COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 5-6

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19…

The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.

Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

“Free Beacon firearms-policy reporter. Christian. Gun-safety instructor”:

I can understand Mayor Duggan’s objections — he doesn’t want his voters to be stuck with ‘second best, but plenty good enough for Those People’ vaccines. Whether he’s chosen the best method of negotiation here is open to debate, though:

    17 Comments

    1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,680 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 311,777 cases. He also reports seven new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,166 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.40% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 21,159 active and contagious cases; 172 are in ICU, 84 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,548 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 289,452 patients recovered – 92.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Lagoon Selatan in Selangor, Jalan Firma Dua in Johor, Jalan Haji Malek in Melaka, and Bukit Tunggal in Sarawak.

      Bukit Tunggal is a community cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      1,677 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 826 cases: 235 in older clusters, three in Lagoon Selatan cluster, 499 close-contact screenings, and 89 other screenings. Sarawak reports 221 cases: 44 in older clusters, 10 in Bukit Tunggal cluster, 122 close-contact screenings, and 45 other screenings.

      Johor reports 139 cases: 48 in older clusters, 27 in Jalan Firma Dua cluster, 38 close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 89 cases: 58 in existing clusters, 23 close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Penang reports 84 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 30 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 78 local cases: 16 in existing clusters, 36 close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings. Sabah reports 74 cases: 10 in existing clusters, 53 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Perak reports 68 cases: 58 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and nine other screenings. Kelantan reports 35 cases: 14 in existing clusters, 17 close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Terengganu reports 22 cases: five in existing clusters, and 17 close-contact screenings.

      Pahang reports 17 cases: 10 in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Kedah reports 11 cases: four in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Melaka reports 10 cases: one in an older cluster, one in Jalan Haji Malek cluster, and eight other screenings. Putrajaya reports two cases: one close-contact screening, and one other screening. And Labuan reports one case, found in other screening.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Three new cases today are imported, all in Kuala Lumpur.

      The deaths reported today are a 59-year-old woman in Sarawak with hypertension and dyslipidaemia; an 84-year-old woman in Sabah with hypertension and gout; a 43-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, dyslipidaemia, and gout; a 46-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease; a 53-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, heart disease, and obesity; a 73-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, dyslipidaemia, and stroke; and a 74-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes.

    2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Analysis: With the pandemic far from over, Texas leaders blame immigrants for spreading the virus

      1. Look at your assclown governor.

      2. If you secede now, none of us American immigrants will visit your shithole country spreading the virus.

    3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 150. Reported deaths at 1159.
      Positivity at 1.6%
      181 cases in the hospital, 53 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 35% ICU beds available.

      We’re going back up again. Sigh…

    4.

      rikyrah

      I have been poo-pooed  for my feelings about J and J. But, here we go, sending it to Black people.🤔🤔🤔

       

      Uh  huh

      Uh huh 😒😒

    8.

      NeenerNeener

      I called to reschedule my early May mammogram yesterday, since I made the appointment before I got the April appointment for my first jab. They said as long as I told them why my lymph nodes were swollen they would take that into account when they read the results.

    9.

      raven

      They had a few extra appointments for shots this morning and my 63 year old bride was on the wait list and gets hit up today!!

    10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/5 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/5 China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases, 23 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Polish nationals returning from Poland, and. Lithuanian national coming from Lithuania (via Warsaw); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from France and 1 from Poland
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan & Cambodia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & the Maldives (via Colombo)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning Niger (via Istanbul), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Israel
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Algeria
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 5 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar (at land border crossing)
      • Chongqing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Nepal
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Egypt

       

      Overall in China, 15 confirmed cases recovered, 21 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 435 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 173 active confirmed cases in the country (163 imported), 1 in critical/serious condition (imported), 256 asymptomatic cases (254 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 4,451 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/6 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, 4 imported & 4 domestic (2 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

    11.

      Amir Khalid

      What on earth is Mike Duggan thinking? Of course vaccines will vary in effectiveness by a few percentage points in the trials. But what’s important, as Dr Fauci noted, is that the approved ones will all work; you will be sufficiently protected no matter which one you get. So take whichever one you are offered. Holding out for the “best” vaccine doesn’t really help you.​

    12.

      Cameron

      Making the trek to downtown Bradenton later this a.m. for first jab.  Never thought I’d be so enthusiastic for an injection.  Second one already scheduled for the end of the month.  Mask/distance/etc. stay the same until green light from Dr. Fauci.

    16.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: this week’s peak for new cases was 2697 on Wednesday, dropping off slightly but still at 2181 on Friday. Viral load is still reported as high, and of the new cases, 70% are mutations, mostly from the British B117 variant. Attica’s ICUs are at 87% capacity. Lockdown remains tight. Vaccinations are still only available for ages 60-64 for AstraZeneca, 75-and-up for Pfizer and Moderna, and healthcare workers.

