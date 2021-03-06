Reuters is reporting that the US Senate – the world’s greatest deliberative country club – has passed the American Recovery Act!

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing in attempts to push through some three dozen amendments. The final bill includes $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people thrown out of work in the crisis, and $350 billion in aid to state and local governments that have seen the pandemic blow a hole in their budgets. The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favor, on what would be one of the largest stimulus packages in U.S. history.

Since the Senate passed version differs from the version the House passed first and sent over to the Senate, the Senate version will now have to go back to the House for a vote. The House has three options:

Pass the Senate version Amend the Senate version back to the original House version and send it back. Reject the Senate version.

I expect that Speaker Pelosi is going to go with option 1.

Despite having to wait and see what the House does, I do believe this is what President Biden refers to as a big fucking deal.

