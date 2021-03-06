All of these are in the American Rescue Plan.

STIMULUS Update: Morning has arrived in Washington and Senate is still at it with votes on the bill. Vote-a-rama began 20 hours ago https://t.co/wKPrtw8nzN via @bpolitics



Jagoffs continue to dick around, episode [infinity]:

The Senate voting process on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package continues after the first amendment to the bill set a record for the longest vote in Senate history, dragging on for nearly 12 hours as Democrats tried to keep their caucus united.

The Senate is working its way through a raft of Republican amendments with no end in sight. Senators have already rejected Republican attempts to cut state and local funding, redirect Amtrak funding, end funding for minority farmers and stop grants for non-profit entities. The amendment process began after 11 a.m. on Friday.

The chamber voted to include the deal Democrats reached within their own ranks to extend until Sept. 6 the $300 weekly federal supplement for jobless benefits.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed. The House will need to vote on the Senate’s version, with Democratic leaders pledging final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire…

The House-passed bill would have provided $400 in federal weekly benefits above state benefits through August. Manchin, Delaware’s Tom Carper and other moderates objected to that. Carper led a Biden-backed effort to keep the current level of $300 per week but extend it through Oct. 4. That is when Manchin again forced a change, holding up Senate action for nearly 12 hours, until he effected a cutoff of benefits on Sept. 6.

The moves came even as seven Democrats and Independent Angus King of Maine stunned the Senate by voting against allowing a doubling of the minimum wage to be added to the bill.

Action in Congress eventually tends to spark an equal and opposite reaction. House progressives will have to decide whether to accept the changes made by moderate Democrats and pass the bill or block it, setting up more negotiations.

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown suggested they do the former.

“This bill is so extraordinary what we’re able to do, and if some things change at the margins they change at the margin,” he said.