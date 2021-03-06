Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Bad Guys

I am catching up on Black Lightning this evening, and I thought – not for the first time – that Tobias Whale is the creepiest bad guy that I have ever seen in a film or TV show.

Professor Moriarty in the TV show Elementary also creeped me out, though I don’t exactly know why.

Who would you name as your best/worst bad guys in film or TV?

Totally open thread.

Update:  Sort of related…  (has to do with TV) I am finishing Season1 of Crossing Lines, which I paid for on Amazon Prime, and I have Season 3 recording on Tivo, but I cannot find Season 2 streaming anywhere.  This show keeps me engrossed while I am walking on the treadmill, so I would really like to find Season 2!

In the meantime, I just downloaded Season 1 of Bosch for when I finish the final 2 episodes of Crossing Lines, Season 1.

      Wileybud

      One of the best, yet underrated, bad guys in cinema was Clarence Boddicker as played by Kurtwood Smith in the original Robocop.  No evil super powers, just plain evil with a side of nasty.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Allan Rickman as Hans Gruber.

      Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lechter.

      David Prowse/James Earl Jones as Darth Vader.

      Kurtwood Smith as Clarence Boddiker.

      Christoph Waltz as Col. Hans Landa

       

      Oh…Donald Trump as “President”.

      feebog

      You will love Bosch, one of the finest detective series ever made for television.  And based on one of the best fictional detectives of all time.  They are filming season 7 now, and they have just announced a spinoff of the series with the great Mimi Rodgers, who is a recurring character in the current series.

      debbie

      Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men

      zhena gogolia

      Sherlock had some pretty scary bad guys. Lars Mikkelson creeped me out. But best of all was the evil cab driver played by the great Phil Davis in A Study in Pink.

      You have hit upon a topic that I am being very garrulous about.

