You are here: Home / Politics / America / Breaking: Senate Majority Leader Schumer Has Advanced Merrick Garland’s Nomination To a Final Vote

Breaking: Senate Majority Leader Schumer Has Advanced Merrick Garland’s Nomination To a Final Vote

by | 93 Comments

Alert

Last week, Senator Cotton provided a long and detailed explanation as to why he was holding up Merrick Garland’s nomination to be Attorney General. Despite the long winded justification, the reality is that he was doing it because 1) he could and 2) he’s an asshole.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer didn’t say anything about Senator Cotton’s obstructionism. Instead he waited for his opening, moved to occupy the space once he had an opening, and completely destroyed Senator Cotton’s bad faith efforts.

Why yes, yes he did!

I know everyone likes to complain that Senator Schumer isn’t Harry Reid or that he’s not tough enough or that he’s not good at his job of Democratic leader, but the reality is he’s a strategic thinker, he picks his fights, and when he has the opportunities he takes them. Senator Van Hollen didn’t just stumble into advancing the American Recovery Act yesterday morning, he was there because Senator Schumer had a trusted agent in place to take advantage of Senator Johnson and the other Republican senators caring more about the optics of their stunt to slow down its passage than actually slowing down its passage. Schumer knew, because he knows his Republican colleagues, that as soon as they could flee the Senate floor to relieve themselves, get something to eat, or get some sleep that they would. And that would give him an opening to put the ARA back on track. His invoking cloture as soon as the ARA passed and the Republican senators filed out is the same type of tactic.

Merrick Garland’s nomination to be Attorney General will now proceed. Senator Cotton just got screwed on live television.

Enjoy your weekend.

Open thread!

    4. 4.

      Martin

      GOP laziness may save us all in the end.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Honus

      Schumer actually understands procedure and is an astute at it, unlike “master of the senate” unlike Mitch McConnell who is just a rude ass hole.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      LOL, they are gaming this out and are highlighting the weak points and opportunities and then taking them.

      ❤❤❤I LOVE IT!❤❤❤

      ETA: I don’t know why the hearts are green.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT –

      “I am really not a monster – but for this technical challenge, you’ll be using a 350 year old recipe to make pastries that no baker has attempted for 150 years. You’ll make 90 perfect miniature decorated versions which must be visually stunning while tasting delightful, all in the course of an hour and 10 minutes even though my crack Michelin-starred production staff took five hours to make our display version. I’ll also be relentlessly critical of your pathetic efforts toward winning a competition which has a top prize of a vanity engraved cake plate.

      This recipe calls for meringue, which may be a problem given today’s mugginess, and the temperature under the tent is 37 degrees C, which may present challenges on the ice cream and fondant components.

      We’ll be sending Fielding around to disrupt, annoy and distract you with his pathetic attempts of having a wit.

      If there are tears, we’ll make a concerned face and display a pretense of caring for your plight, even though we’re burdening you with tasks that would be difficult for professional, highly skilled and rated patisserie bakers with 40 years’ experience.”

      – Pru Leith, “Great British Baking Show”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Just saw this tweet and was thinking about sharing

      Brian Beutler @brianbeutler ·5h
      Given a choice between Reid and Schumer, I’d pick Reid, but something I believe in my bones: If Schumer figures out a way to moot the filibuster and pass HR1 and the John Lewis Act, he’ll go down as the greatest congressional leader since LBJ. Either party, either chamber.

      I haven’t always been the biggest Schumer fan, but I think all through the trump/McConnell years he played a tough hand about as well as anybody could expect. I’m hard pressed to imagine how Reid, or even the most apocryphal version of LBJ in all the imaginations of all the Green Lanternists of twitter, could handle today’s politics much better

      ETA: when I heard about this, and saw a different tweet saying that R’s had left in exhaustion, I started thinking about which caucus has the higher average age, but then I thought at least as much as Grassley and Shelby wanted a nap, I bet Cotton, Cruz and Hawley were all bee-lining for the nearest Fox camera to denounce Sosh’lism!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gemina13

      Tom Cotton is the asshole who held up Cassandra Butts’ nomination until she died, all to stick it to Obama.  Karma hasn’t even begun to come for him.

