antibodies & T-cells it triggers. Altimmune already produces an intranasal flu vax https://t.co/bhXMe6VI4J pic.twitter.com/A0siaDsVeE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 6, 2021

To prevent pandemics & protect biodiversity, it's time to combat wildlife crime. The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, not to mention the current pandemic, make tackling the illicit trade in wild animals a top global priority https://t.co/EPpQ9diuXz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 6, 2021

The question used to be whether Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective. That answer is yes. Now the question is whether Russia can keep up with the worldwide demand for it. https://t.co/FpGZmX80Tg — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 7, 2021

"Despite having world-leading genome sequencing infrastructure & more #COVID19 infections than any other country, US lagged far behind in sequencing genomes

& spotting worrisome variants."

But now labs are finding new variants, in CA, NY, Louisiana etc.https://t.co/wpBbhlsSmc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 6, 2021

======

Older Americans who can spend hours online to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine or have relatives to help them navigate the system are the fortunate ones. Health officials are worried about an untold number of isolated seniors who aren't getting vaccinated. https://t.co/BlhB2nxgow — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

“Pharmacy deserts”: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge for residents of rural U.S. counties without a pharmacy or a well-equipped clinic. More than 400 rural counties lack a pharmacy partnering with the government to administer vaccines. https://t.co/MIyC50z3Fo — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021

After days of halting statements about vaccine morality, multiple Catholic leaders call the shots urgent, important https://t.co/rkkxdxpQkT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

Your employer can ask whether you’ve received the coronavirus vaccine — and even require it https://t.co/niFqyJcWxO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

At Yankee Stadium, New Yorkers are waiting for vaccines in the middle of the night — and happy about it https://t.co/dAikmtPV9l — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

Vroom, Vroom, Cough? The pandemic is cutting attendance at Daytona Beach, Florida's annual Bike Week. Still, up to 400,000 are expected. The city has imposed limits on bars' indoor capacity, but mask wearing is rare. https://t.co/UqXvtAuCIF — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) March 6, 2021

The Iditarod starts Sunday, but this year's edition will see a lot changes because of the pandemic. The race will be shorter and the finish line won't be in Nome. Instead, mushers will go to the ghost town of Iditarod and loop back to the Anchorage area. https://t.co/A2ajbAYHzl — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021

California to open outdoor attractions in April https://t.co/jGVJ0K5aIg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 6, 2021