We’re now vaccinating more people each day, adjusted for population, than the UK. We’re not far below their peak either. pic.twitter.com/dXVNhmQ0Zm — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) March 6, 2021





Warning from Fauci: "We are starting to plateau" at "about 60-70,000 cases a day. When you have that much viral activity in a plateau, it almost invariably means that you are at risk for another spike." Cases are up 9% in many countries after similar plateaus. He fears we're next — Will Saletan (@saletan) March 5, 2021

New @CDCgov study finds that w/in 2-3 weeks after living restrictions on inside restaurant dining, mask-free the #COVID19 case count & deaths soar. Comparison of experiences across USA.https://t.co/EPJRNrhOIc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 5, 2021

More than 27 million Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials. They want to know if they still need to wear a mask, if they can go to bars and if they can see their grandchildren. https://t.co/CPl4X03VOe — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2021

NEW: 69% of the public intends to get a COVID vaccine or already has, up significantly from 60% in November, according to new Pew polling. https://t.co/tjWFu3IjPE — Axios (@axios) March 5, 2021

======

"We think we're through this. We're not." @WHO's @DrMikeRyan warns against dropping one's guard as #Covid vaccine rollouts risk making people lax about protecting themselves because they think the end is near. Time of big hope and big risks. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 5, 2021

Covid cases rising again in Europe. "Last week new cases rose 9% to just above 1million. This brought a promising 6-wk decline in new cases to an end w/ more than 1/2 of our region seeing increasing numbers," Hans Kluge, WHO European regional director said https://t.co/dFGZZppGQT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 5, 2021

Coronavirus: Europe in vaccine race to save summer https://t.co/eNxQbsXpbK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 6, 2021

Russia on Saturday confirmed 11,385 new coronavirus cases and another 475 deaths. https://t.co/a9Y767yf2w — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 6, 2021

Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is going ahead, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. https://t.co/C6x5dGeADL — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021

The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, has been administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala. https://t.co/o4Qe7xvzdT — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021

Mozambique expects to vaccinate 16 million against coronavirus by 2022 https://t.co/I7XVXxhhsc pic.twitter.com/8QJlFmo1lG — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2021

Protesters clashed with police in Paraguay’s capital, Asunción, late on Friday as anger over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis boiled onto the streets and forced the resignation of the country’s top health official. https://t.co/I7Wb0kzX6v — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 6, 2021

Opinion: Donating vaccines to poorer countries is in the national interest https://t.co/FPfGLuSZMH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 5, 2021

======

Japan supercomputer shows doubling masks offers little help preventing viral spread https://t.co/eOeHm2WxCZ pic.twitter.com/afMWxHtM8o — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2021

Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus https://t.co/MKfiNqzMHJ pic.twitter.com/mVKIpGnC9P — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2021

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19… The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May. Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

In the lab: Inhaled CRISPR treatment targets influenza and SARSCoV2. A team of investigators from Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory Univ are developing an aerosolized therapy to stop the replication of viruses that cause flu & COVID19 https://t.co/ru4u3M115K via @GENbio — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 6, 2021

Experts advise anyone getting a mammogram or other cancer check soon after a COVID-19 vaccine to alert their doctor, to prevent false alarms from a swelling side effect.https://t.co/fYwiLBf7tQ — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) March 5, 2021

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? It depends on the child's age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before too long. https://t.co/6yqvWxEDc1 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

======

“Free Beacon firearms-policy reporter. Christian. Gun-safety instructor”:

It's one thing to disagree about when restrictions should be lifted as the number of cases and hospitalizations go down and number of vaccinated goes up. It's a whole nother thing to say the virus is a hoax or argue a death rate of 1 or 2% is insignificant. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 5, 2021

The U.S. Has Vaccinated Half Its Seniors. The Next Half Will Be Harder https://t.co/TVXsPLlgh4 — Kevin Whitelaw (@KevinWhitelaw1) March 5, 2021

Today Boston EMS launched the @CityofBoston’s 1st #COVID19 mobile vaccination clinic. Our members vaccinated 86 residents and staff at the MLK Towers. Thanks to Mayor @Marty_Walsh, City Council President @Kim_Janey, our volunteers and our partners @BHA_Boston @HealthyBoston. pic.twitter.com/mDfusGAyGG — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) March 5, 2021

I can understand Mayor Duggan’s objections — he doesn’t want his voters to be stuck with ‘second best, but plenty good enough for Those People’ vaccines. Whether he’s chosen the best method of negotiation here is open to debate, though:

The mayor of Detroit visited the White House three weeks ago and said he needed more vaccine. Now he's rejecting a shipment of the J&J vaccine, undercutting the White House messaging that people should take whatever one they can.https://t.co/mD89TVXpoU — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 5, 2021

This is pretty outrageous: "Detroit would have received 6,200 of the J&J one-shot doses, but declined to do so and did not get more Moderna and Pfizer doses to make up for it…" https://t.co/cfZCeK2JDe — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 5, 2021

BREAKING: California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sports, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited numbers starting April 1. https://t.co/EsctxiW8N2 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2021

SD Gov. Kristi Noem's administration raised the cap for coronavirus grants to $500k. Then, a ranch owned by her family got the maximum–which only 4% of applicants reportedly received.https://t.co/HHXme7STFd — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 6, 2021

“Moviegoing for me is like going to church. I’ve been waiting a year to go back to church.” Nearly 12 months after the pandemic shutdown hit, movie theaters in New York City are reopening at limited capacity. https://t.co/4yLPxHTRZu — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2021