      Also, I’m beginning to be sorry for doubting Schumer.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gravenstone

      So twice thus far the Republicans have been outmaneuvered by simple stamina. They’re going to have to draw lots soon to see who has to stay behind as “rear guard” each day. Although, being the selfish pricks they are, we all know that no one would actually bother to stick around.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      Happy to see this, but the media said Cotton’s stunt would only delay the vote until next week. So what did this buy us?  I’m confused.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      I CAN’T WAIT FOR MERRICK GARLAND!
      Just as with Biden, it feels as if they had earlier disappointments so that they could be available to meet this moment in history.
      (Which is not to say I wouldn’t rather have him on the Court than Gorsucks.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Sometimes a demonstration of your knife fighting skills is useful.  And sometimes fucking over the GOP might just be a little satisfying.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      Schumer’s biggest problem is that his counterpart is Nancy Pelosi. No way he can live up to that comparison.

      Plus, the Senate is the difficult body to manage.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hoppie

      (Reposted from previous thread regarding appropriate tactics:)

      Also, please note all, if ACA had been passed through reconciliation, it would have expired last year.  Obama got that part right.  (And, in this emergency, reconciliation is the way to go)

      ETA re comment 7: Tamara, mine are red on Chromebook, Ms. Hoppie’s are black on Macbook pro.  Go figure.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TS (the original)

      Just replied to Mary G on the last thread

      So good to hear this – The GOP decided the Obama SCOTUS nominee should never be heard – pleased that Biden & Schumer had better ideas.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      Ehhhhh. Was feeling so good…. my father-in-law texted earlier today that he finally has his Rona shot scheduled for next week. Then we FaceTimed the Spawns with my MIL and she said that no, it wasn’t really scheduled, and then my FIL started having a seizure right there while we were on FaceTime. This is why I am so worried about my FIL…. his seizures have landed him in the hospital before with injuries and he is not in good health. Rona will not be kind to him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Right?

      Don’t torment nice people by setting impossible parameters on difficult tasks. Let them finish, maybe subtracting for extra time; I’d love to see the full version of a lot of these, but they’re under even more pressure than the pros are on “Chopped”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MattF

      Cotton apparently believes that tweets and futile  Senate motions will form an indelible impression on the Republican base voter. I… don’t think so.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kent: He was holding up the vote on Garland – see link in post – and once the Republicans left the chamber after the vote on the Recovery Act, while all the Democrats were still there, Schumer invoked cloture to move the nomination to its final simple majority vote.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      patrick II

      @Brachiator

      They have had 10 years since their last majority to think about it. They were not going to fall for the same stalling B.S. as they did during the first two years of the Obama administration.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Catherine D.

      @TaMara (HFG): Yes! I learned to make English muffins from Julia (and adapted my own sourdough version from hers years before sourdough was cool) and also the Jacques Pepin and Julia show. So wonderful.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      hueyplong

      @Gemina13:  I can wait on karma coming for Cotton so long as the FBI and AG Merrick Garland come for him.

      The only way he won’t be implicated in the Jan 6 doings is if the coupsters didn’t respect him enough to include him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      zhena gogolia

      @Gravenstone:

      Ted Cruz couldn’t even stick around in the state he represents and put up with the same inconveniences his constituents were suffering from.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @Suzanne:  Wow, I hope he’s okay and that he gets his shot soon. My neighborhood dry cleaners, a married couple, and all four of their kids had Covid. Their son, maybe all of 18 years old, nearly died and faces months of rehab because of heart complications.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mdblanche

      @Adam L Silverman

      My recollection is that Harry Reid hand picked him as his successor over Dick Durbin who was the consensus pick of the caucus.

      And that’s why I’ve always been willing to give Schumer the benefit of the doubt.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      Chuck Schumer was downrated by a lot of people for disappointments when he was minority leader. He was the same in skill and work ethic then, but now he has a majority, albeit razor thin. Speaker Pelosi caught a lot of similar criticism when she was minority leader of the House.

      I never saw Democrats as motivated and unified as they’ve been the last two years. And Citizens United notwithstanding, they have closed the money gap. If Democrats can maintain this level of commitment, they can give Schumer and Pelosi majorities for the rest of the decade, and really take proper care of the nation’s business.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Fair Economist:

      There’s an episode from the 2020 COVID filming where they gave them a competition on multilayered ice cream cakes with tent temperatures in the mid to high 30s Celsius.

