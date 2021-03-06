Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking! The Senate Has Passed the American Recovery Act!

by



Alert

Reuters is reporting that the US Senate – the world’s greatest deliberative country club – has passed the American Recovery Act!

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing in attempts to push through some three dozen amendments.

The final bill includes $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people thrown out of work in the crisis, and $350 billion in aid to state and local governments that have seen the pandemic blow a hole in their budgets.

The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favor, on what would be one of the largest stimulus packages in U.S. history.

Since the Senate passed version differs from the version the House passed first and sent over to the Senate, the Senate version will now have to go back to the House for a vote. The House has three options:

  1. Pass the Senate version
  2. Amend the Senate version back to the original House version and send it back.
  3. Reject the Senate version.

I expect that Speaker Pelosi is going to go with option 1.

Despite having to wait and see what the House does, I do believe this is what President Biden refers to as a big fucking deal.

Biden: Big Fucking Deal

Open thread!

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      22 Republican senators are up for election in 2022.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jinchi

      I agree. Pelosi will push for a vote to straight-up pass the Senate version at the earliest possible moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      Every check should come with a memo: “Courtesy of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Every single Republican in Washington voted against this.” If Trump could put his fucking third-grader scribble crayon signature on the earlier round of checks, Biden should do this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Craigie

      Is it too soon to be disappointed?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      More good news:

      “Lawyers for former President Trump sent out cease-and-desist letters Friday to … the RNC, NRCC and NRSC … for using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise, a Trump adviser tells Playbook.”
      https://t.co/sroQj5AMkA

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 6, 2021

      Confusion to our enemies!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PsiFighter37

      @Cheryl Rofer: Too bad some of our best targets will be seats (NC, PA) where the incumbents who voted against it are retiring.

      Re: what Pelosi will do – simple, same thing she did with version 1 of the ACA…pass what the Senate did. I expect that the ‘Squad’ and others will squawk about the minimum wage, but in the end they will vote for it. Wilmer did in the end, so will they.

      This is big stuff. I hope Democrats are already planning their fall reconciliation package with stuff that will help for the longer term (as well as any additional aid that may be required, assuming we haven’t crushed the pandemic by the end of the summer).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jinchi: The only question is who goes on MSNBC to complain? Members of the House Progressive Caucus? That lying shitbird Waleed Shahid from Justice Democrats? Everyone’s favorite little psycho, Briahna Joy Gray?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam L Silverman:

      yle Griffin @kylegriffin1 19h
      Rep. Ilhan Omar on CNN: “I don’t know if many of us have a logical explanation on why we are delivering less than what the Republicans were willing to compromise us on.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Yay!!

      I’ll look later, but which Teabagger didn’t vote and why?

      In Ye Olden Tymes, the different versions would go to a Conference Committee with members appointed by the leaderships to hammer out the differences and then that version would be voted on by both bodies.  Sometimes the Conference fixed it, sometimes the committee members would load it up with obscure pet pork provisions that couldn’t get added otherwise.

      It’s probably faster for the House to just vote on what the Senate passed (so that the Senate doesn’t have to/get to vote again (and mess it up some more)).

      Another good day for Joey and Team D!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      scav

      @Cheryl Rofer: That and isn’t it a generally popular measure overall in polls?

      It’s sorta that “many Americans” somehow becoming a single person when pushed for exactly who game that Psaki plays with reporters.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Hildebrand

      While the sausage making isn’t pretty, and Manchin is a pain in the ass, this is going to do a lot of good – and that is the most important consideration at the end of the day.

      This isn’t a small win – and those who try to minimize the good it will do really need to go find some bloody perspective.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PsiFighter37

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Ugh. She and Tlaib are the most intellectually dishonest members of the ‘Squad’. I also wonder why Ayanna Pressley, who was and is a serious legislator, chooses to affiliate herself with folks who make specious comparisons like this far too much.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @PsiFighter37: Actually the best play on the minimum wage is to have to deal with it separately. Despite the act from the movie Clueless as homage to John McCain voting to preserve the ACA, Sinema’s statement was right on the politics. Move it as a stand alone through regular order, make the Republicans visibly own their refusal to raise it because they can’t hide behind the parliamentarian, and then hang it around their necks and beat them up with it over and over and over until the 2022 elections.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Baud: Hayes, despite his actual political preference and his abhorrent booking decisions, is actually quite pragmatic.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      James Fallows @JamesFallows 13m
      For the record:
      -1993 Clinton budget/tax deal [which led to budget surpluses]: zero Repub votes in House, zero in Senate.
      -2010 Obamacare [now popular]: zero in House, zero in Sen.
      -2021 Biden bill: zero in House, zero in Sen.

      to which I would add: the trump tax cuts for hedge funders of 2017, I think zero Dems?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:yle Griffin @kylegriffin1 19h
      Rep. Ilhan Omar on CNN: “I don’t know if many of us have a logical explanation on why we are delivering less than what the Republicans were willing to compromise us on.”

      WTF is she talking about?  The GOP compromise was for $600 billion and that was what?  6 Senators?  There wasn’t even any guarantee that they could deliver GOP votes for $600 billion.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: The Republican compromise was a $6 billion bill that had almost none of what is in the American Recovery Act in it. And, had the GOP gotten the compromise, they still would have voted against it in unison. I’m beginning to think that Congresswoman Omar has a reading comprehension problem.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Freemark

      Received my first Moderna shot yesterday. Feels like a minor bee sting right now. I was also able to get appointments for my parents for Wed. They’ll be getting Pfizer. They’ll actually be fully vaccinated before me. So much will be start to be lifted.

      My brother is an anti-mask anti-vaccine Trumper who lives with my parents so I have been and still am worried he’ll bring it home. I also am with my parents a lot so was worried I might bring it home from my retail job. With a noticeable increase in maskless people hanging around me at work and the new variants I took leave from Target from 2/15 to 4/11. I’m glad they let me do that and I was financially able to do it.

      Reply

