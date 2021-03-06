Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Is (Still) Trying to Break the Senate

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Is (Still) Trying to Break the Senate

by | 32 Comments

Jagoffs continue to dick around, episode [infinity]:

The Senate voting process on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package continues after the first amendment to the bill set a record for the longest vote in Senate history, dragging on for nearly 12 hours as Democrats tried to keep their caucus united.

The Senate is working its way through a raft of Republican amendments with no end in sight. Senators have already rejected Republican attempts to cut state and local funding, redirect Amtrak funding, end funding for minority farmers and stop grants for non-profit entities. The amendment process began after 11 a.m. on Friday.

The chamber voted to include the deal Democrats reached within their own ranks to extend until Sept. 6 the $300 weekly federal supplement for jobless benefits.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed. The House will need to vote on the Senate’s version, with Democratic leaders pledging final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire…

The House-passed bill would have provided $400 in federal weekly benefits above state benefits through August. Manchin, Delaware’s Tom Carper and other moderates objected to that. Carper led a Biden-backed effort to keep the current level of $300 per week but extend it through Oct. 4. That is when Manchin again forced a change, holding up Senate action for nearly 12 hours, until he effected a cutoff of benefits on Sept. 6.

The moves came even as seven Democrats and Independent Angus King of Maine stunned the Senate by voting against allowing a doubling of the minimum wage to be added to the bill.

Action in Congress eventually tends to spark an equal and opposite reaction. House progressives will have to decide whether to accept the changes made by moderate Democrats and pass the bill or block it, setting up more negotiations.

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown suggested they do the former.

“This bill is so extraordinary what we’re able to do, and if some things change at the margins they change at the margin,” he said.

Democrats want to help you. Repubs want to kill you…

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Derelict
  • Geminid
  • Jay
  • Joe Falco
  • John S.
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mali muso
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Quinerly
  • randy khan

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I don’t support smaller, but I like that benefits will be available for a longer time. This ain’t ending any time soon.

    2. 2.

      p.a.

      More Democrats.

      THEN better Democrats.

       

      ETA: SMH.  How many of these moderate “keep the patient alive but don’t help him thrive” Dems are coming up in ’22, because I will cut them slack; reelection exigencies.  But if they aren’t on a ballot until later, 😡

    4. 4.

      Derelict

      Manchin back home, explaining hiss vote to his constituents:

      “As a West Virginian, I know that we are a poor but proud people. And as your representative in the United States Senate, I am proud to say that I worked very hard–very, very hard indeed–to keep all of you poor so that you could continue to be proud!”

    7. 7.

      Quinerly

      Vaccine update!
      JoJo and I took the new to us van out for a roadtrip yesterday. First extended drive in it and first time I have driven over 15 miles since getting back from 4 Corners area mid March, 2020. Took a chance on scoring some left over vax in a rural community Nat Guard mass vax event, near the Iowa border. 4 hrs away. (see controversy about our MO Gov directing vax to rural Trump country areas and left over, wasted vax and a shortage in the metropolitan areas). Left prepared to wait all day, in a field, in the middle of nowhere hoping for a shot out of a vial of opened J&J at the end (my tier essentially is healthy general population under 65… At this rate I’m thinking June when that tier opens up).
      Got there… JoJo had a lot to say to the National Guard (and I’m glad the ones he was directing his stream of consciousness to didn’t speak Spanish. 😈)
      Talked to the head health department chick… Explained my situation and that I wasn’t trying to jump ahead of the current tier, prepared to wait all day for a leftover that would otherwise be thrown out. She said they had been allocated by the state 2000 doses of J&J. 120 people had signed up for it (a few more had originally signed up but canceled because it was J&J)
      Eventually got my shot! Was assured there would be very little waste and all the leftover unprepped J&J could be diverted somewhere else.
      So feeling a little cocky and relieved, we drove about 45 mins west to a beautiful state park on a lake. Copped a squat at a “Canine Cabin” for the night. And might stay another night. The J&J hit me about 3 hrs after taking it. A wave of extreme tiredness and dizziness. Then over. Feel great this AM. So relieved. Pulled over after getting it and just sobbed. Big emotional release. Hope everyone is doing well with their shots and/or are on the road to getting them when eligible or by this left overs means.

      Get Outlook for Android

    8. 8.

      p.a.

      @Derelict: Pride tastes delicious simmered in a tomato broth.  Mixed with molasses makes a nice temporary seal for leaky roofs.🥳

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      Ohio Senator Sherrod is very pragmatic progressive. In 2018, Brown won reelection in red Ohio by over 300,000 votes. The result tends to prove that a majority of voters will back this approach. The result also shows that Democrats can win Rob Portman’s seat next year.

      Will they? That will take hard work, and a primary that is competitive but not destructive

    11. 11.

      John S.

      Manchin is a preening jackass. Sinema is a clueless mean girl.

      But they’re both still infinitely better than every fucking Republican.

    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      OT – FIGHT! A thread.

      PSA: There’s a Whale Moan Room on Clubhouse in which everyone just moans (?) like whales (?) for hours. And now this room is in a MASSIVE fight with someone claiming he started the original Whale Moan Room. So now 1000 people are having a moan-off to settle it 🐋(You’re welcome) pic.twitter.com/bhB8IN1pCt— Ravina Rawal (@RavinaRawal) March 5, 2021

    18. 18.

      mali muso

      @Quinerly: That’s wonderful news!  The J&J vaccine is rolling out here as well and should be a real game changer.  Now sit down and treat yourself to something special.  :)

    19. 19.

      Baud

      Manchin is still better than Lieberman, which is something given that CT is a blue state and WV is a red state.

    20. 20.

      Joe Falco

      @Baud: We just happen to have two so far who are competing for that title on the Senate side. Could’ve been more, but for now, it seems to be only two at the moment.

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @John S.: There would not be a bill for these two reprobates to mess with, had they not hung together with their 50 member caucus to make Chuck Schumer Majority Leader, with the power to bring legislation to the Senate floor.

    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Puzzling.

      Running on a regular basis here as a local cut-in ad on MSNBC is this spot. Who they’re trying to reach and how it is intended to be effective in influencing folks’ choice of banking totally escapes me. Strongly suspect there’s a jumbo platter of funny brownies in the board room.

    27. 27.

      Mousebumples

      Random Senate horse trading theory – Biden and his team persuaded a few Senators (eg both the ones from Delaware, for example) to join Manchin in voting against $15 minimum wage, to give him some cover. Ideally, in exchange for something more. (eg changes to the filibuster, to reinstate the talking filibuster?)

      Can’t prove anything, and i have no inside knowledge. But looking at the unexpected No votes…. I see some red state Democrats (Tester) and a bunch of New England senators…

    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jay: One side of the dirt is full of trials, tribulations, and suffering. The other side is peace and quiet. Kinda depends on how one looks at it.

    30. 30.

      randy khan

      I’m hoping someone is keeping track of the Republican amendments so we can get a tally of the stupidest ones when this is all over.

    32. 32.

      MomSense

      So just like in 2009, the real negotiations are with the Dem Senators from conservative states.  At least this time the Democratic controlled Senate supports the use of the reconciliation process.  Otherwise, Biden would have to try and work with 10 Republican assholes and we would be looking at the best option being Collins’ POS bill.