      There were other Pru Leith episodes where it was blazing hot, and she was demanding puff pastry. Contestants were crying about their butter melting.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Annie

      I don’t think Schumer would have lasted in New York politics for as long as he has unless he was tough and smart.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Procopius

      @Hoppie:

      Also, please note all, if ACA had been passed through reconciliation, …

      Wait, what …??? ACA was passed through reconciliation. That was why some of the mistakes in drafting it could not be corrected in the conference committee. Under reconciliation, the House must approve the bill in the form passed by the Senate, or reject it altogether. Also, you can only pass one bill under reconciliation for each fiscal year, and the contents of the bill have to be described in a budget resolution. If not for this limitation, the filibuster would be moot — it wouldn’t matter, because every bill could be passed under reconciliation. And we’ve seen now that there are more than two Democrats who would vote against killing the filibuster (all the “centrist” Democrats who voted against the $15 minimum wage).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Anyway

      @zhena gogolia:

      Black pepper all the way. I spent a couple of summers in Antwerp (early 2000s) and became a huge fan of Belgian beer, chocolate and just Belgian food* in general. My only quibble was they used white pepper. Gack!

      *As good as French food with German portions was the saying

      Reply
    58. 58.

      M31

      so Biden tried for 1.9T, and got 1.9T

      see, that’s what you get when Larry Summers is not on your negotiating team

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Benw

      US_SENATE_GROUP_SECURE_CHAT

      Schumer: hey tom you get that pastrami i asked for

      Cotton: oh darn chuck i just forgot

      Cruz: rofl

      Schumer: np

      Schumer: just filed cloture for garland

      McConnell: wtf!

      Cruz: what?

      Schumer: yup final vote next week

      Cotton: but you asked me to pick you up a sandwich

      Schumer: yeah but i knew you’d forget

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Procopius: Parts of it were passed under reconciliation, but the majority of it was not.  Remember having get it through during the brief window during which the Dems had 60 votes?

      ETA:  And your Secret History was full of scurrilous gossip.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @JMG:Reid was a brawler. Schumer’s a trickster. Either is a fine quality in a Majority Leader.

      There’s no substitute for subject matter expertise!  ;)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Catherine D.

      @debbie: Watching them bicker over anything was fun! I adore them both. Also learned to make an apple galette from Jacques.

      Jacques Pepin’s restaurant was near where my uncle lived (1970s) and I NEVER GOT TO GO THERE. A grudge against my parents forever :)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Mary G

      Don’t get mad, get even!
      I am consumed with glee over everything today. The Former Guy has started his Mafia tactics of “nice party you got here, it’d be a shame if something happened to it, GIVE ME MONEY” act, and that great Master Legislator, Moscow Mitch, has made a rookie mistake not once, but twice on this bill.
      You know that the FG has been stewing in his resentment of MM for his Senate speech calling him a bad person and even without Twitter will make some hay out of it helping the whackos who primary some of his safe seats

       

      ETA Red hearts, Android Chrome.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Percysowner

      @Baud: It also buys us an extra week on the statute of limitations to prosecute the Other Guy. He is known for doing everything he can to run out the clock and get away with criminal activity that way.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Skepticat

      @TaMara (HFG): I missed that, but now I’ll be writing Sen. Murphy a thank-you note. It’s so nice to see a sensible, intelligent, civil, succinct takedown of Rethuglican stupidity, and I like that more Democrats are doing it.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Skepticat

      @Geminid

      If Democrats can maintain this level of commitment, they can give Schumer and Pelosi majorities for the rest of the decade and really take proper care of the nation’s business.

      From your pixels to the FSM’s ears.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      hotshoe

      I haven’t read the post nor any replies and I just have to say YAY OMG YAY AT LAST our Senate is working, thank god

      and thank Georgia, y’all.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      sukabi

      @Mary G: McConnell’s probably got other things on his mind….like which extradition free country to settle in and trying to rig Kentucky’s election laws to hand pick his successor.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Geoboy

      I have to admit, I didn’t think much of Chuck Schumer going into this session, but so far I’m happily surprised and delighted.  My apologies, Senator.  Go get ’em!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      James E Powell

      @Geminid:

      Josh Marshall argues that Democrats – I think he means all of them, not just the president – need to promote this success & the benefits of the plan aggressively. I agree completely. Despite the haircuts in the senate, this is a great outcome. People will be helped. Democrats need to be very selfish in taking credit for it.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Zelma

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Re the ACA, the House and Senate both passed it. At that point, there were 60 Dems in the Senate.  It would have then gone to reconciliation and both Houses would have to have passed the amended bill.  Then Brown won the Mass Senate and it looked like the ACA was a dead duck.  But Nancy realized that the way to save it was for the House to pass the bill that had already passed the Senate.  That’s what they did, by two votes.

      I remember all this because my son was the health care LA for one of the two Blue Dog Dems who put the bill over the top.  He lost his seat in 2010.  My son is the only person I know who has a copy of the ACA on his living room bookcase.

      Reply

