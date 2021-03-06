I am catching up on Black Lightning this evening, and I thought – not for the first time – that Tobias Whale is the creepiest bad guy that I have ever seen in a film or TV show.

Professor Moriarty in the TV show Elementary also creeped me out, though I don’t exactly know why.

Who would you name as your best/worst bad guys in film or TV?

Totally open thread.

Update: Sort of related… (has to do with TV) I am finishing Season1 of Crossing Lines, which I paid for on Amazon Prime, and I have Season 3 recording on Tivo, but I cannot find Season 2 streaming anywhere. This show keeps me engrossed while I am walking on the treadmill, so I would really like to find Season 2!

In the meantime, I just downloaded Season 1 of Bosch for when I finish the final 2 episodes of Crossing Lines, Season 1.